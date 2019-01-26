Stellaria Trio
PLAINFIELD — Hailed as “a force to be reckoned with” and “an ensemble of depth and cohesiveness” (The Times Argus), the Stellaria Trio presents standard and contemporary repertoire for its first performance at the Plainfield Opera House, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3.
This program features Haydn’s Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat major; Johannes Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 2 in C major; and selections from Jennifer Higdon’s Piano Trio, composed in 2003. Commencing their sixth season as an ensemble, violinist Letitia Quante, cellist John Dunlop, and pianist Claire Black comprise this Burlington-based piano trio.
Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors, $5 for students, available at the door or online at https://catamountix.com. For information, go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org.
‘Swan Lake’
STOWE — At 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center stage will be filled with 55 dancers from the Ballet of the Odessa National Opera, a Ukraine dance company, performing “Swan Lake” by Tchaikovsky. The Ballet of the Odessa National Opera is where the greatest divas of Ukraine ballet perform on stage, from Anna Pavlova to Galina Ulanova and Maya Plisetskaya.
“Swan Lake” is a timeless love story that mixes magic, tragedy, and romance into two acts. It features Prince Siegfried and a lovely swan princess named Odette. Under the spell of a sorcerer, Odette spends her days as a swan swimming on a lake of tears and her nights in her beautiful human form. It is a timeless story of the classic romance of love that is out of reach. This is a ballet in four acts with one intermission.
Tickets are $25-$75; call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.
Ying Quartet
ST. JOHNSBURY — The celebrated Ying Quartet will appear at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at the South Church Hall, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
Performing “chamber music of astonishing, refreshing exaltation and exhilaration” (L.A. Times), the Ying Quartet, originally founded by four young siblings, has become one of the world’s leading ensembles. Their St. Johnsbury appearance will feature two masterpieces for string quartet of Beethoven and Tchaikovsky.
Tickets are $18; $16 for seniors; $6 for students or on a budget; call 802-748-9135, or go online to www.nekclassicalseries.org.
Campbell Brothers
RANDOLPH — The Campbell Brothers mine a rich vein of music from the African-American, Holiness-Pentecostal gospel repertoire, but with a high-energy twist — the wailing, swinging, singing sound of the steel guitar. The gospel greats will serve up an evening of soul-stirring “sacred steel” music at the Chandler Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1.
The sons of a bishop in the House of God Keith Dominion Church, Chuck and Darick Campbell grew up in a faith tradition where, more than 60 years ago, steel guitars replaced organs as the instruments of choice for “playing the word” each Sunday. The traditional “sacred steel” sound features electrifying gospel vocals, driven by pedal- and lap-style steel guitars that both mimic and drive the singer in a rousing, emotion-charged performance. Over the past 20 years, the Campbell Brothers have taken their reverential sound from the sanctuary to concert stages — including the Kennedy Center, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and the Hollywood Bowl — inspiring secular audiences with performances that are both deeply devoted and righteously rocking.
For tickets or information, call 802-728-6464, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
BURLINGTON — The instantly recognizable vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo has been expanding audiences’ musical borders for more than 50 years. The a cappella innovators are on the Flynn main stage at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.
In 2014, Ladysmith Black Mambazo — led by founder and leader Joseph Shabalala — celebrated more than 50 years of joyous and uplifting music. Their music holds the intricate rhythms and harmonies of their native South African musical traditions. The group has created a musical, spiritual trademark sound that over the past five decades has garnered universal praise.
Tickets start at $15; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome, or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Artist Jane Pincus
RANDOLPH — Jane Pincus will give a presentation on her batiks, the process involved and her creative path used in both her batiks and her more recent artwork, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday Feb. 2, at the White River Craft Center. Her exhibit currently in the Center Gallery will be on display until Feb. 8.
Batik is an ancient art done on fabric dating back to first-century India, Asia and Egypt. The word “batik” means “wax writing” in Indonesian and is done with the use of molten wax. After the wax is applied, those portions of the fabric resist a specific color when applied to the dye bath. Jane’s batiks are very detailed and exhibit an extraordinary artistic ability.
Pincus, of Roxbury, was one of the original writers who published the 1970 book “Our Bodies, Ourselves,” now in its ninth edition. For the past 45 years, she has alternated health care work with creating art.
For information, call 802-728-8912, or go online to https://whiterivercraftcenter.org. White River Craft Center is located at 50 Randolph Ave.
Monica Moraru art
JOHNSON — An exhibit of work by Vermont Studio Center artist-in-residence Monica Moraru, of Toronto, will run through Jan. 31 at Julian Scott Memorial Gallery at Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
“There, There, Now” includes art that the Romanian-born Moraru is creating during her studio center residency this month. Moraru works across media including painting, sculpture, photography and installations. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Ontario College of Art and Design in 2015.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and during performances at the Dibden Center; call 802-635-1469, or go online to http://northernvermont.edu/julianscottgallery.
Mud Season Variety
RANDOLPH — Chandler Center for the Arts is happy to announce the return of the Mud Season Variety Show. After a long hiatus, this community showcase of local talent returned to the Chandler stage last year, and now it’s back again by popular demand.
Organizers are reaching out to everyone in the community and beyond to get involved in this favorite frolic of local talent. Always wanted to be up on the Chandler stage? Put an act together, come audition, and strut your stuff for this fun and entertaining event. Anything goes — dancing, fiddling, juggling, dramatizing, singing, tickling the ivories, doing a skit, getting your garage band together.
Auditions will be held by appointment in the main hall at Chandler Saturdays, Feb. 2 and 9. The actual performance will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22.
For more information or to sign up for an audition time slot, contact Janine Reeves, 802-234-5514, or email mainesjj@comcast.net.
Theater auditions
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will hold auditions the first two weekends in February for the first three shows of their 40th anniversary season at the Valley Players Theater.
“Harvey,” by Mary Chase, will be directed by Tom Badowski May 31-June 16. “On Golden Pond,” by Ernest Thompson, will be directed by Jeanne Beckwith Aug. 2-18. And “Oliver!”, by Lionel Bart, will be directed by Ruth Ann Pattee with music direction by Michael Halloran Oct. 4-20.
Auditions for “Harvey” and “On Golden Pond” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Feb. 3 and 4. Both shows are non-musicals. “Harvey” has roles for young adults and adults, while “On Golden Pond” has roles for seniors, adults and one role for a boy who looks 12 to 14 years old. Those coming to audition do not need to prepare anything; audition scripts will be provided.
Auditions for “Oliver!” will be Sunday and Tuesday, Feb. 10 and 12. Eight children ages 5-12 will be cast as orphans and pickpockets; two children will be cast as Oliver. There are many other roles, singing and non-singing, for teens and adults. Children must be accompanied by an adult to auditions: 2 p.m. Sunday or 5 p.m. Tuesday. Auditions for teens and adults will be at 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday. No preparation is needed to audition, although if those trying out for lead roles would like they may prepare 36 bars of a song.
For more information, call 802-583-1674, or go online to www.valleyplayers.com.
