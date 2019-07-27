Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Bill Staines in concert
MONTPELIER – Bill Staines, the beloved folkie, comes to Lost Nation Theater for one night only, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, as a benefit for the theater.
Staines has 26 albums, numerous hits & TV and radio appearances, including “A Prairie Home Companion” in his 41-year career. His songs have been recorded by Peter Paul and Mary, The Clancy Brothers and Nanci Griffith. Staines has been hailed as the heir-apparent to Woody Guthrie.
“Bill Staines has been my hero since 1977. He carries on where Woody left off-carrying on the tradition of stories and characters you wish you knew,” said Nanci Griffith.
Tickets are $20, $15 in advance; call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
‘Brokeback Mountain’
RANDOLPH – At 7 p.m. Wednesday July 31, Vermont Pride Theater at Chandler presents a by-donation showing of the 2005 Oscar-winning film “Brokeback Mountain” in the Chandler Music Hall. Proceeds will benefit regional AIDS service organizations Vermont CARES and the HIV/HCV Resource Center.
“Brokeback Mountain” is a 2005 American romantic drama film, directed by Ang Lee and produced by Diana Ossana and James Schamus. It was adapted from a 1997 short story of the same name by Annie Proulx, with the screenplay written by Ossana and Larry McMurtry. Starring Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaall, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Williams, it depicts the complex emotional and sexual relationship between fictional cowboys Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist in the American west, from 1963 to 1983.
“Brokeback Mountain” was nominated for eight Academy Awards, the most nominations in the 78th awards cycle. It won three: Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score.
Starting at 6:15 p.m. that evening, Valley Bowl will be providing free popcorn and a cash bar. Early arrival is encouraged, as that will give people a chance to check out Vermont CARES’ table, stocked with interesting items and information.
Admission is by donation; call 802-431-0204, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
‘Exploring Water’
STOWE – The gallery at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center launches a group exhibition, up through Aug. 31, on the mountain for the summer season. “Exploring Water” opens with a dynamic collection, including photography, sculpture, cyanotypes, painting, video installation, window installation and mixed media. The exhibition is curated by Kelly Holt, and features the work of artists Mary Admasian, Kate Burnim, Renée Greenlee and Erika Senft Miller.
Artists in this exhibition are responding to many aspects of water, from its physical forms to its important role in the ecosystem to its personal effect on our everyday lives and stories and well-being. Photographs by Miller depict ever-changing landscape of arctic glaciers “ice that holds information” suffering the impact of climate change.
Admasian’s mixed-media pieces open a dialogue in an effort to “symbolize the emotional, psychological and physical experiences living in toxic environments” about the peril of plastics in waterways and ocean life with continued pollution in her series “Peering Through Plastic.” Burnim’s addition of industrial paintings reveals a landscape of hydroelectric plants.
Gallery hours are: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and one hour prior to performances and events; call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.
B rown Bag Concerts
MONTPELIER – The Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Summer Concert Series is Montpelier Alive’s series of free and fun lunchtime concerts. Performances start Thursday with the Robin Gottfried Band, and will continue every Thursday at noon through the end of September. All concerts are held City Hall Plaza, at 39 Main St. Bring a lunch from downtown restaurants and enjoy this free entertainment series:
- Aug. 1: Robin Gottfried Band
- Aug. 8: East Bay Jazz
- Aug. 15: The Revenants
- Aug. 22: Alex Smith
- Aug. 29: Lara Herscovitch
- Sept. 5: Araba-Lon
- Sept. 12: Green Mountain Swing
- Sept. 19: Patti Casey and Colin McCaffery
- Sept. 26: Dave Keller
For more information, go online to www.montpelieralive.org/brownbag.
Vermont poets
HARDWICK – Tamra Higgins and Neil Shepard, editors of the anthology “Vermont Poets and Their Craft,” will be at The Galaxy Bookshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, to discuss this unique book. Higgins and Shepard will be joined by local poets Geoff Hewitt and Martha Zweig, who have work featured in the book.
“Vermont Poets and Their Craft” is a follow-up to Sundog Poetry Center’s lecture series of the same name, filmed and televised by Vermont Public Television in 2015-2016. Included with this collection of essays and poems is an essay by the late David Budbill, who was filmed for the series in a reading here at The Galaxy Bookshop.
Admission is free; call 802-472-5533, or online to https://galaxybookshop.com. The Galaxy Bookshop is located at 41 S. Main St.
