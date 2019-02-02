Pete’s Posse
CABOT — Cabot Arts presents Pete’s Posse, Vermont’s own trad-roots power trio, in concert at the Cabot Town Hall Auditorium at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10.
Composed of acclaimed musician Pete Sutherland, his talented protégé Oliver Scanlon and the uber-dynamic Tristan Henderson, Pete’s Posse fiddles in tight harmony over high-powered guitar and pounding foot percussion with mandolin, clawhammer banjo, jaw harp, rocking keyboards plus vocal harmonies.
Since 2014, the Posse has racked up over 150,000 miles of touring, released five albums, and played numerous festivals including Shetland Folk Festival, Festival Memoire et Racine, New Bedford Folk Festival and more. The Boston Irish Reporter recently reported the Posse puts forth “(a) kaleidoscope of sounds and styles with equal parts amiability and energy.”
Tickets are $20, $16 in advance; call 802-793-3016, or go online to www.cabotarts.org. The Cabot Town Hall Auditorium is at 3084 Main St. in Cabot Village.
NYC Pink Hulk
WATERBURY CENTER — Award-winning NYC Pink Hulk one-woman show makes its Vermont debut in MOXIE Productions’ One & Only Series, Feb. 8-10 at the Grange Hall Cultural Center. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday (talkback follows).
Award-winning actor, playwright and two-time cancer survivor Valerie David will debut her critically acclaimed, comical one-woman show. “The Pink Hulk: One Woman’s Journey to Find the Superhero Within” is about David becoming a two-time cancer survivor and how she beat the odds by finding her inner super powers.
“My show is not just about fighting cancer; it has a universal message of fighting back from any adversity in life with its inspirational message of hope and empowerment,” she said.
This sexy, adventurous solo show follows Valerie’s journey to seek her own “hulk-like” strength to find her superhero within. An empowering and true story of inspiration! With plenty of humor — guaranteed!
David will conduct a writing workshop for the public titled “Master Personal Storytelling and Create Your Own Work,” 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. Especially designed to create your own memoir or personal story, David will provide tools to create your own unique narrative. (The fee is $30 at the door or online.)
Tickets are $15 at the door, or online at sevendaystickets.com. The Grange Hall Cultural Center is at 317 Howard Ave.; for information, call 802-244-4168.
Shullenberger and Snell
MONTPELIER — The North Branch Nature Center will hold an art gallery opening and reception for artist Dianne Shullenberger and photographer John Snell at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 (artists’ remarks at 7 p.m.) This is a rescheduled program originally slated for January. The exhibit is up through March 28.
This fabric collage and photography show reflects Snell and Shullenberger’s fascination with rocks. They focus on patterns, details, textures and pay tribute to the adjoining vegetation in a rock’s environment. For the past three years, Snell and Shullenberger have collaborated by hiking together, looking at rocks and supporting each other in creating the art featured in their gallery. The two styles and media speak to each other to better reveal what these amazing stones have to say. This show showcases their individual perspectives from some of the same locations.
The North Branch Nature Center Gallery is at 713 Main St.; call 802-229-6206, or go online to https://northbranchnaturecenter.org.
Mad River Chorale
DUXBURY — Mad River Chorale has announced the program for the spring concert, Carl Orff’s well-known scenic cantata “Carmina Burana.” Written in 1935 using texts from medieval poetry, it’s said to be the most-performed major choral work of the 21st century.
Conductor Mary Jane Austin said, ”I grew up with ‘Carmina Burana,’ first watching my mother and my brother, and then performing it several times myself. This is accessible music that audiences love, full of the joys and pains of life and love and all of the things you might poetically (and scientifically) associate with spring.“
Since a very large chorus is required to perform Orff’s work, Mad River Chorale will join the South Burlington Community Chorus this term, although the groups will rehearse separately. Performances will take place at Saint Michael’s College on May 4, and at Harwood Union High School on May 5.
Rehearsals begin Monday, Feb. 4, in the chorus room at Harwood. Singing lasts from 7 to 9 p.m., but please arrive by 6:45 p.m. the first night to check in and receive music. A special feature for singers of this spring’s program is that they may also attend rehearsals of South Burlington Chorus on Tuesday nights in case they miss a Monday or simply want to rehearse a section twice.
New singers are always welcomed warmly to the Mad River Chorale, as long as they can hold their part and sing with their voice section. Several learning aids are provided to help singers practice between rehearsals. Dues are charged to help cover costs, but singers are never turned away for lack of ability to pay.
For more information, call 802-496-2048 or go online to https://madriverchorale.net.
Step Afrika!
STOWE — Step Afrika! the first professional dance company in the world dedicated to the tradition of stepping is coming to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6.
Step Afrika! draws on percussive dance styles that grew out of African-American communities, African traditional dance, and influences from a variety of other dance and art forms. The company incorporates movement, words and sounds to communicate allegiance, with a special focus on teamwork and cross-cultural understanding. Though rooted in raw movement, Step Afrika’s award-winning performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation in a blend of technique and agility that’s guaranteed to drop more than a few jaws.
For tickets or information, call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.
Artist Binta Colley
JOHNSON — An exhibit of work by Plainfield artist Binta Colley will run Feb. 4-21 at Julian Scott Memorial Gallery at Northern Vermont University-Johnson. The exhibit, “It’s All in the Details: Botanical Illustrations (and More),” and a reception, at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, are free for the public.
Colley has studied botanical illustration at New York Botanical Garden and scientific illustration at Purdue University. She taught at Fairfield University and York College CUNY and taught arts and crafts in the Peace Corps.
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; call 802-635-1469, or go online to http://northernvermont.edu/JulianScottGallery.
Mini Mud time
RANDOLPH — Although mud season seems impossible to contemplate with our up and down deep freezes and snow-buried hillsides, Chandler’s Mini Mud Variety Show is coming right up. This is Mini Mud’s 12th annual season and the show will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8.
Organizers are urging youngsters of any age between 6 and 18 to sign up for the auditions being held after school Wednesday, Feb. 6. Prospective performers are invited to bring a vocal or instrumental musical offering, a dance, a skit or magic trick, juggling, a special drama piece, or any another special talent to share, and are encouraged to get together in groups or ensembles, even with original music or choreography. Acts should be well-rehearsed and no more than 3 minutes in length. Auditions will be held in Chandler’s main hall.
To arrange an audition time, call Ramsey Papp at 802-728-3038 or email ramsey.papp@gmail.com.
Thumbscrew jazz
HANOVER, N.H. — The trio Thumbscrew — which wows audiences at such hallowed jazz venues as New York’s Village Vanguard — comes to Dartmouth to mentor and perform with the student Barbary Coast Jazz Ensemble in what promises to be an adventurous concert of jazz standards and new music at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in Spaulding Auditorium of the Hopkins Center.
Thumbscrew is a super-group of three leaders in jazz and new music who span several generations: guitarist Mary Halvorson, called “one of the most exciting and original guitarists in jazz — or otherwise” (Wall Street Journal), and “one of today’s most formidable bandleaders” Village Voice); drummer Tomas Fujiwara, about whom the New York Times wrote, “His style is forward-driving but rarely blunt or aggressive, and never random … (with) a conception of the drum set as a full-canvas instrument, almost orchestral in its scope”; and, 30 years their senior, bassist Michael Formanek, who began touring in his teens in the 1970s with drummer Tony Williams and saxophonist Joe Henderson, continued with long stints with such legends as Stan Getz, Gerry Mulligan, Fred Hersch and Freddie Hubbard, and now is a formidable presence in New York’s jazz and new music scene.
Tickets are $12; call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.