Nisht GeferlachMONTPELIER – Kicking off the 2020 Farmer Night Concert series is The Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band at the Vermont State House at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, for the first of these free one-hour programs that continue every Wednesday evening through mid-April.
This lively five-piece band plays songs and tell stories from the golden age of New York’s Yiddish theater as well as freilachs, bulgars and other lively instrumentals that reveal the Dixieland influence on Jewish immigrant musicians. “Nisht Geferlach,” translated literally from the Yiddish, means “not dangerous.” More colloquially, it means “Relax, it won’t kill you.” Musicians include Rick Winston, Kathy Light, Steven Light, Will Lindner and Avram Patt.
The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition of over a century. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during most of the legislative season, from late January through mid-April.
Admission is free.
Pipe DreamsRICHMOND – Join PipeDreams, Vermont’s premier flute quartet, for an hour of nature-inspired music that includes “A Summer Day on the Mountain,” “Where Sheep may Safely Graze,” “Autumn Leaves,” and the Scherzo from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The weather may be dreary outside, but inside the melodious sounds of four flutes will lift your spirits. The concert will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); for more information, contact Laurel Ann Maurer at LaurelFluteMaurer@yahoo.com or 802-881-9153.
Michael Arnowitt jazzRANDOLPH – Pianist Michael Arnowitt returns to Vermont with his ImproVisions Jazz Quintet, featuring the outstanding New York City musicians Dave Smith on trumpet and Rick Rosato on bass, joined by Vermont favorites Dan Silverman on trombone and Caleb Bronz on drums.
- Friday, Jan. 17: Randolph – Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 18: Newport – United Church of Newport, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 19: Burlington — FlynnSpace, 7:30 p.m.
Arnowitt will perform a colorful and diverse program of jazz past and present. Music in the concert includes his creative version of the jazz standard “There Will Never Be Another You” and his blending of Jobim’s Brazilian jazz song “How Insensitive” with Chopin’s famous Prelude in E minor, which inspired Jobim’s song.
Arnowitt’s wide-ranging musical interests can be seen in other offerings on the program, from selections from his Jazz Suite from “West Side Story” based on the Leonard Bernstein musical, to Joni Mitchell’s 1970s “Edith and the Kingpin” and jazz influenced by Bulgarian and Syrian music. For the music of today, the quintet will perform a song from a recent Dave Holland recording and Arnowitt’s original jazz compositions.
For information, go online to www.mapiano.com.
Celebrating BeethovenSTOWE – Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society will celebrate Beethoven’s 250th at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
Regarded as one of the most definitive composers in the transition between the classical and romantic eras in classical music, Ludwig van Beethoven has continued to be a vivid presence through his music. With the coming of his 250th birthday in December 2020, the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society is paying tribute to his work with a program inspired by Beethoven’s career as a composer during three periods of his life — early, middle and late.
Musicians performing include Jinjoo Cho (violin), Margaret Dyer Harris (viola), Euntaek Kim (piano) and Spruce Peak Arts Artistic Director, Jia Kim (cello). Selections include the Serenade for String Trio Op. 8; Piano Trio, “Ghost,” Op. 70, No. 1; and Piano Sonata Op. 110 (finale).
For tickets or information, call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.
Female dance innovatorsHANOVER, N.H. – Female dance leaders collaborate across generations in a program by the Martha Graham Dance Company at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College Jan. 17 and 18. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 18 at The Moore Theater at Hopkins Center for the Arts.
The company’s residency at the Hop also offers the region’s dancers and dance lovers’ special learning and networking opportunities:
- A dance master class with company dancers, on Wednesday, Jan. 15;
- pre-show talks on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18, focusing on Graham’s legacy and women in dance today, including in this region;
- “Meet and Move,” a workshop and reception for dance-makers from this region.
At the Hop, MGDC will perform “Untitled (Souvenir),” an EVE commission by Pam Tanowitz, who lit up the Hop last season with her “New Goldberg Variations,” performed with pianist Simone Dinnerstein. “Untitled (Souvenir)” is performed to a score by Pulitzer-winning composer Caroline Shaw, who performed at the Hop as part of the vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth.
The Hop program also includes MGDC’s 2007 “Lamentation Variations,” in which contemporary dance-makers riff on Graham’s 1930 solo “Lamentation.” The company will close with Graham’s iconic “Appalachian Spring.” Music for the performance will be played by an ensemble including members of the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Filippo Ciabatti.
Tickets are $30 and up (40% discount for youth); call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
Dunham Shoe FactoryRICHMOND — At 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 Valley Stage Productions’ P.M. Sundays concert series will feature the Brattleboro-based quartet Dunham Shoe Factory, featuring Anna Patton on clarinet along with Mac Ritchey on oud, Dave Haughey on cello and Todd Roach on multi-percussion.
Dunham Shoe Factory is a contemporary acoustic ensemble playing original compositions influenced by world traditions. By combining their instruments the resulting music draws from an array of styles including Egyptian, Jazz, Brazilian, Turkish, Classical and Indian.
For information, go online to www.valleystage.net.
Lost Nation auditionsMONTPELIER – Lost Nation Theater is holding general auditions for its 2020 plays Jan. 17 and 18 (by appointment): 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St. (These auditions are not for Young Company shows.)
Actors-singers-movers, age 15 and older, should prepare two contrasting monologues and 16-32 bars of a song (optional) no longer than two minutes total; bring a headshot and résumé. Roles are open in most shows, but needed most for “Gruff-the Musical” and “Into the Breeches.”
For appointment, email info@lostnationtheater.org.
