A Vermont ballet
BURLINGTON — At 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, the VanDenCross Dance Company presents a new ballet that dives deep into the world of dreams, nightmares and magic. Starring Ericka Cross, Carlos Imooeen and Ana Simpson, “Bring Me A Dream” includes choreography by Cross and a musical score written for the ballet by Northfield composer Dennis Bathory-Kitsz.
Based on a story by Haven Pierce, this all-Vermont production tells the tale of Dansnam, the bringer of nightmares, fear and anxiety, who has stolen the “dream realm” from Sandman, whose power is held in a large hourglass. All who sleep become subject to evil creatures that Dansnam controls.
The ballet is performed using Bathory-Kitsz’s music, composed in consultation with Pierce, who sought a video game sound. Using full orchestral and vocal samples, “Bring Me A Dream” is a rich and dramatic tapestry of themes developed for each of the story’s characters.
Tickets are $10, $8 in advance, at the door, or online at www.eventbrite.com.
‘A Mighty Outcry’
MONTPELIER — At 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Christ Church, Winged Productions presents “A Mighty Outcry,” an original musical with music and lyrics by Paul Dedell. The show is performed by the senior members of The Choir School, a vocal arts program for young singers founded and directed by choral director Susan Dedell.
“A Mighty Outcry” explores the complex young woman known popularly as Joan of Arc. Although Joan is now an icon of French identity, this musical explores the personal motivation of the young woman who not only led armies, but who wept for those who perished on both sides.
Composer Paul Dedell wanted to avoid the narrow stereotypes that exist about Joan, and to examine some of the topics that remain surprisingly resonant today, particularly gender identity and the persuasive force of religious fanaticism. But, he says, “The central question of the play is how does one discern the rightness of the inner voices that guide our decisions? This is a question which is particularly critical during the teen years of life, and one that is central to the inner story of Joan herself.”
Admission is by donation; for information, call 802-223-3631, or email wingedproductions.vt@gmail.com.
A winter circus
STOWE — Journey to a shimmering winter wonderland of circus spectacle and daring-do at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, with “Shimmer: A Winter Cirque Reverie.” Based in New York City, Cirque-tacular Productions is considered one of the premiere acrobatic production companies in the United States.
Astonishing acrobatics, dazzling specialty acts and glittering costumes abound in a warm and whimsical world the whole family will enjoy. “Acrobats of Cirquetacular” is a heart-stopping mind-boggling display of artistry and athleticism.
For tickets or information, call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.
‘Heartbeet Felts’
JEFFERSONVILLE — Bryan Memorial Gallery presents “Heartbeet Felts,” an exhibition of wall hangings by members of the Heartbeet Lifesharing Community in Hardwick. Twenty-four wool-felted wall hangings created by 13 members of the Heartbeet Community are installed in the Gallery’s Middle Room through Dec. 23.
Ranging in subject matter from brilliant flowers to falling snow, from a majestic lion to small birds in a tree, from a Vermont landscape to a fantastical goddess, the works are imaginative and playful, humorous and thoughtful at the same time. Heartbeet’s craft studios provide an opportunity for community members to develop skills and to express themselves creatively. Heartbeet is a life-sharing community and licensed therapeutic residence that includes adults with developmental disabilities and interweaves the social and agricultural realms for the healing and renewing of society and the earth.
Executive Director Mickey Myers said, “I gasped the first time I discovered the work of the Heartbeet Community. Such exquisite compositions involving the interaction of light and dark give this work life far beyond its therapeutic dimension. And that lion — I am in love with the lion on exhibit!”
Gallery hours are: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, and by appointment at anytime; call 802-644-5100, or go online to www.bryangallery.org. Bryan Memorial Gallery is located at 180 Main St.
New Voices
BURLINGTON — The Flynn Center’s New Voices Series begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, with Sori Mori and the Five Town All-Stars, at FlynnSpace.
New Voices is the Flynn Center’s showcase of world musical traditions nestled in and around the Queen City. The series — which debuted in the Flynn’s 2016-17 season — celebrates the music making of regional acts and communities, many with an immigrant or refugee background. The series was curated by Saint Michael’s College music professor William Ellis, Ph.D.
The first concert is a “Night of Drums.” Specifically, it juxtaposes the drumming traditions of Ghana and Korea. The former comes by way of the Five Town All-Stars, a virtuosic ensemble led by drum master Victor Koblavi Dogah, while the latter, Sori Mori, is a female troupe associated with the Green Mountain Korean Cultural School of Essex, which performs in the samul nori folk style.
Tickets are $15; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Holiday Artisans Market
RANDOLPH — The annual Holiday Artisans Market kicks off Friday in the Gallery at the Chandler Center for the Arts. The annual market, featuring the creations of 50-plus artisans and crafters from throughout central Vermont and the Upper Valley, will continue through Dec. 23.
The Chandler Gallery has been transformed into a warm, welcoming, country store-style atmosphere, steeped in the tradition of small-town Vermont. This year, the Artisans Market welcomes back several popular artisans and crafters, while also introducing many new ones, promising a more varied selection of unique, Vermont-made products and goodies than ever before.
Market organizers invite you to shop at Chandler for all of your gift-giving needs. Stop by and enjoy a cup of warm cider while perusing a delightful array of gift items, including handcrafted pottery, jewelry, locally made pickles, spices and sweets, and other sensuous and sumptuous fare. Pick up a pair of Green Mountain Glove Company work gloves for a loved one, an apron or a pair of socks for Mom or Dad, or handcrafted soaps and lotions for a favorite family member or friend.
Volunteers are needed to assist with customer service at the Artisans Market. Volunteers receive special “market dollars” to spend in-house. If you have good customer service skills and would like to work three-hour shifts with other volunteers, contact Andrea Easton at holidaymarket@chandler-arts.org.
The Holiday Artisans Market hours are: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 10-4 p.m.; call 802-728-9878, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
‘Madness of George III’
BURLINGTON — National Theatre Live presents “The Madness of George III” at Palace 9 Cinemas at 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. The multi-award-winning drama is broadcast in National Theatre Live’s first ever broadcast from Nottingham Playhouse.
Written by one of Britain’s best-loved playwrights, Alan Bennett, (“The History Boys,” “The Lady in the Van”), this epic play was also adapted into a BAFTA Award-winning film following its premiere on stage in 1991. The cast of this new production includes Olivier Award-winners Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock,” “Wolf Hall,” “NT Live Coriolanus”) in the title role, and Adrian Scarborough (“Gavin and Stacey,” “Upstairs Downstairs,” “After the Dance”).
It’s 1786, and King George III is the most powerful man in the world. But his behavior is becoming increasingly erratic as he succumbs to fits of lunacy. With the King’s mind unraveling at a dramatic pace, ambitious politicians and the scheming Prince of Wales threaten to undermine the power of the Crown, and expose the fine line between a king and a man.
Tickets are $18; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
