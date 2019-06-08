Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Traces Day of Dance’
BURLINGTON – Come delight in the magic of “Traces: A Public Dance Happening,” presented by the Vermont Dance Alliance Saturday June 15. Experience a full day of free outdoor dance performances happening throughout downtown. All performances will take place outdoors from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., rain or shine.
The day will feature pieces by dance artists from throughout the state, ranging in styles from contemporary to improvisation, contact improvisation, Noyes rhythm, and ballet. You can also see the performances that were created in the “Dance Expansion “workshops on June 8.
Begin your “Traces Day of Dance” experience at the Church Street Marketplace in front of Burlington City Arts any time between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. There you can meet artist members of Vermont Dance Alliance, pick up a performance map of the event, and be on your way.
You can navigate your way with the digital map of the event found at: www.tinyurl.com/TracesMap2019. For more information, go online to https://vermontdance.org.
Tony Awards party
MONTPELIER – To celebrate love of theater as well as to celebrate the theater lovers in our community, Lost Nation Theater continues its 31st season as the capital city’s resident professional theater with a “Tony Viewing Party” to view the 73rd annual Tony Awards.
The Tony Awards party will take place Sunday, June 9, with the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. City Hall Arts Center doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
The Tony Awards are held each year to recognize achievement in Broadway productions during the current season. The ceremony is held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and is broadcast live. This year, James Corden will serve as host. Lost Nation will be streaming the ceremony as it airs live a so that it can be shared as a community.
This year’s Tony Awards are particularly special for Vermonters with “Hadestown” sweeping the most award nominations of the season. Its creator Anaïs Mitchell is a Vermont native who created and premiered the musical in Vermont back in 2006. She then took the musical on a statewide tour of Vermont in 2007, where it even played at Lost Nation Theater.
Admission is free; RSVP to Danielle@LostNationTheater.Org. For information, call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
Stand Up, Sit Down
BURLINGTON – Founded in 2005 by Josie Leavitt, the Flynn Center’s comedy series, Stand Up, Sit Down, and Laugh, continues in FlynnSpace at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, with a lineup of both emerging and established comedians.
Tracy Dolan was recently featured in New York’s She Devil Comedy Festival and Boston’s Women in Comedy Festival. She is a regular at the Vermont Comedy Club and enjoys performing all over.
Autumn Engroff Spencer wanted to be a comic all her life. Four years ago, she finally took the plunge and signed up for comedy writing class. Since then, she has been performing comedy in Vermont and New York, both on her own and as part of the all-female comedy troupe, The Vermont Comedy Divas. She particularly enjoys telling jokes for a good cause.
Five-time winner of the Seven Daysies for Best Comic, Leavitt was co-owner of the Flying Pig Bookstore for twenty years. She spent the last two years at the Pride Center of Vermont, raising money for the LGBTQ community. Her humor column, Leavitty, can be found monthly in the Charlotte News. Her one-woman play, “So This Happened” debuted at the Flynn in September of 2018.
Tracie Spencer has been performing comedy in New England for over a decade. This two-time second-place finalist in Vermont’s Funniest Comedian Contest, Vermont Comedy Diva member, and mom of two daughters, is psyched to be a part of this month’s show.
Tickets are $12; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
‘Suspended in Focus’
SHELBURNE — Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery is presenting “Suspended in Focus: A Group Show,” composed of work by 18 artists, several showing for the first time in the gallery. The exhibit will open with a public reception attended by some of the artists, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14. The show will continue through July 23.
The 18 artists have widely diverse stylistic approaches to their individual work, but are united in their intense focus on their subject matter. From careful rendering of sunlight on the landscape in front of us to interpretations of the fantasy world within: even the most abstract work derives from passionate observation of the world around us.
The artists featured are: Annelein Beukenkamp, Diane Fitch, Leslie Fry, Betsey Garand, Brenda Garand, Philip Hagopian, Valerie Hird, Jane Ann Kantor, Kathleen Kolb, Janet McKenzie, Joseph Salerno, Cristina Salusti, Jessica Scriver, David Smith, Barbara Wagner, Shiao-Ping Wang, Frank Woods and Julia Zanes.
Gallery hours are: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; call 802-985-3848, or go nline to www.fsgallery.com. The gallery is located at 86 Falls Road in Shelburne Village.
