Mozart, Beethoven, more
COLCHESTER – The Burlington Civic Symphony will perform a concert under the direction of Music Director Daniel Bruce at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Elley-Long Music Center. The program will feature Mozart’s Overture to “The Marriage of Figaro,” Franz Liszt’s “Les Préludes,” Tchaikovsky’s “Capriccio Italien” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral.”
The BCSO is a community orchestra founded in 2011 by Bruce, Helen Read and Martha Walker. The mission is to present great orchestral masterworks and newer works by living composers, and to bring symphonic music to diverse audiences through special programs such as pops and children’s concerts.
For tickets, call the Flynn Regional Box Office, 802-863-5966, or go online to www.flynntix.org. For information, visit www.bcsovt.org.
Two Vermont painters
MONTPELIER – The T. W. Wood Gallery at the Center for Arts and Learning will present an exhibit of work by Vermont painters Ray Brown and Toby Bartles. “Steps on a Journey” will be up March 5-April 26, with an opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7.
Both artists share much in common with the second generation abstract expressionists, as they both draw influence for painterly choices from immediate surroundings such as landscape or architecture to create inner meaning.
“My paintings are stops on a journey, and they build on each other; they are not ends or beginnings, but the flow of my life,” says Ray Brown. He earned his BFA in painting at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston. Brown and his wife, Jody, were the owners of The Drawing Board art store in Montpelier.
Brown had a stroke at 65 and lost function of the dominant side of his body. With the help of his wife and son Dylan, he learned to paint with his left arm. The stroke forced dramatic changes but opened up new opportunities.
“Ray Brown: Portrait of an Artist,” by filmmaker Nat Winthrop, will receive its premiere at the gallery at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21. A discussion will follow with artist Brown and Winthrop. (Admission is by donation, $10 suggested.)
Perry T. (Toby) Bartles worked and apprenticed for a local ceramicist for several years before traveling to Cuautla, Mexico. Under the direction and tutelage of local muralist Rolando Guillermo Prieto, he assisted in the design and installation of a large public mural depicting the creation of the earth. The artist develops his practice from his studio in White River Junction. His work is on display in various permanent collections including Kimball Union Academy, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and The Alliance for the Visual Arts.
Also on exhibit is “Close to the Cloth,” a textile exhibit in the Contemporary Hall, and works from the gallery’s permanent collections; call 802-262-6035, or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org.
Storm Large
BURLINGTON – Pink Martini’s not-so-secret weapon, Storm Large, performs on the Flynn Center main stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9.
Musician, actor, playwright, and author Storm shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova, where, despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, she built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day. Recent highlights include engagements with the New York Pops, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra, Memphis Symphony, and the Knights, as well as performances at the Grant Park Music Festival in Chicago. She joined Michael Feinstein as special guest on the Jazz at Lincoln Center Popular Song series, as well as with Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey, and the Pasadena Pops.
Tickets start at $15; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
‘Impossible Voyage’
MONTPELIER – Lost Nation Theater presents the culminating project of its one-week dance-theater storytelling camp, “The Impossible Voyage,” at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at, City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St. The performance runs approximately 30 minutes.
“The Impossible Voyage” is an original dance-theater piece created by campers and aspiring pros, age 9 and older, and award-winning director-choreographer Taryn Noelle. The show is inspired by George Méliès, pioneering filmmaker, illusionist, “grandfather of science fiction” and the inspiration for Martin Scorsese’s 2011 blockbuster “Hugo.”
All tickets are $5; call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
Hip-hop and classical
JOHNSON – Philadelphia-based Christine Elise and Kuf Knotz will perform their hip-hop and classical-style music blend at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Northern Vermont University-Johnson. The concert at Stearns Performance Space is free for the public.
Elise is a classically trained harpist, pianist and guitarist with a background in music therapy. Knotz is a poet and songwriter who has opened for Bruce Springsteen, Lauryn Hill, The Wailers, Arrested Development, Josh Ritter and other bands.
For more information, call 802-635-1408.
Kodo drums
HANOVER, N.H. – Kodo, one of the world’s leading taiko drumming ensembles, brings its new show “Evolution” to Hopkins Center’s Spaulding Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 4.
Based on Sado Island in northern Japan, Kodo has been preserving and reinterpreting traditional Japanese performance for three decades. “Evolution” showcases the group’s perpetual creative growth and the mesmerizing precision and endurance of the ancient drumming tradition, taiko. With synchronized power and grace, they play everything from small hand-held instruments to the 5-foot-wide ō-daiko (called the “king of drums”). Kodo infuses the ancient form with fresh rhythms that move body and soul.
Tickets are $30 to $60, $19 for 18 and younger; call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
Marcia Ball jazz
LEBANON, N.H. – Texas-born, Louisiana-raised pianist, songwriter and vocalist Marcia Ball — the official 2018 Texas State Musician — is currently celebrating her 50th year as a professional musician with her latest Alligator Records release, “Shine Bright.” She will give a special performance with virtuoso slide guitarist and bandleader Sonny Landreth at the Lebanon Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10.
Ball has won worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she takes the stage. Ball’s rollicking Texas boogies, swampy New Orleans ballads and groove-laden Gulf Coast blues have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music lovers all over the world.
Tickets are $38-$45; call 603-448-0400, or go online to www.lebanonoperahouse.org.
Mary and Alden Bryan
JEFFERSONVILLE – Bryan Memorial Gallery begins the observation of its 35th year with an exhibition of coastal-themed paintings by its founder, Alden Bryan (1913-2001), and his spouse, the painter Mary Bryan (1907-1978), in whose memory the gallery was founded. This is the first of four themed exhibitions of paintings by the Bryans that will be installed in the gallery’s Middle Room throughout most of 2019.
Mary and Alden Bryan spent a significant amount of time in coastal surroundings. When not in Vermont, they resided in Gloucester, Massachusetts, from which they sailed extensively up and down the east coast and through the Panama Canal. With artist materials always at hand, they built a large repertoire of coastal vistas that vary from recognizable New England harbor scenes to the exotic beach scenes of many ports of call.
Works on exhibit by Mary Bryan are largely in watercolor, and those by Alden Bryan are primarily oil paintings. Their treatment of a scene varies as well, from the loose impressionistic style of Mary to complex renderings by Alden. The works together convey a thorough sense of their experience of coastal scenes, looking out from the shore and looking in from the water.
Winter hours are: 11 a.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment; call 802-644-5100, or go online to www.bryangallery.org.
