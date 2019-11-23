Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Kind Bud
QUECHEE — Come warm your soul with good music and your belly with comfort food at the Public House in Quechee on Saturday, Nov. 23, when Kind Bud returns to perform.
Taking the stage at 7 p.m., Kind Bud will bring his list of over 500 songs that is circulated among patrons so the crowd chooses Bud’s set list. Being able to choose from artists such as The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Neil Young, John Denver, Martin Sexton and Jimmy Hendrix, to name a few, makes the crowd a part of the action, creating a fun evening. On Saturday, Bud will also be playing selections from his soon to be released CD, “Peace, Love & Music.”
Arty Lavigne, of The Point Radio, says, “Kind Bud, one guitar, one voice creating one community everywhere he goes.”
For more information, go online to http://thekindbuds.com/kinddubs.
Poet Sydney Lea
HARDWICK — Former Vermont Poet Laureate Sydney Lea will be at The Galaxy Bookshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, to read from his latest book, “Here.” In his 13th book of poetry, Lea gives voice to the deep connection between human life and the natural world, as well as their fragility and transience. (This event has been rescheduled from a previous date.)
Sydney Lea, a former Pulitzer Prize finalist, founded and for 13 years edited New England Review. He will soon publish “The Music of What Happens: Lyric and Everyday Life,” his collected newspaper columns from his years (2011-15) as Vermont Poet Laureate. He has been active in literacy efforts and conservation, especially in Maine, where the land trust he chaired until 2018 conserved nearly 400,000 acres of working forest.
Admission is free; call 802-472-5533, or go online to https://galaxybookshop.com. The Galaxy Bookshop is located at 41 S. Main St.
Vermont Virtuosi
MONTPELIER — The various combinations of flute, guitar, viola and cello produce myriad musical colors, and because the first concert of Vermont Virtuosi’s 2019-2020 season employs those instruments, it is simply titled “Colors.” Performances are:
— Saturday, Nov. 23: Montpelier, Unitarian Church, 7:30 p.m.
— Sunday, Nov. 24: Richmond, Richmond Free Library, 3 p.m.
The program draws from the compositional palettes of Franz Schubert, Jacques Ibert, Sergio Assad, Johann Sebastian Bach, Heitor Villa-Lobos, and Vermont composer David Gunn, whose “Through Maulden Wood” will be premiered. Performing are Laurel Ann Maurer, flute; Daniel Gaviria, guitar; Stefanie Taylor, viola; and John Dunlop, cello.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); call 802-881-9153, or go online to www.lamaurerflute.com.
