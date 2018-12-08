The Borromeos
RANDOLPH — The Borromeo String Quartet has recently been celebrating its 25th anniversary. Each performance of this award-winning ensemble strengthens its reputation as one of the most important quartets of our time.
Chandler Center for the Arts will present this internationally acclaimed group on the main stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. On the program will be Haydn’s String Quartet, Op. 71, No. 1, the late Beethoven String Quartet Opus 27, and the String Quartet No. 2 of contemporary Hungarian-Austrian composer György Ligeti. The audience is invited to a post-performance reception to meet the artists.
The Borromeo String Quartet has been hailed for its “edge-of-the-seat performances” by the Boston Globe, which called it “simply the best.”
The Borromeo String Quartet is quartet-in-residence at the New England Conservatory and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, and at the Taos School of Music summer program in Taos, New Mexico.
For tickets or information, call 802-728-6464, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
Mad River Chorale
The Mad River Chorale will present its holiday program, “Wintertide Carols,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Waitsfield United Church/Village Meeting House and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Waterbury Congregational Church/White Meeting House.
Conductor Mary Jane Austin and pianist Alison Cerutti will be joined by Rebecca Kaufmann on harp and Katie Oprea on oboe for holiday music old and new. Mad River Chorale, founded in 1993, is celebrating the start of its second quarter-century this year. Numbering almost 50 singers, the community chorus has members hailing from 14 central Vermont towns and sings a variety of beautiful and challenging music.
The program includes pieces by Benjamin Britten, John Rutter, Morten Lauridsen, Randall Thompson, Stephen Paulus, André Thomas, and, of course, George Frideric Handel in the ever-popular “Hallelujah Chorus” from “Messiah” with voluntary audience participation. The musical program is eclectic: sacred and secular, rousing and gentle, familiar and less familiar, composed from the 16th century to the 20th, all chosen to welcome the holiday season. There will also be audience sing-alongs on familiar carols.
Tickets are $15, $12 for students (11 and younger free); call 802-496-2048, or go online to www.madriverchorale.net. Those who bring a non-perishable item for the food shelf receive a dollar off their ticket price.
Parsons Dance
BURLINGTON — Parsons Dance performs at the Flynn Center at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14. The company performs works selected from the vast and varied repertory of more than 75 works created by Parsons. In addition, established choreographers like Trey McIntyre and Monica Bill Barnes are invited to re-stage works from the American canon on its dancers.
Parsons Dance is a contemporary American dance company, internationally renowned for its energized, athletic ensemble work. Founded in 1985 by Artistic Director David Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, the company has toured to more than 445 cities, 30 countries and five continents.
Tickets start at $15; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Aristocratic Peasants
MONTPELIER — The T.W. Wood Gallery will present Tammy Award-winner Michael T. Jermyn’s Aristocratic live in the Contemporary Gallery 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Come enjoy quirky clever lyrics and melodic storytelling set to Jermyn’s haunting voice. The band’s current iteration includes Ethan Ryea on lead guitar, Micah Ball on bass, and Sam Markewich on drums.
Jermyn discovered his love of storytelling when he went to County Covan in Ireland and happened upon Sunday afternoon pub music, where whole families gather to listen to music. When Jermyn learned that his Irish great aunts and uncles were storytellers and musicians, he hit his musical stride. Indeed, Jermyn still keeps it in the family, as his twin daughters Lucy and Abbey Jermyn have accompanied him.
Admission is free; call 802-262-6035, or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org.
NEK Community Orchestra
LYNDONVILLE — The Northeast Kingdom Community Orchestra (NEKCO) will perform its winter concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s Alexander Twilight Theatre.
NEKCO, based at NVU-Lyndon, is led by conductor and Artistic Director Jason Bergman, an NVU-Lyndon adjunct instructor who directs the strings program at St. Johnsbury Academy. The concert will feature works by Mozart, Stravinsky and other composers.
The Northern Vermont University-Johnson Chamber Singers, led by NVU-Johnson assistant professor of music Bethany Plissey, will perform with NEKCO, in addition to young violinists with EPIC Music, a program of Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury.
Admission is by donation; go online to www.northernvermont.edu/events.
Christmas Revels
HANOVER, N.H. — It’s the height of the Renaissance, and Venice is bursting with excitement. In this bustling maritime hub, La Vigilia di Natale (Christmas Eve) is fast approaching, and the city is preparing its annual Feast of the Seven Fishes. A thousand details must be settled, and they all seem to land in the lap of the Doge (pronounced “dohjz”), the city’s overworked top administrator.
Deciding he’s had enough, the Doge goes rogue! Crying out “Basta!,” he casts off his corno ducale (that special hat the doges wore), leaves matters in the hands of his power-hungry magistrate and, disguised as a commoner, falls in with a tatty troupe of traveling comedians. Will the comedians land the festival gig they hope for? Will the Doge rediscover the beauty and magic of the city he serves? Will the magistrate get the comeuppance he deserves?
So begins the funny, relatable story told by “The Christmas Revels: A Venetian Celebration of the Winter Solstice,” a high-energy, two-hour show combining clowning, singing, dancing and instrumental music largely from Renaissance Venice and Italy.
The show takes place Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 13-16, in Spaulding Auditorium at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Performances are: at 6 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Gloriously costumed as the nobles and working classes of that time and place, the 60-member, multi-generational cast performs songs ranging from the fine choral music of Monteverdi and Palestrina to rollicking Italian folk songs of fishing, courting and drinking.
It’s the 44th Christmas Revels in Hanover, produced by Revel North, an Upper Valley nonprofit arts organization providing year-round, multi-generational programming that celebrates the power of traditional song, dance, storytelling and ritual.
Tickets on Dec. 13 are $25-46, $8 for ages 18 and younger, and for other performances, $27-48, $11-$20 for ages 18 and younger; go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
NU Concert Band
JOHNSON — The Northern Vermont University-Johnson Concert Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Dibden Center for the Arts on the NVU-Johnson campus.
NVU-Johnson instructor Steven Light directs the 50-member band. The concert will feature a variety of pieces, including a composition written by NVU-Johnson assistant professor of music Justin Rito, an arrangement of Renaissance dances by NVU music education students, and Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man.” The concert will include smaller ensembles from the band — flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, horn, percussion, and mixed woodwind and low-brass selections.
Admission is $5 at the door; for information, call 802-635-1476, or email jscboxoffice@jsc.edu.
