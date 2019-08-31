Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Magpie tonightBARRE – Join the Barre Historical Society for a musical celebration of Labor Day when Magpie returns to the historic Old Labor Hall at 7 p.m. tonight (Aug. 31). The duo previously performed at the Hall in the 2015 “Joe Hill 100 Roadshow.”
Since 1973, award-winning recording artists, singers, songwriters, musical historians, playwrights, actors, and social activists Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner have been bringing their blend of hard-hitting topical songs, vintage Americana, and original compositions to worldwide audiences. Pete Seeger praised them as “more links in the chain” for their musical activism. Britain’s Melody Maker has described the duo’s performances as “simply, absolutely, unequivocally wonderful.”
Leonino and Artzner grew up in families involved in the Civil Rights Movement and became peace activists as students in the early 1970s. They have written and performed extensively for environmental causes and produced albums, song cycles, and educational programs on environmental and historical themes.
Tickets are $20, $18 for seniors, students, and union members; call 802) 479-5600, or go online to http://oldlaborhall.org. The Old Labor Hall is located at 46 Granite St.
Monteverdi and SchützMONTPELIER – Returning to its roots, the seventh anniversary program of the Green Mountain Monteverdi Ensemble of Vermont (GMMEV) is devoted to the two masters of early baroque vocal music: Claudio Monteverdi and Heinrich Schütz. The program, “Music of Love and War,” draws on the madrigals from Monteverdi’s Eighth Book and sacred works from Schütz’ Symphonia Sacra Part II. Highlights include “Hor che’l ciel e la terra” and “Altri canti di marte,” each with six voices, two violins and continuo.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at First United Methodist Church, 25 Buell St. in Burlington, and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main St.
For the first time, GMMEV includes violinists Jesse Irons, originally from Berlin, and his wife Emily Irons. They are based in the Boston area with leading roles in the ensemble, A Far Cry. Also performing are Douglas Freundlich on theorbo, and Alice Robbins on baroque cello. Vocalists include Molly Clark and Lindsey Warren, sopranos; Carolyn Dickinson, contralto; Erik Nielsen and Adam Hall, tenors; and Stephen Falbel, bass.
Admission is by donation ($20 suggested, $15 for students and seniors); call 802-223-0687, or go online to http://gmmev.org.
‘Meditation Concerts’MONTPELIER – Capital City Concerts will present a new mini-series of consecutive Friday noon “Meditation concerts” on Sept. 6, 13, and 20 in the Cedar Creek Room of the Vermont State House. The free performances give listeners the opportunity to experience world-class music in a reflective way through 30-minute meditations to live music.
Each concert will be performed by one solo instrumentalist: Jennifer Hoult, harpist (Sept. 6), Karen Kevra, flutist (Sept. 13) and Emily Taubl, cellist (Sept. 20).
The doors will open at noon, and audience members will find a seat and begin a period of silent meditation. There will be no announcements and no printed programs. At 12:15 a bell will be rung and the live music will begin with short pauses in the music but no applause.
For more information about the concerts and the performers, go online to www.capitalcityconcerts.org.
Friday Art WalkMONTPELIER – Nearly 30 venues across Montpelier will burst with art at Montpelier Alive’s Art Walk 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Art Walk provides a fun and casual way to experience art, meet local artists, and explore downtown shops, restaurants, and galleries.
Artists exhibiting their work include Joyce Kahn, Cecelia Kane, Karen Cygnarowicz, Kate Fetherston, Lois Eby, August Burns, and many more, at venues ranging from Capitol Grounds to the T.W. Wood Gallery. Several events add to the festivities, including an outdoor screening of the film “Arming Sisters” by Brad Heck at 8 p.m. on the Vermont College of Fine Arts Green, and the “Elevation Celebration” event at the Center for Arts and Learning. The celebration includes a 3:15 ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the new elevator along with kids activities, food vendors, and a musical performance by Luke Rackers, Michael Close and Mary Rowell, with choreography by Annalisa Ledson.
For more information, go online to www.montpelieralive.org/artwalk.
Fiddler Ben PaleyCABOT – On tour from the United Kingdom, master fiddler Ben Paley will include Vermont on his 12-concert whirlwind tour of the United States. Cabot Arts will present Paley in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 (potluck snacks and BYOB) at the Landmark Schoolhouse, 1643 Route 215 in Lower Cabot. Paley will hold workshops in Swedish and old-time fiddle at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Paley is a master fiddler and singer equally adept at Swedish, old-time, Irish and Klezmer traditional styles. Son of the late Tom Paley, one of the great figures of the American folk revival, Ben Paley wrote “Swedish Fiddle Music: An Anthology,” which has become the standard work on the subject in English. He also found time to play and record with such people The Levellers, The Saw Doctors, Sara Grey, and the great Jeff Warner.
Tickets are $20, $16 in advance; call 802-793-3016, or go online to www.cabotarts.org.
Two new Wood showsMONTPELIER – The T.W. Wood Art Gallery will open two new exhibits 3 to 8 p.m. at the Sept. 6 First Friday Art Walk reception. One, featuring the work of Galen Cheney and Tessa G. O’Brien, will run to Nov. 1. Concurrently the exhibit by the Vermont Pastel Society will run to Sept. 27.
The reception begins with the 3 p.m. “Elevation Celebration,” the ribbon cutting for the new elevator at the gallery and The Center for Arts and Learning.
Cheney’s current work is a deepening of an exploration started during a residency in China in 2015. In China, she worked with accumulated papers, building them up into multi-layered constructions. In her current work, she uses fragments of past paintings, old receipts, used airline tickets, remnants of past experiences and works them into the texture of the new painting.
O’Brien combines representation and process-based abstraction with color and mark-making to describe the experience and memory of places she has known. While painting, O’Brien refers to photographs she has taken that document her daily environment and travels.
Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 802-262-6035 or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org. The Gallery is located at 46 Barre St., in the Center for Arts & Learning.
