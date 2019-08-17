Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘The Wizard of Oz’
MONTPELIER – Lost Nation Theater continues its 31st season with the musical “The Wizard of Oz,” performed by the 20 aspiring pros (ages 10-17) who successfully auditioned for LNT’s most advanced training intensive. Remaining performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 and 3 p.m. Sunday. Aug. 18, at City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St.
The musical is the culmination project of LNT’s two-week musical theater and technical design intensive. Supported and led by professional directors, designers and technicians, our Theater For Kids By Kids productions are fully produced.
Tickets are $15, $12 in advance, $5 under 12; call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
Author Oswald Rivera
CRAFTSBURY – Oswald Rivera will read from his new novel, “In the Time of the Americans,” at the Craftsbury Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Rivera’s third novel tells the multigenerational story of two families, the lusty Benitez family and the reserved and methodical Walkers, and how different perceptions and myths will lead to the inescapable repetition of events grounded in the history of both clans.
The author was born in the fabled town of Ponce, Puerto Rico, described in this novel. As he wrote “In the Time of the Americans,” Rivera reflected back upon family stories and the lore of Ponce at the beginning and middle of the 20th century. Rivera’s family moved to New York when he was 7 years old. He and his wife now divide their time between New York and Craftsbury.
Admission is free; for information, call 802-586-9683.
Swing Time!
WATERBURY CENTER – Green Mountain Swing and Grange Hall Cultural Center invite you to “Swing Time! At The Grange Hall,” a fundraiser dance party with a live big band, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Grange Hall Cultural Center. Proceeds benefit the Grange Hall Cultural Center Renovation Fund and the Green Mountain Swing Scholarship Fund.
Green Mountain Swing will play all night long for an evening of fun and dancing to a 17-piece live orchestra. Nervous about whether you can do the moves? Come early at 6:30 p.m. to take a free basic/brush-up dance class, taught by Maria Garrido and John Antram of Vermont Swings! They will set you up with what you need to dance the night away. No partner is necessary.
Everyone is encouraged to dress the part, with prizes given for the best get-ups (Creativity highly encouraged). Please wear soft-soled shoes. Light refreshments will be served.
Tickets are $30, $25 in advance; go online to https://sevendaystickets.com. For information or reservations, call 802-244-4168, or email grangehallcc@gmail.com. The Grange Hall Cultural Center is located at 317 Howard Ave.
Emma Back on stage
MONTGOMERY CENTER – Vermont native, violinist, singer-songwriter Emma Back will perform “Strife and Joy” at the Montgomery Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
“Strife and Joy” is a musical dialogue traversing the landscape of human experience. Further, in live performance, Back uses a loop pedal to create lush layers of strings and Balkan and African-inspired percussion as the backdrop for her melodic vocal lines.
Back has a background in classical violin and voice and has been performing since the age of 7. Whether she is tapping her violin bow on the mic stand, beat boxing, stomping, whispering haunting melodic stories, or digging into a klezmer violin solo, Back’s dynamic and passionate performance invokes in listeners a deep sense of intimacy and care.
Back’s 2018 debut release “Little World” investigates how to heal personal and global conflict through bearing witness to issues of feminine power, racial and religious oppression, war and ancestry. Her 2019 concert series furthers this inquiry with new pieces that examine the root of strife and joy as felt through loss/love, death/birth, sickness/health and the inner-life of human beings. (For more information, go online to www.emmabackmusic.com.)
Admission is by donation (refreshments will be served); go online to www.montgomerycenterforthearts.com. The MCA gallery venue is located at 2 Mountain Road.
Americana duo Mayfly
LINCOLN – Americana duo Mayfly will be adding to the musical festivities at the One River Music Festival, a two-day festival with bands including Seth Yacovone Band, the Aerolites, Jon Gailmor, Green Mountain Freight, and more. Mayfly performs at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at 104 Lincoln Gap Road.
Mayfly — Katie Trautz and Julia Wayne — is an Americana/old-time duo and a Vermont-based band that performs New England and Appalachian music, as well as original songwriting. They have been performing on guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo and vocals for over 12 years, touring throughout the USA and Canada.
Mayfly intersperses close harmony vocals with strong instrumentals influenced by blues, ballads and American roots music. Most recently, Mayfly has celebrated the release of its third album “Sweet is the Morning.” In light of the girls’ new journeys into motherhood, the duo has developed a children’s show, including songs by Woody Guthrie, the Carter Family, and Elizabeth Mitchell.
For information, go online to www.mayflyvt.com.
