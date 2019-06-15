Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Waiting for Godot’
BARNARD – Outdoor theater is becoming a yearly tradition, and this year BarnArts takes the tradition a step further, by taking the outdoor theater off the stage and onto a hilltop with Samuel Beckett’s seminal work “Waiting for Godot.”
“Waiting for Godot,” directed by Linda Treash, will be performed “Up on the Knob” at Feast & Field June 21-23 & and 28-30. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 6:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.
“Waiting for Godot” is Beckett’s most famous work, and many consider it to be the most important play of the 20th century. It was first written in French and performed in Paris in 1953 as “En attendant Godot.” The English-language version premiered in London in 1955.
The exact meaning of the play is open to interpretation, which may be its greatest strength and what makes the story so lasting. Two men, down on their luck, await by a tree for a Mr. Godot who might be willing to offer them something — a position, an idea, a hope. Meanwhile, they linger, arguing and entertaining each other, and interacting with unusual and challenging passers-by. The play is often described as a riveting play where nothing happens.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students; go online to www.barnarts.org.
Artist Rae Newell
TUNBRIDGE – “The Tunbridge Fair,” a solo show of paintings by artist Rae Newell of Bridgewater Corners, will be on display at the Tunbridge Public Library June 18 to Sept. 5. There will be a reception 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, free and open to the public.
“This show is in honor of the Tunbridge Fair,” Newell said. “I have been going there for many years, finding wonderful subjects to paint, from the horse and ox pulls, to the midway, to the people and the animals they care for. Originally from Connecticut, my love of the Vermont landscape and especially the fair have attracted my attention for 25 years.”
Newell has taught painting for over two decades, most recently at the ArtisTree in Pomfret. Her primary medium is oil painting, both in the studio and plein air a la prima painting.
Hours are: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; call-802-889-9404. The library is located on 289 Route 110, about five miles north of Route 14.
‘The Burning Boy’
WATERBURY CENTER – MOXIE Productions and the Grange Hall Cultural Center present “The Dream of the Burning Boy,” by David West Read, for three weekends June 20-July 7 at the Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 20-22, 27-29 and July 5-6 (no show July 4); and 2 p.m. June 23 and July 7.
Directed by Monica Callan, the play tells a story about what happens to a young student’s community when he suddenly dies and a shocking secret is exposed. Starring outstanding regional performers in an accessible and adroit theatrical composition, this play is described as “searing yet surprisingly funny, the play is about finding strength to move on… and (the) courage to live without regret,” and The New York Times called it, “…eloquent, affecting…moving.”
Tickets are $17 at the door, or online at https://sevendaystickets.com. For more information, visit www.grangehallcc.com.
Novelist Charles Fergus
GREENSBORO – The Galaxy Bookshop and Greensboro Free Library will host an evening with Charles Fergus, author of the new mystery novel “A Stranger Here Below,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Greensboro Free Library.
The book is the first in a planned series featuring Pennsylvania Dutch Sheriff Gideon Stoltz. The setting is 1835, in western Pennsylvania, and Sheriff Stoltz is struggling to find trust and acceptance in the town where he and his new bride have settled. When he discovers the dead body of his friend – a respected judge – the mistrust of the townspeople and his own past trauma drive Stoltz to dig deeper into the community’s buried secrets, no matter the cost.
Fergus has written more than a dozen books, mostly non-fiction works about nature and wildlife. He grew up in central Pennsylvania and graduated with a degree in writing from Penn State University. Fergus and his wife, fellow writer Nancy Marie Brown, now live on an old farm in the Northeast Kingdom.
Admission is free; call 802-472-5533, or go online to https://galaxybookshop.com.
Make Music Day
BURLINGTON – 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 21 is Make Music Day, an all-day “Across the ZOO-niverse” festival that will be making noise in the main room at Fletcher Free Library. The event will host a remarkably diverse lineup of Vermont musicians. They are coming together to celebrate inclusiveness and the vital role libraries play in protecting an open society, a healthy democracy, a vibrant community, the common good and freedom of speech.
“This extended live music showcase of artists from across the state is diverse in genre, gender, age, and culture,” explained James Lockridge, co-instigator of the event and executive director of Big Heavy World. “We want to highlight literacy, mindfulness and respect – and the intensity with which Vermonters love our libraries where all these values are cherished and celebrated daily.”
The bands and artists featured are upcoming world fusion wonder kid and violinist Emma Back; nationwide touring singer-songwriter Hunter Paye; funky indie rock quartet Beards and Glasses; award-winning fringe nerd-rock band David Rosane & The Zookeepers; stellar multi-instrumentalist and activist Sara Grace and the powerful literary and artistic voice of Senayit.
The event is free and for all ages; go online to https://bigheavyworld.com/makemusic. The Fletcher Free Library is located at 235 College St.
‘Whose Live Anyway?
BURLINGTON – The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? present their new improv tour, “Whose Live Anyway?” on the Flynn main stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22.
“Whose Live Anyway?” is 90 minutes of improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley, and Joel Murray leave audiences gasping with the witty scenes they invent before their eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!
Tickets start at $30; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.