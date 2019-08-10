Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Mad River gala
WARREN – At 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Warren United Church, the Mad River Chorale will present a gala fundraising performance by three pianists and three vocalists, to support instruments for the community chorus’ 2019-2020 season. The program was planned and will be directed by the chorale’s conductor Mary Jane Austin.
The cast of pianists and vocalists includes Mary Jane Austin (the chorale’s former accompanist) and Alison Bruce Cerutti (the chorale’s present accompanist), who will play the chorale’s Shigeru Kawai grand piano individually, together, and to accompany the singers. Andreas Welch, a student at the Manhattan School of Music Precollege Program, will also grace the Shigeru.
Erik Kroncke, opera bass and winner of many vocal competitions worldwide and soloist at the chorale’s May 2019 “Carmina Burana,” will be joined by coloratura soprano Shannon Seymour-Michl and tenor Skip Potter, both regular singers and soloists with the chorale. They have also performed in several Unadilla Theatre musical productions, and other Vermont musical events.
Tickets are $20; call 802-496-2048, or go online to https://madriverchorale.net.
RCMS Baroque
ROCHESTER – The Rochester Chamber Music Society closes its 25th summer season at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Federated Church. The grand Baroque concert will feature period instruments with performers from the Boston area, including, Na’ama Lion, traverso; Julia McKenzie, violin; Gigi Turgeon, violin; Anna Griffis, viola; Rebecca Shaw, cello; Andres Arceci, bass; and Cynthia Huard on harpsichord.
Lion has explored medieval music with Sequentia, Renaissance music with the flute quartet Travesada, and Baroque, Classical and Romantic music with numerous groups. McKenzie pecializes in period performance with the Handel and Haydn Society, Boston Baroque, and Newton Baroque, and is a founding member of the Rowe’s Lane Quartet. Turgeon performs regularly with many Boston ensembles and holds tenured positions with Boston Baroque and the Handel and Haydn Society.
Griffis is a member of New Bedford Symphony, Albany Symphony, and Hartford Symphony, and plays with Rhode Island Philharmonic and Emmanuel Music. Arceci directs the Collegium Musicum at Wellesley College, as well as the Winchendon Music Festival. Shaw has played with Musical Offering, The Weckmann Project, The Arcadian Players, among others.
Admission is by donation; call 802-767-9234, or go online to www.rcmsvt.org.
‘Seussical The Musical!’
MONTPELIER – Lost Nation Theater presents “Seussical The Musical!” part of its Theater For Kids By Kids! Program, Aug. 10-12. Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St.
“Oh, the thinks you can think!”: Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper. Horton the Elephant, Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and more come to life onstage, transporting you from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the world of the Who’s.
Tickets are $10, $5 under 12; call 802-229-0492, go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
Author Howard Norman
HARDWICK – Novelist Howard Norman will be at The Galaxy Bookshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, to read from “The Ghost Clause.” What he has said will be his final novel is set in a Vermont farmhouse where the deceased former resident observes the current occupants and reminisces about his own life.
Norman is a three-time winner of National Endowment for the Arts fellowships, and a winner of the Lannan Award for fiction. His novels “The Northern Lights” and “The Bird Artist” were both nominated for National Book Awards. He is also author of the novels “The Museum Guard,” “The Haunting of L,” “What Is Left the Daughter,” “Next Life Might Be Kinder” and “My Darling Detective.” He divides his time between East Calais and Washington, D.C.
Admission is free; call 802-472-5533, or go online to https://galaxybookshop.com. The Galaxy Bookshop is located at 41 S. Main St.
Infrared Vermont
WATERBURY – “The Vermont We Cannot See,” a collection of infrared photographs of the Vermont landscape by Lisa Dimondstein, Julie Parker and Sandra Shenk, are on display through Sept. 14, at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop. An artist reception is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Infrared photography is a way of creating images using invisible infrared light, thereby making the invisible, visible. A camera is converted by taking off the filter that blocks IR light from the sensor and then installing a filter to block the visible light so the camera sees what is just beyond our perception. In this way we can now see this spectrum of light that offers a new way to see the world. IR images give an ethereal, otherworldly look, and in terms, a new way to “see” Vermont.
“Recent Work in Light and Color,” by Chris Jeffry, will also be on display through Sept. 14.
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; call 802-244-7801, or go online to www.axelsgallery.com. The gallery is located at 5 Stowe St.
‘Paint & Sip’
MONTPELIER – Lost Nation Theater hosts its fourth-annual “Paint & Sip” with Arthur Zorn, a fun filled evening teaching you to create your personal world on canvas at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St.
Creative painting techniques, wine, food, fun will be mixed for a pallet of painting pleasures, led by the renaissance man Zorn. Stretch your visual artistic muscles in a relaxed atmosphere, with an artistic focus inspired by LNT’s upcoming summer youth production of “The Wiz.”
Tickets are $30, $25 in advance (21-plus); call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
