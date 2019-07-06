Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Paintings by Lois Eby
MONTPELIER — Lois Eby will be the featured artist at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery throughout the summer of 2019. Her latest paintings explore the rhythmic vitality of the calligraphic line in new ways that range from the playful to the meditative. Her exhibit, titled “Studies in Rhythmic Vitality,” will be on view through Sept. 27, with an opening reception 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
Perhaps best known for her use of calligraphy in her abstract works, using ink and color on paper, these new works are executed with acrylic paints on birch panels. None use ink, and all were created between 2017 and 2019.
In the August-September 2009 issue of Art New England the late Marc Awodey wrote of her work: “Lois Eby has been a fixture on the Vermont scene for several decades, and her aesthetic remains vibrant and fresh … she captures moments in time, rather than seeing forms objectively as if through a window and into space.”
Vermont State Curator David Schutz said, “When Lois selected her title, I focused on the word vitality. That, perhaps, is the most evocative word one might use to describe any Lois Eby painting. Movement, energy and vitality spring forth from her works – and these newer pieces are especially so! I love them!”
Hours are: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; call 802-828-0749, or go online to http://curator.vermont.gov.
Author JC Myers
HARDWICK — Join debut novelist JC Myers at The Galaxy Bookshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, for a reading from his newly published book, “Junkyard at No Town.” Published by the Montpelier-based Rootstock Publishing, “Junkyard” is a novel that captures the feel of rural northern Vermont and the folks who live and work and love and die here.
Myers was born in the smallest hospital in Vermont when the baby boom (1946-1964) only had four more years to go. He remembers the Vietnam war and the peace movement, and what it was like to be a long-haired kid in a Vermont grade school in ‘60s — “wicked rough, but ‘oh din’t we have fun.” The standard English spoken by his educated family got him an English degree from Vassar. His school years, the time logging, cutting firewood, building houses…anything for money, those things taught him how to speak and write Vermontics.
Admission is free; call 802-472-5533, or go online to https://galaxybookshop.com. The Galaxy Bookshop is located at 41 S. Main St.
Vermont authors
GREENSBORO — Prominent Vermont authors will speak about their most recent books as part of a summer literary series at the Highland Center for the Arts. The Vermont Authors Lecture Series offers the opportunity to engage with notable writers in a state-of-the-art intimate setting, reflecting the stone, leather, wood — and words — of Vermont and Vermonters.
- July 11: Greg Delanty
- July 18: Kathryn Davis – “The Silk Road”
- July 25: Jeff Amestoy – “Slavish Shore: The Odyssey of Richard Henry Dana Jr.”
- Aug. 1: Meg Ostrum – “The Surgeon and the Shepherd”
- Aug. 8: Rick Winston – “Red Scare in the Green Mountains”
- Aug. 15: Garrett Graff – “The Threat Matrix: The FBI At War in the Age of Global Terror”
- Aug. 22: Tom Greene – “The Perfect Liar”
All lectures begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $12 per lecture, $70 for the series; go online to https://highlandartsvt.org.
Artist Agathe McQueston
MONTPELIER — For summertime viewing at the Vermont State House, the State House Cardroom will host Montpelier-based artist Agathe McQueston’s classically rendered sculptures and drawings. The exhibit, titled “A License to Stare,” features what the artist describes as “sensitive portraiture.” McQueston’s goal is to engage the viewer with her ongoing aesthetic love affair with the human face and figure. The exhibit runs from through Aug. 30, with an opening reception 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
“We are so excited to enliven the State House Cardroom for our tourist audience this summer with Agathe’s work. Her portraits reveal an incredibly interesting mix of Vermonters, and I’m anxious to show them in this rather grand setting,” said Vermont State Curator David Schutz.
A native of Norway, McQueston attended the Fine Arts and Crafts School in Oslo, but left the school before completing her studies. Her early adult years were spent living a creative life as a designer and maker while raising a family in Vermont. McQueston returned to her artistic interests later and began taking courses at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) in studio art. From this time on, she began to cultivate her skills in drawing and sculpture through portraiture and figurative work. McQueston lives in Montpelier and continues to explore both two- and three-dimensional work.
For information, call 802-828-0749, or go online to http://curator.vermont.gov.
Wood juried exhibit
MONTPELIER — The T.W. Wood Art Gallery is presenting its annual Summer Juried Art Exhibit, up through Aug. 30. The opening reception will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday July 11, when an award will be presented for “Best in Show.”
The exhibit features work by Natalie Boze, Janet Brighenti, Patty Corcoran, Anne Fugaro, Katie O’Rourke, Frederick Rudi, Joshua Saxe and many others. The exhibit primarily features oil paintings, along with acrylic, pastel, photography, and mixed media.
“Overall, the work the jury chose is quiet and contemplative. The exhibit has a very peaceful tenor and offers a welcome refuge from a busy summer,” Kate Ruddle, exhibitions manager, said.
Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday, or by appointment; call 802-262-6035, or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org.
‘Scattered Geometry’
SOUTH ROYALTON — White River Gallery presents “Scattered Geometry: The Ceramics of Jenny Swanson and Holly Walker,” curated by Dian Parker, through Sept. 6. An opening reception with artists’ talk will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
Jenny Swanson’s high-fire wall pieces, each one a unique microcosm, are inspired by the art of India, and by floating lotuses she was intrigued by during her residency in Shangyu, China. Also on view are her unglazed, low-fire sculptural vessels carbonized in saggars, in bottle and funnel-like forms. Swanson’s innovative work gracefully curves and undulates.
In contrast, Holly Walker’s terracotta forms are Shaker-esque and utilitarian. Rolled coils of clay are glazed with bold colors that are playful, saturated, and luminous. Walker’s painterly designs are geometric, floral, and sometimes alphabetical. Walker’s colorfully patterned rectangular palettes and disc shapes are the foil to Swanson’s silky black and white ceramics.
Swanson is the director of The Ceramics Studio at Dartmouth College for the past 14 years. Walker was the executive director of Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts (Maine).
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, (call first); call 802-498-8438, or email dianparker9@gmail.com. The White River Gallery is located at 35 S. Windsor St.
