Vermont Virtuosi
MONTPELIER – Vermont Virtuosi continues its 2018-2019 season with “The Tao of Light,” a program of musical enlightenment from Bohuslav Martinů, André Previn, Gabriel Fauré, Joaquín Rodrigo, Maurice Ravel and Vermont composer Dennis Bathory-Kitsz.
Ravel’s 1926 song cycle, “Chansons madécasses,” depicts the inhabitants of Madagascar against a vibrant wash of impressionistic colors. Bathory-Kitsz’s “Movement I of Suite from Erzsébet” for flute and piano will be a world premiere. Vermont Virtuosi are soprano Helen Lyons, flutist Laurel Ann Maurer, cellist Suzanne Smith and pianist Claire Black. The concerts will take place in two locations:
— Saturday, April 6: Burlington – First Baptist Church, 81 St. Paul St., 4 p.m.
— Sunday, April 7: Montpelier – Unitarian Church, 130 Main St., 4 p.m.
Admission by donation ($10 suggested); call 802-881-9153, or go online to www.lamaurerflute.com.
GM Youth Symphony
BARRE – The Green Mountain Youth Symphony Spring Concert, at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Barre Opera House, will showcase all its three orchestras.
The Repertory, Concert, and Senior Orchestras will each perform their own musical offerings. The Repertory Orchestra is under the baton of Paul Perley; Concert and Senior Orchestras are under GMYS Artistic Director Bob Blais. The conductors have programmed music to celebrate spring and several crowd favorites including selections from “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
The Senior Orchestra will accompany three graduating seniors. Eleanor Braun and Nadia Scoppettone will perform the first movement of Bach’s Double Violin Concerto on two basses. Colin Desch will play the entire Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto. All three senior soloists are students at Montpelier High School. Also featured is a piece composed by GMYS musician Katharina Mueller, a student at Hartford High School.
Admission is by donation ($15 suggested, $12 for seniors, $5 for students K-12, under 5 free); go online to www.barreoperahouse.org. For information, visit www.gmys-vt.org.
Poetry & Music
MONTPELIER – The Vermont Contemporary Music Ensemble presents it 8th annual Poetry & Music program April 5 and 6, this time with a twist. In the past composers have been asked to respond to the poetry of a single poet. This year, the process is reversed. Music has been given to nine of Vermont’s finest poets who have been asked to respond to the music. The catch is that the poets knew nothing about the music, including the composer, title and circumstances of its composition. They only had a recording — the sound of the music — to go by. Performances are:
— Friday, April 5: Montpelier – Unitarian Church, 130 Main St., 7:30 p.m.
— Saturday, April 6: Burlington – Main Street Landing, Black Box Theater, 60 Lake St., 7:30 p.m.
This project is the result of brainstorming by VCME Director Steven Klimowski and Vermont’s former poet laureate, Sydney Lea. The poets are Vermont’s current poet laureate, Chard deNiord, along with Joan Aleshire, Karin Gottshall, David Huddle, Major Jackson, Lea, Cleopatra Mathis, Kerrin McCadden and Tony Whedon. The composers are David Gunn, David Feurzeig, Peter Hamlin, Peter Relph, Belinda Reynolds and Allen Shawn.
Performing musicians are: Jane Kittridge, violin; Robin Cameron-Phillips, flute/piccolo; Bonnie Thurber Klimowski, cello; and Steven Klimowski, clarinet/bass clarinet.
Admission is by donation ($30 suggested, $15 for students; call 802-777-7361.
Christ Church concerts
MONTPELIER – Christ Episcopal Church will present its spring series of lunchtime concerts on Thursdays in the sanctuary at 64 State St. April 4-25. Each 45-minute performance begins at noon; all are welcome to bring a bag lunch. Coffee, tea (and sometimes cookies) are provided.
— April 4: Champlain Consort – “Pastime with Good Company”
— April 11: Colin McCaffrey
— April 18: “Lenten Reflections” – organist Lynnette Combs and baritone Arthur Zorn
— April 25: Green Mountain Horn Club – with founder Alan Parshley
A donation is solicited to help Camp Agape, which serves Vermont children with incarcerated parents. For information, call 802-223-3631 or go online to www.christchurchvt.org.
Artist Janet Van Fleet
MONTPELIER – “Vanishment,” new work featured by Vermont artist Janet Van Fleet, will be on view at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery April 2-June 28, with an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4. The exhibit explores the fraught relationship between humans and the natural world, using, in part, materials that Van Fleet has repurposed from previous bodies of work.
“Humans have always shared the planet’s history with other animals, plants, and microbes,” says the artist, “so I thought it appropriate to make work that engages my own history as an artist, exploring how my previous thoughts and actions can still be relevant to a new, differently focused, body of work. Similarly, it is only by looking at human history with new eyes that we can perceive where and how we have decoupled ourselves from the natural world.”
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; call 802-828-0749, or go online to http://curator.vermont.gov. The gallery is located at 111 State St.
Ladies of Laughter
RANDOLPH – The Ladies of Laughter — three of the nation’s funniest standup comedy veterans plus a rising young star on the scene — will bring their “Funny & Fabulous” tour to Chandler Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6.
The lead Ladies of Laughter are Kelly MacFarland, Leighann Lord and Patty Rosborough, all standup comics who have headlined major festivals and appeared frequently on Comedy Central and other cable and streaming channels. MacFarland will host the evening of hilarity, introducing each of her fellow comics, interspersed with her own standup routine.
The cool comic trio of MacFarland, Lord and Rosborough will be joined at Chandler by a rising star on the national comedy scene, Olga Namer, winner of the 2018 National Comedy Newcomer Competition. Namer was also the winner of the Smart Aleck Comedy Festival competition in 2017.
For tickets or information, call 802-728-6464, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
Beethovens of Today
BURLINGTON – Violinist Soovin Kim brings the Beethovens of Today back to FlynnSpace on Sunday, April 7. The two-concert series celebrates the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival’s 10th birthday with world premieres by two of the current generation’s outstanding composers, Nick DiBerardino and T.J. Cole.
Each program also includes individual movements that trace Beethoven’s early, middle, and late periods. Festival Co-Artistic Director Soovin Kim hosts an illuminating discussion about Beethoven’s compositional development through his life and the future development of the composers of today.
The previous installment, on Nov. 4, featured a new work by DiBeradino. On April 7, Kim returns to present T.J. Cole’s piece with himself and Emily Smith on violins; Nicholas Cords on viola; Peter Stumpf on cello; and Romie de Guise-Langlois playing clarinet.
Tickets are $35; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome, or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
NEK watercolors
MONTPELIER – The T. W. Wood Gallery will present an exhibit of the newly combined Central Vermont and Northeast Kingdom Hubs of the Vermont Watercolor Society. There will be an opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4.
Works of Janice Avery, Lisa Beach, Joann DiNicola, Gary Eckhart, Terry Hodgdon, Susan Bull Riley, Michael Ridge and more will be exhibited at the museum of American art. The Vermont Watercolor Society (VWS) was founded by a small group of painters in 1995. It currently has over 250 members.
Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and by appointment; call 802-262-6035, or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org. The T.W. Wood Gallery is located at 46 Barre St., at the Center for Arts and Learning.
