Elder’s StatesmenMONTPELIER – At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, the 2020 Farmers Night Series will present “Elder’s Statesmen: Bluegrass under the Golden Dome.”
State Representative Caleb Elder will be joined by Patrick Biondo, Matt Flinner, Brett Hughes and Pat Melvin for an evening of high-energy bluegrass music. With a mix of traditional and original music for bass, guitar, banjo, mandolin and fiddle, this group will keep your foot tapping and a smile on your face, a wonderful experience for all ages.
Admission is free; call 802-828-0749, or email jack.zeilenga@vermont.gov.
Filmmaker Walter UngererMONTPELIER – The T.W. Wood Gallery will present “Walter Ungerer: An Evening of Experimental Film” 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Ungerer is a veteran filmmaker and artist of international reputation, beginning with the underground film scene in New York City in the early 1960s, continuing through to the 21st century in Maine. Ungerer’s works have been shown at festivals and competitions throughout the world including Florence, Tours, Athens, Hong Kong, Houston, Tate and MoMA.
Ungerer uses the short form, another term for short film. His method of working can be described as layering or building visual sequences one on top of the next. For years he was noted for using the long form (films over 75 minutes) shooting narrative films with concern for static shots devoid of any camera movement but with careful concern for composition, suggesting a painterly quality.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); call 802-262-6035, or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org. The gallery is located at 46 Barre St. in the Center for Arts & Learning.
Cynthia Bowler artJOHNSON – A retrospective exhibit of mixed-media work by the late Cynthia Bowler of Vermont will run Feb. 10-March 13 at Julian Scott Memorial Gallery at Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus. Montpelier artist Susan Calza, a former art faculty member at Johnson State College (now NVU-Johnson) will speak at the reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Feb. 12.
Bowler received a master of fine arts degree from Johnson State College. The exhibit of art from the collection of her daughter, Anna Bowler, features mostly work Bowler created as an M.F.A. student.
Admission is free; call 802-635-1469, or go online to https://northernvermont.edu/julianScottGallery org.
Vermont Youth OrchestraBURLINGTON – Under the direction of Edward Cumming, the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association’s (VYOA) top-tiered orchestra, the Vermont Youth Orchestra (VYO), performs its second concert of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts.
The program features Franz Liszt’s “Les Préludes” and the first movement of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Maestoso. VYO senior soloist Nathan Wu is the second featured soloist of the season, performing the first movement of Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, Op. 14.
For tickets or information, go online to www.vyo.org.
‘From Paris con amor’HANOVER, N.H. – Hear the mingled influences of early 20th-century French and Latin American music in a concert by Hopkins Center pianist in residence Sally Pinkas and violinist Saul Bitrán at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth.
First violinist with the Latin Grammy-winning Cuarteto Latinoamericano, Bitrán joins his frequent collaborator Pinkas in a program of music of three Latin American composers who frequented Paris during that era — Argentine tango king Astor Piazzolla, Brazilian great Heitor Villa-Lobos and popular Mexican composer Manuel María Ponce Cuéllar — plus sonatas by Maurice Ravel and Gabriel Fauré, two of the French composers they rubbed shoulders with.
Tickets are $25 and up; call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
‘Winter Is a Drag Ball’SOUTH BURLINGTON – The House of LeMay and the Vermont Positive Living Coalition (formerly the Vermont People with AIDS Coalition) will present the 25th annual “The Winter is a Drag Ball” 8 p.m. to late Saturday, Feb. 15 at Higher Ground. The Drag Ball is a benefit for the Vermont Positive Living Coalition, which supports and advocates for AIDs-positive Vermonters and which fights stigma associated with HIV.
In honor of 25 years, the House of LeMay is inviting a stunning lineup of alum Drag Ball performers, including Yolanda (one of the original organizers), Rue Mevlana, members of the Spielpalast Cabaret, UVM’s Catamount Dance Crew, Isis Vermouth, Amanda Fondell, as well as preview performance from the upcoming production of “Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens.”
Drag King Mike Oxready will be again be hosting the Dude & Dudettes Lip Sync exhibition in the Showcase Lounge, where the Kings and Queens will be seeing who will raise the most in tips to benefit the cause. At midnight, it’s time for the legendary Winter Is a Drag Ball Costume parade.
For tickets or information, go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
‘Good Kids’JOHNSON – “Good Kids,” a play that explores sexual assault and its impacts, will be presented Feb. 13-16 by the Northern Vermont University Performing Arts Department at NVU’s Johnson campus. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Dibden Center for the Arts. NVU instructor Margo Whitcomb will direct the production, with a cast of about 10 NVU students.
Written by Naomi Iizuka, the play is set at a Midwestern high school and examines a sexual assault at a party and the aftermath. The fictional account was inspired by an incident in Steubenville, Ohio, in 2012 that drew national attention. Since its premiere in 2014, the play has been performed at high schools and colleges across the U.S. and Canada.
General admission is $10; call 802-635-1476.
Vocalist Alicia OlatujaBURLINGTON – The Flynn Center and UVM Lane Series present gifted vocalist Alicia Olatuja, returning to FlynnSpace at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, for special Valentine’s Day performances.
Olatuja first made a splash in 2013 as the featured soloist with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. With her exquisite vocals, artistic versatility — crossing with ease between jazz, opera, choir, R&B, gospel, soul, and pop — and captivating presence, Olatuja delivers unforgettable performances with her powerful instrument. Her voice was described by DownBeat as possessing “a full-bodied tone, precise pitch, and personal engagement at the lowest whisper or highest wail.”
Tickets start at $35; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
