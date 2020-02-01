Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Paula PoundstoneJOHNSON – Catamount Arts and KCP Presents will host humorist, author and comedian Paula Poundstone, renowned worldwide for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Dibden Center for the Arts at Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill Road.
A panelist on NPR’s “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me,” Poundstone also hosts the popular Starburns podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” a comedic field guide to life featuring taste tests, cats-of-the-week, and leading experts in everything from beekeeping to ping pong to prosopagnosia.
Poundstone’s stand-up credentials are endless: “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” “Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard,” “Look What the Cat Dragged In,” and numerous television appearances including “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Last Call with Carson Daly,” and “Late Show with David Letterman.” Poundstone famously provided backstage commentary during the 1992 presidential election on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and was the first woman to host the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Tickets are $25-$45; call 802-748-2600, or go online to www.kcppresents.org.
State House women
MONTPELIER – At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the Main Lobby of the Vermont State House, a new exhibition will be presented by State Curator David Schutz and Assistant State Curator Jack Zeilenga. “Women in the State House,” a four-panel story that begins with early-19th-century women’s suffrage advocate Clarina Howard Nichols, continues with Vermont’s early women legislators in the 1920s, and concludes with women exercising political power on an equal footing with their male colleagues. Gov. Philip B. Scott, Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Tim Ashe — and some of the women featured in the exhibition — will be on hand to briefly speak to mark this occasion.
For nearly two years, the State Curator’s Office has worked with a curatorial task force consisting of the Friend of the State House, close colleagues from other museums as well as advisors from groups who are underrepresented on the walls of the State House. This exhibit tells the story of the largest of those groups: the political empowerment of Vermont women.
A reception sponsored by the Friends of the Vermont State House will immediately follow the ceremony 4:30 to 6 p.m.
For information, call Jack Zeilenga, assistant state curator, at 802-828-0749, or email jack.zeilenga@vermont.gov.
Haydn’s ‘Creation’COLCHESTER – The Vermont Collegiate Choral Consortium and the Green Mountain Mahler Festival join forces to present a special benefit performance of Part 1 of Haydn’s oratorio “Creation” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Elley-Long Music Center.
Conducted by Sherrill Blodget and Bethany Plissey, the performance will feature vocal soloists Helen Lyons, soprano; Josh Collier, tenor; and Erik Kroncke, bass. The college choirs will each sing a few pieces to open the concert. Net proceeds will benefit the Hispanic Federation, for Puerto Rico earthquake relief.
For tickets or information, go online to www.vtmahler.org.
MOMIX presents ‘Viva’BURLINGTON – MOMIX, the company of dancer-illusionists founded and directed by Vermont’s own Moses Pendleton, comes to the Flynn Center to perform its newest work, “Viva MOMIX,” on the main stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
Hailed as “an exhilarating showcase of marvels” (Wall Street Journal), “Viva MOMIX” is the culmination of the MOMIX company’s 38 years crafting singular acrobatic spectacles. Styled as a greatest-hits performance, this new presentation reconfigures sections from acclaimed MOMIX performances “Botanica,” “Alchemia,” “Remix,” “Opus Cactus,” and “Lunar Sea,” offering a feast for followers and the newly initiated in one all-encompassing exhibition.
As Pendleton says, “Our goal is for audiences to sit back, enjoy the magic, and take in the optical confusion.”
MOMIX will also present Student Matinee Series performances on the Flynn main stage at 9:30 a.m. and noon Monday, Feb. 10, as well as a teacher workshop at 4 p.m.
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Spencer Lewis in concertCHELSEA – On Saturday, Feb. 8, a Vermont musical treasure, Spencer Lewis, will perform at North Common Arts, in Chelsea from 7 to 9 p.m. “Somewhere between melancholia and celebration” is how Tom Hill of the Valley News once described Lewis’ music.
Lewis has released more than 30 albums spanning a breadth of genres from acoustic instrumental work to rustic folk and rock, all of which are inspired by and capture a distinct kind of Vermontiana. He’s even done a children’s album.
Tickets are $15, $12 for members; call 802-685-4699, or go online to www.chelseavt-arts.com.
The Spanish BaroqueHANOVER, N.H. – The 16th and 17th centuries were a golden period in the Iberian Peninsula, in which art and culture flourished at this crossroads of Europe, Africa and the Mediterranean.
Legendary viol virtuoso Jordi Savall will lead a musical journey into that time and place in “Splendor of the Iberian Baroque,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth. Savall leads his Grammy-winning vocal ensemble La Capella Reial de Catalunya and his consort of virtuoso instrumentalists, Hespèrion XXI in this rich program of rediscovered gems of the Spanish Baroque.
One of the world’s most respected and influential figures in early music for 50 years, Savall has shown us how early music can be “not simply a matter of revival, but of imaginative reanimation,” according to The New York Times.
Tickets are $30 (40% discount for youth); call 603-646-2422, or go online to hhtps://hop.dartmouth.edu.
‘Hair’ actors neededJOHNSON – The performing arts department at Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus is seeking male actors of color for lead and ensemble roles in the April production of the rock musical “Hair.” The deadline to inquire about an audition is Feb. 7.
Unpaid roles are open for male (cisgender, non-binary and transgender) actors ages 17-30, with all body types. Singing and acting experience are helpful but not necessary. Dance training is unneeded.
Rehearsals at Dibden Center for the Arts on campus will be 6-9 p.m. Feb. 17-April 22. Performances at Dibden Center will be April 23-26.
NVU assistant professor Isaac Eddy will direct “Hair,” and NVU department chair Bethany Plissey will be the music director.
For more information or to schedule an audition, email isaac.eddy@northernvermont.edu.
