‘Into the Woods’
HANOVER, N.H. – What comes after happily ever after? Are witches evil? Are handsome princes good? These and other questions explode in Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical “Into the Woods,” which runs Feb. 22-March 3 in a production by the Dartmouth Department of Theater.
Performances are at The Moore Theater in Hopkins Center at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, February 22-23, and Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 28-March 2; plus 2 p.m. Sunday matinees, Feb. 28 and March 3.
Weaving together characters and plot lines from European folk tales collected and published by Charles Perrault in the 17th century and Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm in the 19th century, “Into the Woods” doesn’t traffic in the sanitized Disney-esque versions. Instead, the show’s first act playfully mashes together such well-known stories as “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Rapunzel,” “Cinderella” and “Little Red Riding Hood,” as well as the lesser known “The Baker and His Wife.”
But the “happy” conclusion the show reaches at the end of Act One is undone in Act Two — in comic, tragic, heroic and instructive ways. (Tellingly, the “junior” version of the show most often performed by grade schools omits the second act.)
Tickets are $15, $10 for students; call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
Vermont Chamber Artists
SHARON – Vermont Chamber Artists is a group of 16 professional Vermont and New Hampshire choral singers under the direction of Jessica Pierpont dedicated to giving back to their community. In February and March 2019, VCA is presenting three concerts, titled “Revival,” for the benefit of Seven Stars Arts Center and Vermont Chamber Artists.
VCA will be performing a variety of different and eclectic choral works such as “Zwei Beter” by Arvo Pärt, “Fly Me to the Moon” by Gwyn Arch, and “Somewhere Out There” by James Horner, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Performances are:
— Saturday, Feb. 23: Brattleboro – Brattleboro Music Center, 3 p.m.
— Saturday, March 2: Sharon – Seven Stars Arts Center, 5 p.m.
— Saturday, March 9: Lebanon, N.H. – First Congregational Church, 2 p.m.
VCA will be joined by professional instrumentalists including pianist Susan Montgomery-Grout and flutists Allison Hale and Robin Matathias. VCA designates a charity beneficiary for each concert.
For tickets and information, go online to https://vermontchamberartists.weebly.com.
‘The Sound of Music’
BURLINGTON – Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” comes to the Flynn Center’s main stage for two performances, at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 26 and 27.
This brand-new production retells the spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family with Tony-, Grammy-, and Academy Award- winning music including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss,” and the title song.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, the Flynn holds a public pre-show conversation with members of the von Trapp Family prior to the performance. Patrons have an opportunity to purchase local Trapp Family beers and learn more about the story.
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Family story time
HARDWICK – Jeudevine Memorial Library and The Galaxy Bookshop are kicking off a week of February break activities with a visit from Lyndonville author David Martin.
Martin will be at the Jeudevine Library at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25. He will read from his new book, “Peep & Ducky: It’s Snowing!” This bouncy, rhyming story about two friends playing in the winter is perfect for pre-school listeners.
Admission is free; call 802-472-5533 or 802-472-5948, or go online to www.jeudevinememoriallibrary.org. The library is located at 93 N. Main St.
Studs Terkel’s ‘Working’
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – Last year’s sold-out production of “1776” elicited conversations across the Upper Valley about democracy. With the same goal in mind this year, “We the People Theatre” is mounting the musical “Working,” based on the book by Studs Terkel. The company’s goal is to bring quality provocative theater to the region and surround the production with opportunities for conversation.
The themes this year surround work. It is a play about everyday people and how they feel about their jobs. From the waitress to the mason, the fireman, the truck driver, the teacher, the flight attendant, the caregiver and more, the play is about us. Terkel, a well-known radio broadcaster and master interviewer, famously interviewed hundreds of people about how they feel about their jobs and their lives. Songs in the play were written by several composers including James Taylor, Lin Manual Miranda, Micki Grant, Craig Carnelia, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead.
The production runs March 1-17 at the Briggs Opera House; for tickets and information, go online to www.wethepeopletheatre.com.
Jim Gaffigan comedy
BURLINGTON – Three-time Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan brings his “Quality Time Tour” to the Flynn Center main stage at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3. Please note: tickets to these performances are limited and may become available closer to show time. Those interested are encouraged to contact the box office on the day of show.
Gaffigan is a comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling father of five. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor that largely revolves around fatherhood and his observations on life. He most recently voiced the role of Abraham Van Helsing in Sony Picture Animation’s “Hotel Transylvania 3,” opposite Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi and Kathryn Hahn.
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Youth theater auditions
RANDOLPH – Chandler Center for the Arts will hold auditions for its 21st annual summer youth musical, “Footloose!” They are scheduled for Sunday, March 10, for teen lead roles and Sunday, March 17, for elementary and teen chorus roles. Performances will be presented on the main stage at Chandler Music Hall July 4-7. On- and off-stage opportunities are available to students ages 7 through 18.
When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to exercise the control over the town’s youth that he cannot command in his own home.
The directing team for this production includes Kim Nowlan Hathaway as director and choreographer and Molly Clark as music director. Deadline for registration is March 8 for leads, March 15 for choruses. Registration and audition fees will be charged and partial scholarship assistance is available.
Registration forms and audition material are available at www.chandler-arts.org/youth.
