Yamato drummersLYNDON CENTER – Catamount Arts and KCP Presents will host a spectacular display of virtuosity and endurance, “Yamato: The Drummers of Japan,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Lyndon Institute Auditorium. “A genuine theatrical experience,” raved the Times of London, “delivered with balletic grace and infectious humor!”
Founded in 1993 by Masa Ogawa in Nara, “the land of Yamato,” and the birthplace of Japanese culture, Yamato travels all over the world with Japan’s traditional Wadaiko drums. Yamato’s performers put their very souls into their instruments, stirring the hearts of people the whole world over.
This past season marked Yamato’s 26th anniversary, celebrating over 4,000 performances in 54 countries, bringing their enthusiasm to over 8 million fans young and old. For Yamato’s drummers, every encounter with an audience is a unique and precious experience, an opportunity to unite performers and spectators in a single majestic heartbeat.
For tickets or information, call 802-748-2600, or go online to www.kcppresents.org
Pianist Shai WosnerST. JOHNSBURY – With his “… keen and musical mind and a deep musical soul” (NPR “All Things Considered”), pianist Shai Wosner will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at South Church Hall on Main Street, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
Israeli-born and trained, Wosner also studied at the Juilliard School and enjoys a worldwide career. Known for his sensitive interpretations of the works of Franz Schubert, his program will feature works of Beethoven, Scarlatti, and Rzewski, along with one of Schubert’s most-loved sonatas.
Tickets are $18, $16 for seniors, $6 for students or those on a budget; call 802-748-7135, or go online to www.nekclassicalseries.org.
Renaissance FaireESSEX JUNCTION – The Winter Renaissance Faire returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition. Come inside from the cold and snow and join in for a full weekend of merriment and fun for the whole family, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1 and 2, at the Champlain Valley Expo, 105 Pearl St.
The Winter Renaissance Faire is an event for all ages, featuring a sundry of performance troupes including singers, musicians, acrobats and dancers; as well as Medieval living history and demonstrations of life in the Old World. With over 50 artisans and craft vendors, you can discover handcrafted jewelry, woodcrafts, Medieval-inspired clothing, leather crafts, swords and armor, toys, and more.
Adults will find mead, wine and spirits, including Groennfell Meadery, Smugglers’ Notch Distillery, and Sticky Paws Meadery (21 and older). Patrons can also indulge their appetites with tasty treats from cultures around the world. Walk the faire with a turkey leg in hand, sample delicacies from the Far and Middle East or satisfy your sweet tooth with a tasty treat.
Tickets are available at the door or online at www.vtgatherings.com/winter-faire.
Contra danceJOHNSON – A contra dance benefit to support a service trip by Northern Vermont University students to Grand Canyon National Park will be held 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Stearns Student Center Performance Space on NVU’s Johnson campus. A variety of musicians will perform, including NVU-Johnson student and fiddler Addison White, Tony Gagnon and Mark Burds. The dance caller will be Don Stratton.
A group of students will spend the annual February break doing a service project at Grand Canyon National Park through the Badger Alternative Breaks program, coordinated by NVU-Johnson’s SERVE community service office.
Tickets are $8, available only at the door. For more information, go online to https://northernvermont.edu/events
Artist Chris GroschnerCHELSEA – North Common Arts will welcome Corinth artist Chris Groschner and a collection of his found-object assemblages with a reception, held at 3 North Common, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. His work can be seen there through March 14.
Groschner grew up drawing and building “stuff” in suburban Detroit. That stuff included an airplane and a submarine of scavenged scrap wood, aesthetically funky but functionally unsound. He still likes the reuse of materials. His method is trash picking and curating. All the forms, textures, and colors are chosen, re-imagined, reorganized, revalued. These constructions and the layering of these elements reflect his interest in time, the continuing process of existence, and the coalescence of events in the past, present, and future.
North Common Arts and Café is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; call 802-685-4699.
Artist Anila Quayyum AghaBURLINGTON – Burlington City Arts and the University of Vermont host internationally renowned contemporary artist Anila Quayyum Agha at 301 Williams Hall, University of Vermont, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. The award-winning artist discusses her artistic practice and newest work, “Hidden Diamond — Saffron,” featured in BCA’s exhibition “Transcendent.”
Agha is a cross-disciplinary artist who explores global politics, culture, religion, and social and gender roles in her multimedia artworks. Her work has a simultaneous sense of alienation and transience, influenced by her experience with the boundaries between Islam and Christianity as well as the differing cultures of Pakistan and the United States.
The beauty of the Alhambra mosque in Spain led the artist to reflect upon her childhood in Lahore, Pakistan, where women were excluded from the mosque and instead prayed at home. Consequently, she created an interactive experience of patterns and light inspired by complex, interlacing designs found in Islamic art.
Agha received a BFA from the National College of Arts, Lahore, and an MFA in Fiber Arts from the University of North Texas, in 2001. She has had solo exhibitions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan.
Admission is free; call 802-865-7551, or go online to www.burlingtoncityarts.com.
Photographer Andraya BrissonLYNDONVILLE – Lyndonville photographer Andraya Brisson will be featured in the Meet the Artist series at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. in Room 111 Harvey Academic Center.
Brisson, a 2019 NVU-Lyndon graduate who studied visual arts and photography, owns Lily Pond Photography. Meet the Artist provides opportunities for students and the public to talk with animators, illustrators, filmmakers, graphic designers, photographers and other artists in person or online. The series is sponsored by NVU-Lyndon’s visual arts department.
Admission is free; for more information, email barclay.tucker@northernvermont.edu
