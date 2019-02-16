Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Benefit dance showcase
BURLINGTON – The ninth annual dance showcase, “Stronger Together Through Dance,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center’s Black Box Theater will benefit Vermont Family Network.
Some of New York City’s, New England’s and Montreal’s best professional and semi-professional dance companies and soloists will perform selections from a diverse background of dance disciplines. Among them are: Bryce Dance Company of New York; Liam Reddy and Di’Ahna Restry of Boston; and Cult of Yes, Kala Seraphin, and Marina D.Ray from Montreal. Vermonters include Ballet Vermont, Haley Bradstreet & Robin Riley, Toby MacNutt, the Champlain College dance team, and Teen Jazz/Contemporary Dance & Fitness Studio, among others.
Tickets are $28, $25 in advance; call the Vermont Family Network, 802-876-5315 x247, or go online to www.flynntix.org. The Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center is located at 60 Lake St. (corner of Lake and College streets).
Auditions for musical rescheduled
WAITSFIELD – Due to weather, auditions for all ages for the Valley Players’ production of “Oliver!” at the Valley Players Theater on Main Street, scheduled for Feb. 12, were postponed, and are now scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19.
For information, call 802-583-1674, or email valleyplayers@madriver.com.
‘Close to the Cloth’
MONTPELIER – The T.W. Wood Gallery presents “Close to the Cloth”, a textile exhibit Feb. 16 — March 29. There will be an opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, and a “Demo Day,” 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23.
The Wood has assembled a varied group of Vermont fiber artists that showcases a range of techniques and sensibilities toward textiles: Barbara Bendix, Karen Henderson, Stephanie Krauss, Skye Livingston, Kate Ruddle and Neysa Russo. The work ranges from pieces seated firmly in traditional craft to conceptual work that uses fiber as a vehicle, and work that straddles the divide. “Close to the Cloth” will be on view in the Group Exhibitions Hall.
Gallery hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and by appointment; call 802-262-6035, or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org. The T.W. Wood Gallery is located at 46 Barre St., part of the Center for Arts and Learning.
New Voices
BURLINGTON – The Flynn Center’s New Voices Series continues at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, with “From Burma to the Balafon,” featuring Karen Singers, of Vermont, singers from Burma, plus Sabouyouma, a local ensemble led by balafon player Osmane Camara, from Guinea.
New Voices is a showcase of world musical traditions nestled in and around the Queen City. The series — which debuted during the Flynn’s 2016-2017 season — exists to celebrate the diasporic music-making of regional acts and communities, many with an immigrant or refugee background. The series was curated by Saint Michael’s College music professor William Ellis, Ph.D.
Tickets are $15; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
All Beethoven
HANOVER, N.H. – Dartmouth’s resident orchestra collaborates with the Hopkins Center’s pianist-in-residence on an all-Beethoven concert centering on his Fifth Symphony, a work that has come to epitomize the composer’s life and musical style.
The Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra and pianist Sally Pinkas perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in Spaulding Auditorium of the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College. The concert is preceded at 7 p.m. by a free pre-show slideshow and talk in the Top of the Hop by DSO conductor Filippo Ciabatti, focusing on that night’s program and the DSO’s December tour of Tuscany.
Along with the Fifth, the program consists of Beethoven’s “Emperor” Piano Concerto No. 5, featuring Pinkas, and his “Coriolan” Overture, written for a play about Coriolanus, the Roman general who inspired the eponymous Shakespeare play.
Pinkas is the longtime pianist in residence at the Hop, and performs two major concerts a year at the arts center. Her solo discography includes works by Fauré, Schumann, Debussy, Rochberg, Perez-Velazquez and Wolff. The Wall Street Journal noted her “exquisite performance” in her “superlatively well-played” recording of Harold Shapero’s piano music (Toccata Classics, UK), and Gramophone hailed her as “the scintillating force ...” in a recent Mozart release (MSR). A world-touring concert artist, Pinkas this year will perform “The Emperor” as she makes her Indonesian debut with the Bandung Symphony.
Tickets are $25, $10 for students; call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
Candoco Dance
BURLINGTON – Contemporary dance company Candoco will perform two new works, “Face In” and “Let’s Talk About Dis,” on the Flynn Center main stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22.
Candoco Dance Company, the ensemble of disabled and non-disabled dancers, creates profound experiences for audiences and participants that excite, challenge and broaden perceptions of art and ability. With over 25 years of experience creating acclaimed and cutting-edge work, Candoco presents a brand-new double bill of dramatic choreography.
Yasmeen Godder’s new work, “Face In,” is a sensual and disturbing ode to intimacy and imagination, expressed through striking images and daring uninhibited dance set to an urban indie score. “Let’s Talk About Dis” is a playful and intimate piece that builds on an exploration of the dancers’ personalities and bodies, asking questions of what identity is and how it is formed.
In addition to the performance, Condoco holds a teachers workshop at the Flynn at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Through conversations and hands-on activities, teachers learn to embed best practices for inclusion in their classrooms, in and through the arts. (Registration is $20.)
Tickets start at $15; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
‘Next Generation’
RANDOLPH – Chandler Center for the Arts is holding auditions for the 11th annual “Next Generation” performance, beginning mid-morning Sunday, April 7. Auditions are open to area students age 13 and older who are seriously studying classical music of all genres, including instrumental, ensemble, or vocal music, either as soloists or in groups. The concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Chandler Music Hall.
Inspired by the successful 2007 performance at Chandler of National Public Radio’s youth showcase, “From the Top,” presenters at Chandler have created a look-alike program called The Next Generation. Students should come prepared to audition the piece they would perform May 17.
In the interest of providing a performance opportunity for as many qualified students as possible, works should not exceed 5 or 6 minutes. Instrumentalists and vocal soloists need to provide their own accompanist and page-turner. The Steinway concert grand is available, and the auditions and performance will take place on Chandler’s main stage. A modest production fee will be charged for those students chosen to perform. The deadline for audition applications is April 1.
For more information, contact Janet Watton, 802-728-9402, or email janet@chandler-arts.org.
The Sweet Remains
BURLINGTON – The Sweet Remains are an unusual band on today’s music scene, headed by three gifted singer-songwriters, each of whom contribute to the writing and three-part harmonies that define the band’s sound. They perform two shows in FlynnSpace, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.
Driven by lyrical and melodic writing, The Sweet Remains’ songs easily appeal to fans of modern folk-rockers like Jason Mraz, Ray Lamontagne, and John Mayer. However, it is their lush harmonies that distinguish the band from the throngs of guitar-toting troubadours and harken back to super-groups of the ‘60s and ‘70s like Crosby, Stills and Nash, the Eagles, and Simon and Garfunkel.
Tickets are $25, $21 for students; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Call to artists
JEFFERSONVILLE – Bryan Memorial Gallery announces a call to artists for its juried exhibition “Ebb and Flow.” The exhibition will include works in all media (paintings, photographs, sculpture, drawings) featuring and/or including the image of water or bodies of water. The jury will be looking for works in which water is the predominant element of the composition.
The deadline for entries is Friday, March 15. The jury decision will be made by March 31 and the exhibition opens May 3 and continues through June 23. There is no charge for submitting to the jury, but if accepted, artists must become a member of Bryan Memorial Gallery.
Details are available at www.bryangallery.org. The Bryan Memorial Gallery is located at 180 Main St.
