Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Philharmonic pops
DUXBURY – At 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, the Vermont Philharmonic, conducted by Lou Kosma, will present its annual outdoor Summer Pops Concert at Moose Meadow Lodge. (The Meadow opens for picnicking at 3 p.m.) This year’s program will consist of classic hits from Broadway and musical films with special guest artist Amy London.
London, a jazz singer and educator, has appeared on Broadway (“City of Angels”) and in the vocal group The Royal Bopsters. She will sing Nelson Riddle arrangements of “Day In, Day Out,” “You Make Me Feel So Young” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.” The orchestra will perform music from musicals (“Les Miserables,” “South Pacific”), films (“Frozen,” “Mary Poppins,” “Schindler’s List”), and other favorites – “Baby Shark,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and of course, “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors, $5 for students; go online to www.vermontphilharmonic.com. In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Thatcher Brook Primary School in Waterbury.
Lui Collins in concert
CABOT – Cabot Arts presents Lui Collins in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Landmark Schoolhouse 1643 Route 215 in Lower Cabot. Doors open at 3:30 (potluck snacks, BYOB).
Collins has been performing, writing and recording for over 40 years, her early Philo and Green Linnet recordings earning international acclaim and establishing her as a respected voice in the folk world. She has shared the stage with such notables as Pete Seeger, Bonnie Raitt, Stan Rogers, Dar Williams, and John Gorka. Renowned guitarist Dave van Ronk called her “one of the best guitarist-arrangers I have heard in years.”
Tickets are $20, $16 in advance; call 802-793-3016, or go online to www.cabotarts.org.
Amphion for Capstone
MONTPELIER – Amphion presents a benefit concert for Capstone Community Action’s Food Shelf in Barre at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Christ Episcopal Church.
Amphion performs in a variety of national styles, from the 1600s and 1700s, both vocal and instrumental. The musicians of Amphion are world class and have performed all over the world in major festivals and concert halls. The performers are: Jesse Lepkoff, director, flute and recorder; Paul Shipper, recorder and guitar, bass vocals; Reinmar Seidler, cello; Frances Conover Fitch, harpsichord; and Deborah Rentz-Moore, mezzo-soprano.
Admission is by donation and benefits Capstone Community Action’s Food Shelf in Barre; for information, call 802-223-3631.
‘The Art Among Us’
WAITSFIELD — “The Art Among Us” will be presented by the Waitsfield United Church of Christ Village Meeting House during the 2019 Vermont Festival of the Arts. The show consists of the work of 19 members of the congregation exhibiting their own creative process. The show opens Aug. 3 and runs for three weekends, noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The opening reception will be noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
Revealing ourselves, sharing our innermost thoughts, letting others in. For many, the art we make for ourselves is kept for ourselves. Sharing it, hanging it on a wall, letting others see what we have created can be a difficult step; but once done can be liberating, exciting, and even freeing. This is exactly what the congregation at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ Village Meeting House is presenting at this year’s exhibit.
Forty-seven works of art created by 19 people are on display. Artwork includes photography, painting in a variety of mediums, drawing, woven sculpture, handcrafted wooden trucks, quilts, rug hooking, and needlework. Each piece tells a story of the individual who created it; these individuals may not call themselves “artist” but can be considered such by virtue of the work they have made.
Admission is free. Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment; call 802-496-3065, or go online to www.vermontartsfest.com. The church is located at 4355 Main St. (Route 100).
Teen World Music
Village Harmony, the remarkable teen world music ensemble, presents its third summer camp program:
- Monday, Aug. 5: Sharon – Seven Stars Center, 5126 Route 14, 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 6: Westminster West – Congregational Church, 39 Church St., 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 13: Montpelier – Unitarian Church, 130 Main St., 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 14: Newport – United Church, 63 3rd St., 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 15: Hardwick – Heartbeet Community Hall, 218 Town Farm Road, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 16: Weathersfield – Weathersfield Meeting House, 2519 Weathersfield Center Road, 7:30 p.m.
The group is led by Will Thomas Rowan, Lynn Mahoney Rowan and Bongani Magatyana. The 15 teen singers are drawn from six states plus Canada, France and South Africa.
This eclectic concert program will include music spanning three continents and several centuries. Rousing folk hymns and political songs from South Africa will rub shoulders with English and American union songs, and 1800s anti-industrialist hymns. Lively dance tunes from Quebec will be juxtaposed with hypnotic interweaving harmonies from Lithuania.
Admission is by donation ($5-$15 suggested); call 603-464-3015, or go online to www.villageharmony.org.
The Paletteers
MONTPELIER – The T.W. Wood Art Gallery will present an exhibit by artist-members of the Paletteers of Vermont Aug. 6-30. The opening reception will take place 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10. (Coffee and morning snacks will be served after the Farmer’s Market.) All shows are free and open to the public.
Leslie Bell founded the Paletteers in Barre in 1957. Initially, the Paletteers held annual summer art shows and hundreds attended. Since 1981, the Paletteers have exhibited at select Barre and Montpelier indoor exhibition venues. Many outstanding local artists have been Paletteers members through the years.
Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday, or by appointment; call 802-262-6035, or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org. The gallery is located at 46 Barre St., in the Center for Arts & Learning.
‘Morrisville Mosaics’
MORRISVILLE – The Gallery at River Arts presents “Morrisville Mosaics: A Community Project” through Sept. 25. A reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 (free admission, refreshments and cash bar).
During the spring of 2018 River Arts began two creative community oriented projects: the first part to involve photography celebrating sense of place, “Morrisville: Favorite Places,” and the second, an interpretation of the photographic work. The photography was exhibited at River Arts in the fall of 2018.
For the second phase of the project, six of the photographs were selected representing a range of subject matter, digitally divided into sections, and distributed to over 60 Vermont artists. The only stipulation for the participating artists was to follow basic compositional elements in the photographic section they were given. Artists of all ages and abilities interpreted their panels through a diverse range of mediums.
Hours are: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays; call 802-888-1261, or go online to www.riverartsvt.org. The River Arts Center is located at 74 Pleasant St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.