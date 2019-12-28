Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Young TraditionBARRE – The Young Tradition Touring Group will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Barre Opera House in preparation for a cultural and performance tour of Japan starting April 17.
The performance will feature the 2019-20 Touring Group, which includes a mix of first timers and members who have participated in previous group tours in England, Scotland, Ireland, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in Canada, and metro New York-New Jersey.
The Touring Group consists of teen players, singers and dancers who focus on learning and performing traditional music and dance repertoire. Over the course of nine months, starting in September they go through early May at Young Tradition Festival, including the April performance tour. The group will visit Tottori Prefecture in late April 2020.
Group members learn from and are supported by group manager Mark Sustic, artist leader Oliver Scanlon and youth leader Romy Munkres. The group includes 25 auditioned members ranging in age from 12 to 18. Though most Touring Group members are from throughout Vermont, this year’s group also includes members from Massachusetts and Maine.
Admission is by donation ($15 suggested) at the door; call 802-476-8188, or go online to www.barreoperahouse.org.
Flynn-Lyric-VSO New Year’sBURLINGTON – The Flynn Center, Lyric Theatre, and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra present the second annual “Burlington Does Broadway: A New Year’s Celebration” on the Flynn main stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Known for his role as Officer Clemmons in “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” Grammy Award-winner François S. Clemmons will host the evening. Benjamin Klemme, former music director of the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association, will be reprising his role as guest conductor, leading the night through selections of Golden Age Standards to contemporary pieces.
In this second-ever joint performance, the VSO sets the stage for Lyric to sing and dance Broadway’s greatest show tunes. From Rodgers and Hammerstein standards to contemporary classics, the Flynn fills its main stage with big-city panache for a night to remember.
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Artist Nitya BrighentiMONTPELIER – The Vermont Supreme Court Gallery will kick off its 2020 season of exhibitions with artist, poet and architect Nitya Brighenti. Over the last 15 years Brighenti has built an expressive collection of oil paintings and watercolors. This thematic show is titled “Of Cities and Deserts,” and presents a series of nomadic landscapes, still-lifes and portraiture.
The show can be viewed from Jan. 3 through March 30. The Vermont Supreme Court Galley will celebrate the artist with an opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Brighenti is a global traveler in every sense. His pictorial exploration and personal connection is gleaned from urban, desert, ruin and coastal environments — combined and transformed into a compelling visual narrative. He also gathers inspiration from artists, writers and poets such as Paul Gauguin, Alan Ginsberg, Charles Bukowski, Gary Snyder — but most of all, French poet Rimbaud, who was a strong influence on modern literature and the arts, leading to surrealism.
Vermont State Curator David Schutz said, “Nitya’s paintings move us to take a deeper look into how our existence is influenced by our various environments. This show is not just painting — the works address the deepest sense of our own humanity. Brighenti will take you on a spiritual journey, one that you can create for yourself.”
Hours are: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; call 802-828-0749, or go online to http://curator.vermont.gov.
Highlight New Year’sBURLINGTON – Burlington City Arts and Signal Kitchen have announced the full lineup of Highlight, the citywide revelry of art and ideas, featuring over 40 artists at over 20 downtown venues. One button, which costs $10, $5 for kids, grants access to every event.
New additions to the daylong celebration include the Hokum Brothers’ Get Happy Hour at the Echo Center, Sleight of Hand with magician Chris McBride at Foam Brewers, Dwight + Nicole’s Sound & Color at the Unitarian Universalist Church, a 1 Percent for the Planet auction at The Skinny Pancake, and The Lighthouse, which ties together Main Street Landing events with artists from the Cyber Zoo and Illuminated Collective along with DJs in the Black Box Theatre.
These new events add to a lineup of performances, parades, circuses, fire shows, workshops, and more. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Noon Year’s Eve and STEM Activities at the Fletcher Free Library and running until well after midnight, Highlight is geared for all ages and interests.
Additional kid-centric offerings include three performances by Circus Smirkus at Edmunds Middle School, Girls Rock Vermont at the Flynn’s FlynnSpace, The Mister Chris and Friends Band at the Echo Center, Kids Stay and Play at the brand-new YMCA, and so much more.
Notable live-music performances include bluegrass and honkytonk with Brett Hughes and friends at the Soda Plant, The Nochevieja Festival, presented by Mal Maiz and celebrating Vermont’s Latin American Culture, Jennifer Hartswick and friends ringing in the new year at The Skinny Pancake, and tons more.
And with The Moth Storytelling, performances by Inconceivable Theatre, Pechakucha Night, Cirque de Fuego accompanying fireworks and bonfires on the waterfront, and family-friendly improv comedy shows at the Vermont Comedy Club, there is truly something for everyone at Highlight 2019.
For information, go online to https://highlight.community.
