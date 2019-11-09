Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Ricky Skaggs
LYNDONVILLE — Country-bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Stannard Gymnasium at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
The concert is part of a collaboration between NVU and the KCP Presents series of Catamount Arts, based in St. Johnsbury. Skaggs has won multiple Grammy Awards and was inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2018.
General admission tickets are $39 and $49; go online to www.orthernvermont.edu/RickySkaggs.
The Cashore Marionettes
BURLINGTON — Award-winning puppeteer Joseph Cashore presents two Cashore Marionettes shows in FlynnSpace at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Performed earlier in the day, “Simple Gifts” is a series of touching portrayals and poignant scenes from everyday life set to stunning music by such composers as Vivaldi, Strauss, Beethoven and Copland. Through a combination of virtuoso manipulation, beautiful music, theatrical illusion, and artistic insight, the original vignettes presented in “Simple Gifts” provide an entertaining and sensitive vision of what it is to be human. The performance explores a range of emotions with characters and actions that are amazingly convincing. The marionettes are engineering marvels and the quality of movement is extraordinary.
In the evening performance, “Life in Motion,” Cashore presents his collection of marionette masterworks. Characters of depth, integrity, and humanity are portrayed in a full evening unlike anything else in theater today. The performance is a series of scenes taken from everyday life and set to music. Humor, pathos, classic music, and poetic insight come together as the Cashore Marionettes take the audience on a journey that celebrates the richness of life.
Tickets are $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
