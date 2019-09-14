Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
DarlingsideRANDOLPH – “It’s over now / The flag is sunk / The world has flattened out,” are the first words of “Extralife,” the new album by Boston-based quartet Darlingside. While the band’s critically acclaimed 2015 release “Birds Say” was steeped in nostalgia and the conviction of youth, “Extralife” grapples with dystopian realities and uncertain futures. Whether ambling down a sidewalk during the apocalypse or getting stuck in a video game for eternity, the band asks, sometimes cynically, sometimes playfully: What comes next? Their erstwhile innocence is now bloodshot for the better.
Chandler Center for the Arts will present Darlingside on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Hope arrives in the form of Darlingside’s signature superpower harmonies, drawing frequent comparisons to late-‘60s-era groups like Crosby, Stills & Nash, Simon & Garfunkel and The Byrds. And yet, their penchant for science fiction and speculative futurism counteracts any urge to pigeonhole their aesthetic as “retro.”
For tickets or information, call 802-728-9878, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
Women’s voicesWATERBURY CENTER – Four playwrights have joined forces as the Stranger Playwrights’ Collective to introduce a play festival featuring new works by women. The playwrights met last summer in New Hampshire during a master class where they realized all their plays featured strangers. Discovering the rarity of stranger plays sparked the idea to create The Stranger Play Festival.
All the plays are short (12-25 minutes), and are created and produced by women; which is also a rarity in the North American theater scene. Statistics still reflect a huge disparity of female voices in the theater industry despite research identifying that a majority of post-secondary theater students and audiences are women.
“We wanted our festival to address current gender issues as well as provide an opportunity to introduce female characters and perspectives,” said Northfield playwright Jeanne Beckwith. “We hope the impact will be well-received and far-reaching.”
The playwrights hail from different North American locales: Elizabeth Flanagan from California, Hortense Gerardo from Boston, Alex Karolyi from Toronto and Beckwith from Vermont. Local directors have been secured and are: Tess Holbrook, Monica Callen, Kim Ward and Sarah Venooker.
Performances at The Off Center For Dramatic Arts, 294 N. Winooski Ave., Suite 116A, in Burlington are:
- Thursday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m.
Performances at The Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center are:
- Friday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 29, 2 p.m.
For tickets, go online to https://sevendaystickets.com/events/The-Stranger-Festival-9-19-2019. For information, email infostrangerfest@gmail.com.
TURNmusic at FlynnSpaceBURLINGTON – Waterbury Center-based new-music collective TURNmusic opens its fifth season in FlynnSpace at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
The TURNquartet plays songs featuring the Chinese Zodiac (Rabbit, Boar, Horse, Rooster) from Sufjan Stevens’ experimental electronic LP, “Enjoy Your Rabbit.” It has been recast into modern classic works by many of NYC’s hippest young composers.
Composer Du Yun makes her first appearance on the series with a performance of her “When a Tiger Meets a Rosa Ragusa.” In Hong Kong, composer Sean Tilburg played principal percussion with the Philharmonic Orchestra and met his wife. His “Two Abstracts: So Flute and A Rabbit in Your Headlights” is a duo for percussion and flute.
Vermont composer Justin Rito’s chamber piece “reaching | failing” is a work inspired by the struggle with gun violence in America, written after his grandmother was killed in a mass shooting in early 2000. Megan DiGeorgio, winner of the 2019 TURNmusic Collegiate Music Prize, is represented by her “partial pressures.”
Tickets are $20; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Artist Vasilis ZografosSTOWE – Helen Day Art Center will present the first solo exhibition in North America of Greek artist Vasilis Zografos. Opening 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, “Studio of Archeo-Virtual Spiritings” will premiere a new body of paintings created especially for the center. It draws on an archaeological tradition rather than a Modernist legacy to update the medium’s bearing and contemporary relevance, from the local perspective of artistic development in Greece.
Helen Day Art Center will also present “Unbroken Current,” a group exhibition of internationally renowned and emerging artists, also opening Friday. Artists in this exhibition include Mildred Beltre, Sanford Biggers, Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons, Rashid Johnson, Harlan Mack and Carrie Mae Weems.
For information, call 802-253-8358, or go online to www.helenday.com.
‘Painting Party’FAIRLEE – Barre artist, educator, and musician Arthur Zorn will host a “Painting Party” 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Fairlee Town Hall Auditorium, 75 Town Common Road. Anyone interested in learning to paint or improving skills is welcome to participate.
A native of the Bronx, New York City, Zorn attended the Manhattan School of Music and the High School of Music and Art. After graduating with special honors in music education from Lyndon State College in 1972, he began a long career as educator, choir director, organist, soloist and composer.
Zorn’s lifelong enjoyment of painting began in 1967. He began his professional art career with his first art show, “Improvisations,” in 2004 at the Bundy Modern in Waitsfield. Zorn’s art work has been on view in many local venues and art walks in Burlington and Montpelier. His art is in private collections in Vermont, Connecticut, New York City, Florida, Texas and California. He currently resides in Barre.
Tickets are $15, $10 for students (refreshments and materials included); call 802-331-0997, or go online to www.fairleearts.org.
A timely conversationSTOWE – Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, in a unique partnership with seven regional social justice organizations, is planning two screenings of the “Margaret Atwood: Live in Cinemas Interview” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
At a moment in popular culture when issues of feminism, gender equality and social justice are at the forefront, this is an opportunity to hear an extraordinary discussion with Atwood. Her novels are sarcastic jabs at society as well as identity quests, and role reversal and new beginnings are recurrent themes in her novels. They are also the drive behind the efforts of our partner organizations that support, advocate and tirelessly advance rights for girls and women in our communities.
For tickets, call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.