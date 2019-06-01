Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Gamelan Sulukala
PLAINFIELD — Gamelan Sulukala, central Vermont’s Javanese orchestra, will present “The Adventures of Prince Achmed,” with a new live gamelan music soundtrack, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Goddard College’s Haybarn Theater. Preceding the film there will be a short demonstration of gamelan music and movie expert Rick Winston will give a brief talk on the history and making of “Prince Achmed.”
Gamelan Sulukala, a community gamelan group, has been playing together for the past six years using Goddard College’s Javanese Court Gamelan instruments. Its latest project is an original soundtrack to “The Adventures of Prince Achmed.”
The film, made in Germany by Lotte Reiniger in 1926, was the first ever feature-length animated film and is based on two tales from the Arabian Nights. The cutout silhouette animation technique used by Reiniger is similar to that of Indonesian shadow plays, which are typically accompanied by gamelan, so the idea of rescoring “Prince Achmed” was a natural one.
A Javanese gamelan is a group — or orchestra — of about 30 instruments ranging from huge gongs to tiny flutes with lots of xylophone and kettle type instruments in between. Each gamelan set is unique and has its own unique tuning. The music can be slow and dreamy and loud and energetic. The basic form is a kind of layering of many instruments playing similar music but in a wide range of octaves and levels of elaboration.
Admission is $15, $5 for kids; call 802-498-3173, or email slight@fyreandlightning.org.
‘Beyond Borders’
JOHNSON – “Beyond Borders: Mexico City, Vermont,” a photography exhibit, will run June 3-21 at Julian Scott Memorial Gallery at Northern Vermont University-Johnson. The exhibit is free for the public.
The project is a collaboration among Matt Neckers’ students at Green Mountain Tech and Career Center in Hyde Park and students at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in Mexico City. Mexican-American Seattle-based artist Marilyn Montufar, who worked with Green Mountain Tech students in the school’s Creative Media Art & Design program during a 2017 Vermont Studio Center residency, initiated the collaboration. She aimed to create a cross-cultural exchange for students through shared images. For the project, she tapped connections she made in Mexico City on a trip there this year.
The exhibit will feature about 30 photos, one from each student who participated. Students took the photos in their respective locations. The exhibit will be at Museo Tamayo in Mexico City in September and possibly at other venues.
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; call 802-635-1469, or go online to www.northernvermont.edu/julianscottgallery.
Violinist Soovin Kim
ROCHESTER – The Rochester Chamber Music Society opens its 25th summer series at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, with violinist Soovin Kim and pianist Gloria Chien. Kim has a long association with the RCMS and first performed on the series in 1999. Programming will include works by Ravel, Copland and Szymanowski.
A native of Plattsburgh, New York, Kim maintains a close relationship with the Marlboro Music Festival and is the founding artistic director of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. The Taiwanese-born Chien, Kim’s wife, performs frequently with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and is co-artistic director of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival.
For information, go online to https://rcmsvt.org.
‘Allegory’
MONTPELIER – To kick off ArtsFest, the Garage Cultural Center and Art at the Kent are presenting “Allegory,” featuring Vermont artists Julia Zanes, Donald Saaf and Hasso Ewing, curated by Nel Emlen and David Schutz.
Art at the Kent throws a spotlight on three of its heralded artists on Fridays and Saturdays throughout June. The exhibition features work by Brattleboro artists Zanes and Saaf as well as Calais sculptor Ewing — all of whose works evoke storytelling and metaphor through mixed media and egg tempera paintings as well as sculpture. The three artists have been featured in past Art at the Kent shows in Calais.
These works interact with each other — as well as the newly refurbished historic Garage space — evoking responses and interplay that have brought renown to more than a decade of Art at the Kent shows installed within the old tavern and general store in Calais which functions as a State-owned historic site.
For more information about this show as well as the upcoming Art at the Kent exhibition, “ReVision,” opening on Sept. 6, call the Vermont State curator’s office, 802-279-5558.
Katie Trautz CD
CABOT – Celebrate the release of Katie Trautz’s new album “Passage” in the intimate concert setting of the Lower Cabot Schoolhouse at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, presented by Cabot Arts. Trautz will be accompanied by Julia Wayne on harmonies, and Mike Roberts on electric guitar. Seating is limited, so reservations are recommended.
“Passage” is a collection of music written over the past decade, with echoes of honky-tonk, Appalachian music, and modern Americana that give the album an eclectic and creative sound. The album reflects the complicated passage between childhood and adulthood, closing a chapter of songwriting about love, loss, death and birth. This is Trautz’s 11th album, including at least four with Wooden Dinosaur, and three with Mayfly.
Tickets are $20, $16 in advance (potluck and BYOB); go online to www.cabotarts.org.
‘Harvey’
WAITSFIELD – The Valley Players are presenting the first show of their 40th anniversary season. “Harvey,” by Mary Chase, directed by Tom Badowski of Moretown, is being presented May 31-June 16, at the Valley Players Theater. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays.
The first show ever produced by the Valley Players in 1979, Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey to all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family, and especially for her daughter, Myrtle Mae, Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium.
For tickets or information, call 802-583-1674, or go online to www.valleyplayers.com. The Valley Players Theater is located at 4254 Main St. (Route 100).
Artist Gaal Shepherd
GREENSBORO — Gaal Shepherd, one of Vermont’s premier landscape painters, has turned to her second favorite place — Ireland — for the focus of her new exhibition that will run June 7-July 21 at the Highland Center for the Arts. At the opening reception, at 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, Shepherd will be joined by award-winning Irish-American poet and Saint Michael’s College teacher Greg Delanty, who will read from his work.
Titled “Hallowed Ground,” the show features Shepherd’s oils, pastels, sculpture and photographs, all designed to show how ancient, mysterious and spectacular Celtic sacred sites have retained their spiritual place in modern Ireland. The photos are captioned by excerpts from the works of Irish poets, designed to put the images into their historical and cultural perspective.
On June 28 and 29, Shepherd will conduct a pastel-painting workshop. (For more information, email maureen@highlandartsvt.org.)
Hours are: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday; call 802-533-9075, or go online to http://highlandartsvt.org.
Guitarist Doug Perkins
CHELSEA – North Common Arts will host acoustic guitar virtuoso Doug Perkins 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at 3 North Common.
Perkins, of Washington, is a virtuosic acoustic guitar player, whose high-octane chops have enlivened many of Vermont’s most popular bands, over his several decades as a working musician in the state. His composing, in diverse genres including jazz, bluegrass and classical, was recently recognized for its excellence when his first solo effort “Music for Flat-top Guitar” (2012, Thunder Ridge Records) was designated “Best Instrumental Album” by the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus.
Tickets are $10; call 802-685-4699, or go online to www.chelseavt-arts.com.
