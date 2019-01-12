‘Elevation 4393’
STOWE — Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center celebrates the peak of the ski season on the mountain with a dynamic multimedia art exhibition — “Elevation 4393” — on view Jan. 12-March 31. There will be an opening reception from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, prior to the performance of Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society’s 7 p.m. “Rhapsody.” Exhibiting artists are Trevor Corp, Daniel Schechner and Jackson Tupper.
Trevor Corps’ paintings and mixed media works reveal his agility as both a painter and a printmaker. Schechner’s photography resonates with literal heights and states of mind. Selected portraits and high-key color prints from his “#DefiningAmerica” series evoke many stories.
Tupper’s paintings, sculptures, silkscreen prints and projected animations “explore subjects and narratives that seem to exist in a realm that hovers slightly above our perception of reality.” Tupper and Schechner will be showcasing collaborative mixed media pieces as part of the exhibition as well.
Hours are: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and prior to performances and events; call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org. SPPAC is located at 122 Hourglass Drive.
‘There Once Was …’
BURLINGTON — Bald Mountain Theater will present its annual event for all ages, “There Once Was …,” Jan. 18-19 at Off Center for the Dramatic Arts. This year, the featured tales are drawn from the rich storytelling tradition of Ireland. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Professional actors, directors and musicians, including some of Burlington’s finest, will showcase the results of a weeklong creative intensive. Cael Barkman, Chris Caswell, Andriana Chobot, Jordan Gullikson and Sasha Olinick have come together in collaboration with Artistic Director Ethan Bowen to stage stories in innovative ways. Featuring fickle fairies, rowdy ghosts, forlorn selkies and sorceress stepmothers, these tales paint a mirthful, moving portrait of a country steeped in magic.
“This is my chance to gather together some of my favorite performers,” says Bowen, “and unleash them on some great stories. The emphasis is on creative theater: How does someone ‘fly’ with two sticks and a long piece of fabric? How do we create monsters and three-headed snakes? How do we tell these stories in the most fun way possible?”
Tickets are $15, $10 for the matinee, at the door; for information, go online to www.baldmountaintheater.org. The Off Center is located at 294 N. Winooski Ave.
‘Kathy & Steven’s Long Walk’
PLAINFIELD — In the summer of 2018, Kathy and Steven Light (of the Fyre and Lightning Consort) walked the entire Camino de Santiago, over 500 miles. There are many Camino routes throughout Europe and the Camino Frances, which has been a pilgrim route for over 1,000 years, has become the most popular route to Santiago.
They will relive their experience in “Kathy and Steven’s Long Walk on the Camino de Santiago” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Plainfield Opera House.
Starting in France, they climbed over the Pyrenees and continued west through the Basque country, the Rioja region, Leon e Castilla and Galicia to Santiago de Compostela and then on to Finisterre (“the end of the world”) on the Atlantic coast. They will show photos and videos, talk about their experiences and play Medieval and traditional music from the Camino on their newly acquired Galician bagpipes and harp, lute, guitar, recorders, whistle, clarinet and more.
Admission is by donation (proceeds go to the Plainfield Opera House Concert Series); call 802-498-3173, or go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org.
‘Barber Shop Chronicles’
HANOVER, N.H. — For generations, African men have gathered in barbershops. Yes, they get haircuts, but the barbershop also serves as a political platform, pulpit and confessional — somewhere to go for unofficial advice, to keep in touch with the world and, of course, argue about soccer.
This special cultural enclave is brought to life in the heart-warming, rollicking and insightful play “Barber Shop Chronicles,” coming to Hopkins Center Jan. 17-19 after a North American tour and a smash-hit run in the U.K. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Moore Theater.
The Hop shows are the only ones on the tour taking place outside of a major metropolitan area. The company’s Hop residency also will include related pre- and post-show events that dive into the show and the issues it raises.
Written by Nigerian-born British playwright Inua Ellams, “Barber Shop Chronicles” takes place over one day in barber shops in six different cities: Johannesburg, Harare, Kampala, Lagos, Accra and London. Transitioning between the locations with brief, funky interludes of music and dance, the play keeps each shop’s storyline moving like a line of spinning plates. The 12 cast members don different characters and their distinct regional accents.
Based on conversations Ellams overheard in barbershops in London and Africa, the play invites the audience into a uniquely masculine environment where the banter may be sharp, but the truth is always telling. The barbers of these tales are sages, role models and father figures, they are the glue that keeps men together.
Tickets are $30-$60, $25 for 18 and younger; call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
Community art
LYNDONVILLE — The annual Northern Vermont University-Lyndon community art exhibit, a show of works between 2½-by-3 inches and 4-by-6 inches, will run Jan. 22-March 14 at Quimby Gallery on campus. Art submissions from the community are being accepted now through March 12. The closing reception will be at 6 p.m. March 12.
This year’s exhibit theme is “To B or Not to B,” and all artwork must relate to the letter B in some way. Children and adults of all ages are encouraged to submit work. In previous years, art has been submitted from as far away as China and California.
To submit art before Jan. 22, people may take their work to Room 106 in Harvey Academic Center. After that, they may leave their artwork at Quimby Gallery in Harvey. Work also may be mailed to: Barclay Tucker, Quimby Gallery, Northern Vermont University, 1001 College Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
For more information, go online to http://northernvermont.edu/quimbygallery.
Latinx music
HANOVER, N.H. — The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College presents an evening of new acoustic Latinx music 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, in Spaulding Auditorium, pairing an acclaimed Chilean rapper-turned-folk singer with an outrageously fun all-female “post-mariachi” band.
The folksinger is Ana Tijoux, who made her mark with such fiercely political international rap hits as “1977,” featured on the TV series “Breaking Bad.” Now, performing with two acoustic guitarists, she’s exploring the more intimate sound of the classic Latin American songbook that influenced her youth.
Sharing the bill, the Latin Grammy-winning all-female multinational band Flor de Toloache infuses classic Mexican mariachi and ranchero with bursts of hip hop, soul, jazz and salsa, and are about as much fun as it gets. NPR described the group as having “topnotch musicianship, mariachi swagger for days, and a performance style that captures all the power and emotion you’d hope for.”
Tickets are $20-$25; call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
PoemTown Randolph
RANDOLPH — PoemTown Randolph organizers have announced the sixth annual celebration of poetry throughout the month of April, National Poetry Month. They are seeking submissions from Vermont poets as the centerpiece of the month-long event.
Inspired by Montpelier’s PoemCity, the organizers of PoemTown Randolph 2019 plan similar public opportunities for Vermont poets to share their work. Throughout the month of April, posters of selected poems will be displayed in the main windows and doors of businesses, churches and organizations in Randolph.
Organizers are currently soliciting original poetry submissions from poets of all ages residing anywhere in Vermont. Please submit no more than three poems, each of them 24 lines or less. The deadline for submission is Feb. 4.
Please send original poems as MS Word attachments to musbird@gmail.com. In the text of an email, include the poet’s contact information (name, mailing address, email address and telephone number). For poets without access to email, call Janet Watton, 802-728-9402.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.