DSO and Orozco
HANOVER, N.H. – For more than 80 years, art lovers have flocked to José Clemente Orozco’s monumental mural cycle, “The Epic of American Civilization,” at Dartmouth Library’s Baker-Berry Library. Now the Mexican artist’s famous narrative of the Americas has inspired a work of orchestral music, commissioned by the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra to commemorate the College’s 250th anniversary.
A cello concerto based on the murals will have its world premiere at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the Hopkins Center’s Spaulding Auditorium. The new work will be performed by the DSO in collaboration with the National Public Radio program, “From the Top,” which will record the concert for broadcast in the fall.
Echoing the title of the mural, California-based composer Noah Luna wrote “The Epic of American Civilization, a Tone Poem for Cello and Orchestra.” Cellist Gabriel Cabezas, an alumnus of From the Top, will be guest soloist.
“Given the connection to Orozco’s work, it’s wonderful that the composer and the performer both have Latin American heritage,” says DSO Music Director Filippo Ciabatti. “In a way, the music is a lens on a work of art that still speaks to us in our time. It carries a message, and that message is identity. Who are we as Americans, and where do we want our society to go — Into a future of exclusion and segregation, or a future of inclusion and brotherhood?”
For tickets or information, call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
Jay Leno standup
BURLINGTON – Jay Leno, acclaimed TV late-night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist, is coming to the Flynn Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30.
Leno’s late-night television ratings domination included more than two decades of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over the past 19 years. As if nighttime dominance were not enough, Leno has also succeeded in the entertainment arena with “Jay Leno’s Garage,” which Leno produces and stars in. The show gained an international following and has won an Emmy Award. Leno is also the recipient of the People’s Choice Award and other honors, including the Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television.
Having passed the torch of “Tonight Show” succession to Jimmy Fallon, Leno has increased his customary busy schedule of comedy performances in top venues around the United States and occasionally abroad. An indefatigable performer, Leno loves to test his humor live on audiences across the nation, performing over 100 live appearances in nightclubs, theaters and stadiums each year.
Tickets start at $35; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Vermont pastels
RANDOLPH – The Vermont Pastel Society is presenting its 2019 Annual Juried Exhibition at the White River Craft Center through July 7. The exhibit includes 25 pastel paintings by 18 artists selected from over 90 entries by jurors Jacob Aguiar, Pastel Society of America (PSA), and Christine Ivers, PSA Master Pastelist.
Featured artists are: Judy Albright, Patti Braun, Kathryn Detzer, Shelli DuBoff, Carol Eberlein, Mark Grasso, Cindy Griffith, Lesley Heathcote, Lisa Kent, Cristine Kossow, Carole Naquin, Matthew Peake, Jo-Anne Pion, Kimberly Provost, Kathrena Ravenhorst-Adams, Maggie Smith, Wendy Soliday, and Katrina Thorstensen.
The Vermont Pastel Society (VPS) is an all-volunteer organization founded in 1999. The purpose is to build and strengthen connections among pastel artists. VPS has about 100 members and is open to all levels of pastel artists using both oil and soft pastels. (For additional information visit www.vermontpastelsociety.com.)
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, or by appointment; call 802-728-8912, or go online to https://whiterivercraftcenter.org. The White River Craft Center located at 50 Randolph Ave.
Onion River Chorus
MONTPELIER – The Onion River Chorus, under the leadership of guest conductor Richard Riley, presents “The French Connection,” a program of music by Gabriel Fauré and Maurice Duruflé, complemented by the contemporary American composer Giselle Wyers. The chorus is joined by guest organist Jenny Bower, and vocal soloists Lindsey Warren, soprano, and Geoffrey Penar, bass.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26, at the Unitarian Church at 130 Main St.
The focal point is the Requiem by Maurice Duruflé. Duruflé (1902-1986), surprisingly well known for a composer who published only 14 compositions. Opus 9, the Requiem, written from 1941-1948, expresses in a contemplative way the human tragedy of World War II as well as the personal grief over the death of his father in 1945, only five months after Paris was liberated.
The second French composer is Duruflé’s predecessor Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), himself the composer of a very well-known Requiem. Here he is, however, represented by his Pavane, Op. 50. This choral work written to a very “light” poem captures something of the “Belle Époque” at the end of the 19th century — a time of great optimism and prosperity.
The program is completed by the American composer Wyers (b. 1969), a professor of choral music at the University of Washington. Although the only thing French about Wyers is her first name, her lyrical and introspective musical language mirrors and develops that of Duruflé and Fauré. In the four poems set to music here, is Wyers’ characteristic use of melody lines that are spun independently in each part.
Tickets are $20, $17 for students, and seniors, at the door; go online to http://onionriverchorus.org.
‘Vermont Farm Kids’
MONTPELIER – “Vermont Farm Kids: Rooted in the Land” is a documentary photo exhibit and film celebrating the lives of a diverse array of youth who have grown up in farming families. It is currently on display in the cafeteria at the Vermont State House, 115 State St., through the month of May.
The still-life photo series was cultivated from a documentary film project featuring interviews with kids from a variety of farms: dairy, produce, livestock and maple. The work’s images and interviews poignantly capture what it means to grow up as a farm kid in Vermont.
The project was created for the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) by Maria Buteux Reade, a Vermont farmer and freelance writer, and James Chandler, a videographer from Dorset. The collaborators traveled more than 1,500 miles around Vermont and interviewed 20 kids between the ages of 8 and 29, including those young adults who stayed on the farm and those who left and chose to return. This was their chance to reflect on their experiences, discuss the joys and challenges of their work, and share their stories with the Vermont community and beyond.
“One of the highlights was witnessing the wisdom of the farm kids,” Reade said. “They shared their innate appreciation of the benefits of their agricultural lifestyle and heritage.”
Hours are: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; call 802-828-0749, or go online to http://curator.vermont.gov. To view or download the free film, go online to https://nofavt.org/vermont-farm-kids.
