Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Modern Times puppetryST. JOHNSBURY – Modern Times Theater is bringing its Saturday Storefront Trilogy to downtown St. Johnsbury for the first three weekends of March. Performances are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays March 7, 14 and 21, at 452 Railroad St.
For the sixth year, an empty storefront will be converted into a pop-up theater, featuring an epic Punch and Judy puppet melodrama in three parts. It’s Saturday morning cartoons, live!
Each weekend features a new installment of “The Perils of Mr. Punch,” chronicling the troubles and travails of puppetry’s first couple, Punch and Judy. These shows feature brand-new puppets and characters, as well as classic puppetry gags and tricks. The audience is invited to write letters to Mr. Punch, which will inform the creation of the next episode.
Tickets are $8 ($10 day of show); go online to www.catamountarts.org. For information, call 802-472-8987, or visit www.moderntimestheater.com.
‘Circle of Sawdust’WATERBURY CENTER – Rob Mermin presents Circle of Sawdust: The Mud, Myth, Mayhem, and Magic of Circus” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Grange Hall Cultural Center. Mermin offers an evening of personal anecdotes of wacky characters, wild escapades, and poignant recollections of life in the world of circus, illustrated by rare and fabulous film clips.
Mermin ran off to join the circus in 1969. His circus adventures took him clowning with mud shows in Wales, mule wrangling in Lapland with Sweden’s Circus Scott, riding with the Magyars in the Hungarian State Cirkusz, three years with the famous Benneweis Circus Building in Copenhagen, and entertaining royalty in the circus palaces of Europe and Russia. In 1987, he founded Vermont’s own Circus Smirkus, which The Boston Globe called “One of New England’s most treasured cultural and educational resources.”
In addition, at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8 Mermin will screen the Charlie Chaplin silent film, “The Circus” (1928). (Admission is by donation, $8 suggested.)
Tickets are $20 at the door, or at https://sevendaystickets.com/events/circle-of-sawdust-3-7-2020. For information, call 802-244-4168, or go online to www.grangehall.com.
Arron-Park DuoST. JOHNSBURY — Praised by the New York Times for “…play(ing) together with spirited responsiveness,” cellist Edward Arron and pianist Jeewon Park will appear at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at South Church Hall, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
As a young musician, Arron first appeared on the Series in 2005 and has gone on to a successful career, appearing worldwide as soloist and chamber musician. Park, his wife, also enjoys an international career, coming to the U.S. after having won all the major competitions in her native Korea. Their program features works of Beethoven, Janáček, Schumann and Mendelssohn.
Tickets are $18, $16 for seniors, $6 for students or for those on a budget; call 802-748-7135, or go online to www.nekclassicalseries.org.
Stratocaster Robert CrayBURLINGTON – Five-time Grammy-winner and Blues Hall of Famer Robert Cray displays his impressive fretwork on the Flynn Center main stage at 8 p.m. Friday, March 6.
More than anyone else, Cray has walked the trail blazed by his idol (and future collaborator) Albert “The Ice Man” Collins, bridging blues, soul, and R&B for four decades now. Cray is a gifted singer and the rare guitarist who possesses both studious reverence for the past as well as pure feel for his instrument. He and his band have trekked around the world for decades, filling concert halls, arenas, and modest bars with their limber, all-American sound.
For this show, Cray will be joined by Richard Cousins on bass, Dover Weinberg on keyboards, and Terence Clark on drums. He will also be celebrating the release of his brand new LP, “That’s What I Heard,” a work that puts new Cray originals alongside interpretations of favorites by Curtis Mayfield, Bobby “Blue” Bland, The Sensational Nightingales, and more.
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Young TraditionRANDOLPH – In preparation for a tour of Japan in April, teen players, singers and dancers with Young Tradition Touring Group (YTTG) will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Chandler Center for the Arts.
The group includes 25 auditioned members, ages 12-18, from throughout Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts. They have been learning about and performing traditional music and dance for several months, beginning in September and will culminate in May with a Young Tradition Festival. Their April tour in Japan will take them to Tottori Prefecture in the westernmost region of Honshu. Previous groups have toured England, Scotland, Ireland, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in Canada, and the New York and New Jersey area.
The Chandler performance will include two sets with an intermission. The first set will feature special guests, including Pete Sutherland and the Youth Commission Ensemble. The second set will feature the full Young Tradition Touring Group.
Admission is by donation ($20 suggested) to support the YTTG program. For information, call 802-728-9878, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
‘Finding Neverland’BURLINGTON – Hit Broadway musical “Finding Neverland” comes to the Flynn Center main stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Following playwright and Peter Pan creator J.M. Barrie as he pens one of the most timeless children’s stories ever written, “Finding Neverland” spins a tale that ventures from high society London to the vibrant fantasyland of the title. This show combines romance, melancholy, period detail, and magical realism like few stage productions before or since.
Based on the Academy Award-winning film, “Finding Neverland” was reimagined for the Broadway stage and national tour by Tony-winner Diane Paulus (“Pippin,” “Hair”), blending fact and fiction in a celebration of the creative process, family, and the power of holding tight to childhood wonder.
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Boston Dance TheaterLYNDONVILLE – Boston Dance Theater (BDT), a group that performs works with a socio-political focus, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Northern Vermont University’s Alexander Twilight Theatre, its first appearance in northern Vermont.
BDT co-artistic directors are internationally known yoga instructor Jessie Jeanne Stinnett and Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili. BDT promotes international cooperation and the power of the arts to help address important global issues.
Tickets are $20; go online to https://northernvermont.edu/events.
Brett Hughes in concertJOHNSON – Brett Hughes and the Honky-Tonk Crowd will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7 in the Live From Dibden music series at Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus.
Hughes, a Vermont singer, songwriter and guitarist, has performed with many bands and singers, including Kat Wright, Wrecking Ball, All Fall Down and the Cider House Boys. He hosts Honkytonk Tuesdays at Radio Bean in Burlington.
Admission is $10; go online to https://northernvermont.edu/bretthughes. The Live From Dibden shows are streamed live at Facebook.com/dibdencenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.