‘The Snow Queen’“The Snow Queen,” the musical, comes to Plainfield Opera House Dec. 20-22, presented by Vermont Youth Theater. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday.
“Get your sled, get your hat, get your furry down mittens. Bring your mothers, bring your fathers, you can even bring your kittens.” A holiday family classic by Vermont Youth Theater, the timeless tale of steadfast love through the perils of an enchanted world is a delight for one and all. Music is by Grieg, Schumann, Tchaikovsky, Bach, plus Russian folk songs and more.
Tickets $15 at the door; for information, go online to www.vermontyouththeater.com.
‘For a Winter’s Eve’EAST MONTPELIER – “Stories for a Winter’s Eve” creates the magic and warmth of gathering around the fireplace with friends and family to share stories and songs of the season. Featuring original short stories by Vermont authors and songs by Vermont musicians Pete Sutherland and Patti Casey, this truly local production will grace the stage of the Old Meeting House on Saturday, Dec. 21 for two shows, at 3 and 7 p.m. This year’s show features four of the most requested stories from past performances.
Former Vermont Stage Company Artistic Director Mark Nash is joined by actress Kathryn Blume to share funny, poignant, and heartwarming tales of friendship, generosity, and community, stories that remind us of the connections we feel during this special time of year. Ornamented by Casey and Sutherland’s original music, “Stories for a Winter’s Eve” brings warmth to the season’s long, cold nights and celebrates the turning from dark to light up here in the north country.
Although this is absolutely a family-friendly event, small children may find it difficult to sit quietly through the stories. Refreshments will be available at intermission.
Tickets are $18, $15 in advance, $10 for 12 and younger; call 802-249-7071, or go online to www.oldmeetinghouse.org.
‘Fiddler on the Roof’BURLINGTON – The Flynn Center presents the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof” on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
“Fiddler on the Roof” is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Sunrise Sunset,” “Matchmaker,” “Matchmaker” and “Tradition.”
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome, or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
