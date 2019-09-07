Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Michael Arnowitt jazzMONTPELIER – Pianist Michael Arnowitt returns to lead a jazz quintet in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Unitarian Church. His program “Where Jazz meets Classical,” which the quintet will be performing the day after at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Maine, presents a colorful variety of jazz old and new influenced by classical composers Chopin, Debussy, Stravinsky, Bernstein, and Copland.
Arnowitt will be joined on stage by some of his favorite Vermont jazz musicians: Dave Ellis, trumpet; Dan Silverman, trombone; Clyde Stats, bass; and Caleb Bronz, drums. Arnowitt, a longtime Montpelier resident, has upcoming concerts at Toronto’s Al Green Theatre and will be touring China in 2020 with the guitarist Steve Blair where the duo will perform eight concerts in Beijing and other Chinese cities.
The Sept. 14 program includes Arnowitt’s versions of the jazz standard “On Green Dolphin Street,” Jobim’s classic Brazilian song “How Insensitive,” and his take on the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby.” Two Vermont premieres will be featured, Arnowitt’s brand new “Interlude with Igor,” based on the music of Igor Stravinsky’s “Petrushka” and “The Rite of Spring,” and “Coplandscapes,”based on music from Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” “Fanfare for the Common Man” and “Billy the Kid.”
Tickets are $20, available at the door only. For more information, call 802-229-0984 or email ma@mapiano.com.
Words Out LoudCALAIS – Words Out Loud marks its sixth consecutive year of 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon readings by Vermont writers at the Old West Church, presented in tandem with the fall art exhibit in historic Kents’ Corner. Six Vermont authors will read poetry, prose, history, and memoir on:
- Sept. 15: Susan Ritz and Sue D. Burton.
- Sept. 22: Rick Winston and Elizabeth A. I. Powell.
- Sept. 29: Daniel Lusk and Janet Pocorobba.
Receptions with book sales and signings will follow the readings down the road within this year’s Art at the Kent exhibit, “reVision,” where visitors can take in diverse contemporary works by a number of Vermont’s finest artists in a large group show. Come hear Words Out Loud, Vermont authors putting their own spin on “reVision.”
For information, call 802-456-1551, or email thekentmuseum@gmail.com. The Old West Church is located at 758 Old West Church Road.
‘One Town at a Time’BARRE – In summer 2006, film director Mike Leonard joined the 251 Club, an organization dedicated to visiting all the towns and cities in Vermont. With his two best friends in tow, Leonard traveled the state interviewing locals and filming some of Vermont’s most celebrated places.
A decade later, Leonard returned to some of the same places and re-interviewed some of the same people he had met 12 years ago. He witnessed how Vermont has changed, how it has stayed the same, and, ultimately, how the experience shaped his identity forever.
In “One Town at a Time” Leonard shares this experience as he explores Vermont’s 251 towns and cities. The film will be screened at the Old Labor Hall, 46 Granite St., at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The Labor Hall showing will be followed by a question and answer session with Leonard.
“One Town at a Time” combines footage from 2006 with contemporary footage to reflect on Vermont’s changing cultural and physical landscape. It’s diverse voices include former Gov. Jim Douglas and Ben & Jerry’s co-founder, Jerry Greenfield, as well as 251 Club members of all kinds.
Admission is by donation ($5 suggested); call 802-479-5600, or go online to http://oldlaborhall.org.
The RobinsonsWORCESTER – The folk duo Dana and Susan Robinson will present its Americana-roots program of rural, storytelling music at the Worcester Town Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. The concert will be preceded by a brief annual meeting.
Featuring stringed instruments and original songs, the Cabot residents weave local stories about personalities, places and events we may all recognize. Dana and Susan have shared their blend of original songwriting and traditional Appalachian style music in hundreds of concerts across the United States, Great Britain and Canada. The couple released its third CD, “The Town that Music Saved,” in 2018.
Admission is by donation with refreshments provided by Post Office Café; for information, email dbcabot@aol.com.
Handcrafted VermontMONTPELIER – The Vermont State House is the place for visitors to discover wonderful art, history and contemporary craft, through Oct. 8. The Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers will be exhibiting works from guild members that represent craftsmen in furniture design: George Ainley, James Becker, Chris Ericson, Bob Gasperetti, Dale Helms, Dave Hurwitz, David Lewis, Matthew Ogelby and George Sawyer.
The Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers is an association of master-level furniture makers dedicated to common pursuits of quality craftsmanship, excellence in design and achievement of artistic vision. Their work is bedded in reverence for American craft heritage, employing both traditional building techniques and a willingness to be innovative. They work with their hands in an age where speed trumps quality and mass production floods the marketplace.
For more information, go online to www.vermontfurnituremakers.com.
Illustrator Nancy StahlLYNDONVILLE – New York illustrator Nancy Stahl will be the first artist featured in the new Meet the Artist series at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon on Sept. 10. The event is at 11:30 a.m. in Room 111 Harvey Academic Center.
Meet the Artist provides opportunities this fall for students and the public to talk with animators, illustrators, filmmakers, graphic designers, photographers, and other artists either in person or online. The series is sponsored by NVU-Lyndon’s Visual Arts Department.
Stahl has designed stamps for the U.S. Postal Service and has been a freelance illustrator for The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. She has taught in the master of fine arts program at the University of Hartford, Connecticut’s Hartford Art School.
Admission is free; for more information, email barclay.tucker@northernvermont.edu.
LCCMF robbery rewardCOLCHESTER – Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who robbed the Elley-Long Music Center, 223 Ethan Allen Ave., on the evening of Aug. 20 or the morning of Aug. 21. In the robbery, $38,500 in audio gear was stolen as well as $1,500 in cash.
Contact Sgt. Donald Demar of the Colchester Police Department with information, 802-264-5555.
Author Susan Z. RitzHARDWICK – Montpelier author Susan Z. Ritz will be at The Galaxy Bookshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, to read from her debut novel, “A Dream to Die For.”
This eerie thriller takes place in a small New England town where a therapist — also the leader of a cult called Dreamland — is found murdered. Just as troubling, his records of the dreams and nightmares shared with him by half of the community are missing. The mystery of his death deepens when those dreams begin to manifest in reality.
Ritz grew up in Minnesota, but she left home to become a wandering scholar; she lived, studied, and worked as a social worker in Kenya, Japan, Singapore and Indonesia in the 1970s. She worked as a human rights lobbyist in Washington, D.C., during the Carter Administration before moving to Dachau, Germany, the setting for her memoir in progress, “On the Edge of Dachau.”
For the past 30 years she has lived with her husband and three children in Montpelier, where she has worked as a fundraiser, events coordinator, and philanthropic advisor for a wide range of nonprofit organizations, especially those promoting economic equality for women.
Admission is free; call 802-472-5533, or go online to https://galaxybookshop.com. The Galaxy Bookshop is located at 41 S. Main St.
