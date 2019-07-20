Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Little Mazarn
EAST MONTPELIER – Ethan Azarian presents longtime friends and collaborators Austin, Texas freak folk combo Little Mazarn in an evening of variety entertainment, 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Four Corners Schoolhouse, 945 Vincent Flats Road.
Inspired by the 1960s primitive folk revival and early “high lonesome” Appalachian sound, as well as modern minimalism and ambient music, Little Mazarn combines imaginative songwriting with dreamy and innovative use of traditional instruments and textures. Lindsey Verrill’s meditative banjo and her kind and twisting voice amble along over the spare sounds of Jeff Johnston’s saw bowing.
Ethan Azarian’s old band, Hollywood Indians, featuring fellow ex-Bread and Puppet “brats” Max Schumann, Jesse Azarian, and Eric Porter, was an active part of Burlington’s nascent rock scene during the 1980s. Ethan has been an artist and musician in Austin, Texas for many years, but spends most summers at the family homestead in Calais. He brings the two worlds together by presenting a bit of Austin at the Four Corners School.
Admission is $10 at the door (50 seat capacity); for information, email folktale@mac.com or inhousegallery@hotmail.com.
Sweet soirée
BARRE – The aroma of sweet deserts and the sounds of Franco-American music will again launch the Barre Heritage Festival when La Soirée Sucrée returns to the Granite City’s historic Old Labor Hall on Thursday, July 25.
This year the French Dessert Tasting and Competition will include a tourtière category. The savory pork or meat pie is a French-Canadian staple throughout Canada and New England.
The doors at 46 Granite St. open to the public at 5.30 p.m. for the contest and tasting, which will be followed at 6 p.m. by the music of award-winning Smithsonian Folkways recording artist Michele Choiniere.
Contestants should bring their handmade French desserts and tourtières to Delicate Decadence, 15 Cottage St., by 4 p.m. or to the Old Labor Hall by 5 p.m., on July 25. No late entrants will be allowed. For the competition form, go to https://oldlaborhall.org.
St. Albans native Michele Choiniere, performs traditional Franco-American and Quebec folk songs, original compositions, jazz standards, and an occasional French classic. She will be accompanied at the Labor Hall by veteran Vermont musicians fiddler David Gusakov, mandolinist Will Patton, and guitarist Dono Schabner.
Tickets are $15, $12 in advance, $6 for children; call 802-505-0405, or go online to https://oldlaborhall.org.
Michael Arnowitt today
JEFFERSONVILLE – Bryan Memorial Gallery will present pianist Michael Arnowitt in a concert presentation of the music of Aaron Copland, at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Titled “America,” the program will survey the music of Copland, who created what is considered today to be a distinctively American sound in classical music.
Arnowitt will perform music from Copland’s Four Piano Blues, Piano Variations, “El Salon Mexico” and famous “Appalachian Spring.” Also included on the program will be “Conversation at the Soda Fountain” from the music Copland wrote for the film version of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.”
Copland is one of a wave of American composers who travelled to Paris in the early 20th century to study with the renowned teacher Nadia Boulanger at the Fontainebleau School in France, a program Arnowitt also attended some 60 years later.
Admission is free (donations welcome); call 802-644-5100, or go online to www.bryangallery.org. Bryan Memorial Gallery is at located at 180 Main St.
Cinema on the Lawn
STOWE – Stowe Vibrancy’s Saturday Cinema on the Lawn will present two screening events, July 20 and Aug. 10, on the Stowe Free Library/Helen Day Art Center lawn. They will feature a lawn party before the movie screening at dusk, and also have movie-themed concessions and other special features. The movie schedule includes:
- July 20: Lawn party at 6:30 p.m., “Grease” to air at 9 p.m.
- Aug. 10: Lawn party at 6 p.m., “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” to air at 8:30 p.m.
Admission is free; go online to www.stowevibrancy.com.
Omer String Quartet
ROCHESTER – The Rochester Chamber Music Society will present the award-winning Omer String Quartet at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Federated Church. A preconcert talk by Larry Hamberlin begins at 7 p.m.
The evening program will include Brahms’ String Quartet No. 3 in B-flat major; Webern’s Six Bagatelles; Schumann’s String Quartet in F major, Op. 41, No. 1, Adagio; Kurtág’s “Aus Der Ferne III”; and Schubert’s String Quartet in G major, D. 887.
Comprised of Mason Yu and Erica Tursi, violins; Jinsun Hong, viola; and Alex Cox, cello, the Omer Quartet is a first-prize winner of the Young Concert Artists Auditions. The quartet came into prominence in 2013 when it received Grand Prize and Gold Medal at the Fischoff National Competition. The ensemble received the top prize at the Borciani International Competition, second prize at the Trondheim International Competition, and special prize at the Bordeaux International Competition.
Admission is by donation; call 802-767-9234, or go online to www.rcmsvt.org.
