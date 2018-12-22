Dave Keller New Year’s
MONTPELIER – On New Year’s Eve, Vermont soul blues artist Dave Keller will be performing a special early evening seated concert at the Unitarian Church, accompanied by his longtime band mate Ira Friedman on the church’s beautiful piano. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the concert starting at 5:30. All ages are welcome.
Keller, who hosted a New Year’s Eve dance party at Montpelier City Hall for the past five years, says, “The dance parties were such a blast, and I want to thank everyone who made them such a success. But I felt like it was time to try something a little different. I’m really excited about singing in the Unitarian Church’s sanctuary. It’s got such a gorgeous resonance to it. And with Ira on piano, it’s gonna be extra special.”
Keller will be singing songs from his new album, “Every Soul’s a Star,” which hit #1 on the Roots Music Report Soul Blues Chart in October. Released on the soul blues label Catfood Records, and produced by triple-Grammy-winner Jim Gaines (Santana, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Tower of Power), the album has been receiving rave reviews.
Friedman is known throughout Vermont for his soulful playing with The Dave Keller Band, as well as his performances with the Montpelier Community Gospel Choir and his own Ira Friedman Trio. He’s also an in-demand piano teacher at his private studio.
Tickets are $20, $15 in advance; go online to www.davekeller.com/shows. The Unitarian Church is located at 130 Main St. For information, email info@davekeller.com.
‘Highlight’ festival
BURLINGTON — Big Heavy World hosts an all-ages New Year’s Eve show at North End Studios’ Studio A 7 to 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31.
Performers include Nick Grandchamp and The People Watchers; Potentially Lobsters; Gallon of Milk; The Jokes On Us; and Paper Boats. The show is sponsored part of the community-generated constellation of events that are Highlight, Burlington’s brand new New Year’s Eve community celebration.
The concert was programmed by musician Jon Berg, who said, “I believe in making live music accessible to the youth of Vermont and provide them with a safe space to express themselves. This is a showcase of up and coming music acts in various stages of progress who exemplify a do it yourself ethic and inspire future artists to follow their dreams.”
It’s free, all-ages, substance-free and wheelchair accessible.
Admission is free for everyone; for information, go online to http://highlightbtv.org.
Winter S’Morestice
MIDDLESEX – Come one, come all to Camp Meade’s Winter S’Morestice Celebration. Help create the world’s largest S’More, and celebrate the light and warmth of a community fire lit in the historic fireplace built by the Civilian Conservation Corps for Camp Meade in the 1930’s. The Dec. 29 event features music, food, fire artists and dancers. There will be an evergreen maze as well as a bouncy house for kids. It all gets underway at 4:30 p.m. and runs through 8pm.
This holiday New Year’s and Solstice celebration will offer family friendly fun. Fun with fires, and of course, the world’s largest S’More.
“We invite people of all ages and stripes to come and help assemble the oversized S’Mores and then when all the ingredients are melded together we’ll cut it up and hand out S’Mores to all on a first come first serve basis. All of this will be overseen by our official S’more’sters Shepherds appropriately attired for the gravity of the rituals,” said organizer Russ Bennett.
Attendees are invited to bring ‘burnaments’ which folks will affix to a bonfire structure, and send off into the great beyond. The fire-centric focus goes beyond the giant bonfire; there will be warming barrels of fires for hanging around and a large urn of fire for warmth and conviviality. There will be performances by Cirque de Fuego, a troupe of fire breathing and twirling artists, and others. There will also be a couple of propane-fired poofers which will poof fire from time to time just for fun.
Music will be provided by DJ Newt Wells of Peak Entertainment. There will be a bar with beer and wine and hot chocolate, and a food truck with focaccia and soups from Red Hen, and more.
The Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand to hose things down as needed. People will also be able to learn about the importance of becoming a member of the Fire Department and volunteering to be part of the team that protects the community.
“Come attired in garb strung with lights, a hat with lights, a suit that glows,” added Bennett, “We are turning the corner from the longest darkest days to the new fresh and lighter days ahead.”
‘Intro to strings’
MONTPELIER – The Green Mountain Youth Symphony (GMYS) has partnered with Monteverdi Music School, Vermont Violins, and Paul Perley Cellos to pilot a new “Intro to Strings” class. Classes are Tuesdays Jan. 15-March 19 (no class on Feb. 26).
“The fall session was such a great success that we’re going to run a new session starting in January!” says GMYS Artistic Director Bob Blais.
This group class is for 8-12 year olds who have never played a stringed instrument, but would like to try it out. Blais will teach the nine-week class in space donated by Monteverdi. Students can choose to try violin, viola, cello or bass, and will learn in a mixed-instrument group. Discounted short-term rentals are available through either Vermont Violins or Paul Perley Cellos.
According to Blais, “This is a great opportunity to try out a stringed instrument without families needing to make a huge commitment up front. So kids can just try it and see if they like it. It’s an affordable way to explore playing music.”
Students who would like to continue with their instrument after this introductory period will be referred to private teachers through Monteverdi, can join their school music program, will be able to work toward joining the GMYS Repertory Orchestra, and may choose to extend their instrument rentals through the regular rental programs at either shop.
For more information or to register, contact GMYS Executive Director Leah Wilhjelm, at 802-888-4470, or email leah@gmys-vt.org.
‘Cabaret’ auditions
MONTPELIER – Lost Nation Theater is holding an open dance call and auditions for dancer-singer-actors ages 16 older, for Kander and Ebb’s “Cabaret,” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at City Hall Arts Center. Invited callbacks are 2 to 6 p.m., with potential callbacks Sunday evening.
The first part of audition is an open dance call led by choreographer Taryn Noelle. Some auditioners will be invited to then present prepared materials.
Bring a headshot and resume. Prepare one monologue and 32 bars of a song (optional) no longer than two total minutes. You may then be invited to read or sing specific sides and learn more specific dances.
Roles open in most some shows, though some are cast. Other shows in the season include “Turn of the Screw,” “Complete History of Comedy,” “Shakespeare’s Will” and “Pride and Prejudice.”
To sign up, email info@lostnationtheater.org; for more information, go online to http://lostnationtheater.org/auditions-and-employment.html.
