Bach and dance
HANOVER, N.H. — Two artists collaboratively interpret a Bach masterpiece in “New Work for Goldberg Variations,” coming at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11 and 12, to The Moore Theater of the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College.
The work brings together the gifted and original pianist Simone Dinnerstein and choreographer Pam Tanowitz, whose company, Pam Tanowitz Dance, is known for dance that is distinctly modern while infused with ballet and a playful, musical spirit.
Together, they re-imagine Bach’s “Goldberg Variations,” a set of 30 variations on a musical theme that presents the performer with a monumental artistic challenge, requiring not only prodigious technical skill, but also the emotional sensitivity to interpret the delicate nuances of mood and demeanor that give each variation its distinct character. Dinnerstein is a renowned interpreter of the “Variations,” having first attracted attention in the music world in 2007 with her self-produced recording of the Variations that topped music charts and prestigious “best of the year” lists.
From a totally darkened stage, the first notes of Goldberg are heard, and a pinpoint spot illuminates Dinnerstein at the piano at center stage, in black, her feet bare. As if conjured by the piano’s passages, dancers appear on the stage. Dancers and pianist lead the audience through an experience that is both piano concert and dance performance, with neither compromising the other, and with luminous costumes and spectacular lighting emphasizing the bold staging.
The New York Times called it “spontaneous, serendipitous … a riveting dialogue of movement and music.”
As part of the artists’ Hop residency, Pam Tanowitz Dance members Lindsey Jones and Christine Flores will offer an introductory workshop on Tanowitz’s work exploring her creative process and selections from the company’s repertory, noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 12, in Straus Dance Studio, Berry Sports Complex. (Admission is $10.)
Tickets are $30-$50, $19 for 18 and younger; call 603-646-3991, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
Two new Wood exhibits
MONTPELIER — The T. W. Wood Gallery will open two new art exhibits. The annual Winter Juried Exhibit will be on view in the Contemporary Gallery and “Something Dear” will be presented by the Photographer’s Workroom in the Group Exhibitions Hallway. The public opening reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, with live piano music by Jim Thompson.
The gallery’s Group Exhibitions Hallway will exhibit ”Something Dear,” works of the Photographers Workroom, Jan. 8 to Feb. 15. The workroom is a study in project creation and portfolio development. Emphasis is on photography as process and practice, and using cameras as a way of seeing. Artists exhibiting their work include Nancy Banks, Christie Carter, Kay Jostrand, Rosalind Daniels, Peggy Smith, Shapleigh Smith and Marcie Scudder.
The Winter Juried Exhibit, Jan. 8 to March 1, highlights an eclectic group of 26 Vermont artists. Media includes paintings, prints, photographs, sculpture, fiber arts and jewelry. The show brims with works by Barbara Bendix, Robert Chapala, Cindy Griffith, Kate Longmaid, Kenneth Saxe, Ann Young and many others. The exhibit was judged by Mary Admasian, Elliott Bent and Linda Mirabile.
Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; or by appointment; call 802-262-6035, or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org.
Bill Shannon dance
BURLINGTON — Contemporary choreographer Bill Shannon presents “Maker Moves” in FlynnSpace at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11 and 12. Shannon is an interdisciplinary artist and maker who explores body-centric work through video installation, sculpture, linguistics, sociology, choreography, dance and politics.
While in New York, Shannon’s interdisciplinary dance works focused on translating “street dance” into the proscenium context were presented at PS122, Dance Theater Workshop and The Kitchen, among others in New York City and globally. The New York Times hailed Shannon’s form of movement on crutches as “defying gravity” as his name grew in underground street dance battles including the Rocksteady Crew Anniversary Battle and Seattle’s Freestyle Sessions.
Tickets are $30; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966) voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
‘The Way We See It’
WATERBURY — As of late, the political stage has highlighted both racism and sexism within the United States. “The Way We See It: Social (In)Justice” is a group show highlighting the work of four artists who are responding to their own view of social injustice — be it racism, sexism, religious discrimination or genocide. Participating artists are Kate Longmaid, Ann Young, Michelle Saffran and Jerry Ralya.
“The Way We See It” opens at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop on Tuesday, Jan. 8, and runs through Feb. 23. An artist reception will be open to the public, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18.
Complementing “The Way We See It,” TURNmusic will present open rehearsals at 4 p.m. Sundays, Jan 6. and Feb. 10 at the gallery. This contemporary chamber music group offers a fresh, new type of a hybrid concert experience. (Admission is free.)
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; call 802-244-7801, or go online to www.axelsgallery.com. Axel’s Gallery is located at 5 Stowe St.
Artist Anna Ross
TUNBRIDGE — “Coming Into the Light,” a solo show of paintings by Tunbridge artist Anna Ross, will be on display at the Tunbridge Public Library Jan. 9 to Feb. 25. There will be an opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, free and open to the public.
Ross believes her art is eclectic, because each piece is its own. Some of the pieces are from nature, others from words of inspiration or are abstract and the viewer can define them. Her creativity and ingenuity were ingrained at an early age, particularly by her mother, who knew how to do a lot with very little.
“Look at the intricacy of snowflakes or frost on windows,” she said. “The birds are tiny and seem so frail, but look at how strong and courageous they are. The majesty of the great outdoors inspires me every day.”
For information, call 802-889-9404. The library is located on 289 Route 110 in the center of Tunbridge village.
‘The Magic School Bus’
BURLINGTON — Renowned family theater company Theaterworks USA presents “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” on the Flynn Center main stage at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.
When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip. But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, the young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system. This new musical adaptation is based on the original book series published by Scholastic.
Tickets are $25, $15 for children; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966) voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
