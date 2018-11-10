‘LNT Aid’
MONTPELIER – “Come on down folks, it’s gonna be a great time!” says George Woodard, one of the Vermont all-star performers who are banding together at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, for the fifth annual “LNT Aid” benefit concert for Lost Nation Theater.
In alphabetical order, “LNT Aid” 2018 features several of the top artists of Vermont’s music scene: folksinger Patti Casey joined by Steve Light & Kirk Lord, singer-songwriter Jon Gailmor, rocker Chad Hollister, and raconteur Woodard. Soundman Bennett Shapiro of MadTech Sound provides the audio engineering. Emcee for the evening is Rick Ames. Special surprise guests will join the evening.
Tickets are $25; call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
World-Music Jazz
COLCHESTER – The internationally renowned World-Music Jazz quartet blood drum spirit will be in residence at Saint Michael’s College Nov. 13-18. While in Vermont, the quartet will teach classes, screen its recently released film, collaborate with student singers from four Vermont colleges, and give four live performances around the state.
The innovative quartet, led by percussionist Royal Hartigan (a 1968 alumnus of Saint Michael’s College), also includes saxophonist David Bindman, bassist Wes Brown, and pianist Art Chihara. The ensemble has played together for decades and has perfected their blend of international music traditions and African-American jazz. “We Are One,” the group’s new film, explores the musical and cultural threads that connect jazz to its West African roots.
The schedule of events is:
Tuesday, Nov 13: Colchester — film screening and discussion, free, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, Saint Michael’s College, 5:30 p.m., 802-654-2284.
Wednesday, Nov 14: Colchester — Blood drum spirit in concert, free, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 16: Middlebury VT — “Missa Luba.” Donation, Mahaney Center, Middlebury College, 7:30 p.m., 802-443-6433.
Saturday, Nov. 17: Castleton — “Missa Luba,” $10, $5 for students, Casella Theater, Castleton University, 3 p.m., 802-468-1119.
Sunday, Nov 18: Colchester — “Missa Luba,” donation, Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel, Saint Michael’s College, 3 p.m.
Guitarist Peter Griggs
MONTPELIER — Transport yourself through the centuries and around the world without a passport or a time machine. Guitarist and composer Peter Griggs will do just that in a concert titled “500 Years of Music for Guitar.”
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, Griggs will perform everything from an Irish jig, Spanish flamenco, and Brazilian samba to classical works through the ages, Renaissance through contemporary, along with jazz, blues, and original compositions. The wide-ranging program, hosted by Christ Episcopal Church, provides something for listeners of all tastes.
Griggs has presented more than 600 solo guitar concerts throughout the USA, Germany, United Kingdom, France, the Low Countries, Scandinavia and eastern Europe at art centers, festivals, museums, churches, jazz clubs and other venues. His recordings are available on Folkways Records, Music of the World, Treecastle Music, and CD Baby and some will be available at the live performance. He was based for more than 10 years in Dusseldorf, Germany, now resides in Cold Spring, New York, and frequently tours the east coast of the United States.
Admission is by donation; call 802-223-3631, or go online to http://christchurchvt.org. Christ Episcopal Church’s Union Chapel is located at 64 State St.
Winston on film
MONTPELIER — The fifth season of Rick Winston’s Film Appreciation seminars will take place at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center and will concentrate on mysterious creative collaboration between actors and directors — a process that has produced some of our favorite film experiences. All sessions are from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday evenings.
The first session (Nov. 12) will explore the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” with such teams as George Cukor and Katherine Hepburn. The second session (Dec. 10) will go overseas and will include Federico Fellini’s work with Marcello Mastroianni, Akira Kurosawa’s films with Toshiro Mifune, and others. The third session (Jan. 14) will concentrate on contemporary American films, such as the several collaborations between Martin Scorsese and Robert DeNiro. Thanks to many film clips and excerpts of interviews with many of these actors and directors, there will be insights into what makes a harmonious working relationship, how a director builds trust, how an actor can become an alter ego or muse for a director, and how creative disagreements have led to memorable performances.
The cost is $40 per session or $100 for all three. To reserve a space or for more information, contact Rick Winston, 802-454-7103, or email winsrick@sover.net
The Robinsons
EAST MONTPELIER — An Americana-roots and folk duo, Dana and Susan Robinson combine vivid, songwriting and storytelling, with fiddle tunes, banjo grooves, elegant melodies, and rich harmony singing. Their compositions have been featured in Ken Burns’s “The National Parks, America’s Best Idea” and “The Dust Bowl,” and Dana has recently been awarded a Creation Grant from the Vermont Arts Council to compose a new album titled “The Town That Music Saved.”
The Robinsons will appear in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at The Old Meeting House, 1620 Center Road.
Drawing upon experiences of more than 20 years of touring, the Robinsons craft a performance that conveys the mystery and wonders of their journey. Their blend of original songwriting and traditional Appalachian music brings to their performances an of America’s musical heritage.
Admission: $15 at the door; for information, go online to oldmeetinghousevt.weebly.com.
8 Cuerdas
Eighth-generation Vermonter, soprano Sarah Cullins, and her Colombian husband, guitarist Daniel Gaviria, will present three concerts in November to showcase their favorite styles of Latin American and Spanish music for voice and guitar as their duo, 8 Cuerdas (8 Strings). Each concert will include a mixed program of “audience favorites,” including their rendition of Villa-Lobos’ classic “Bachianas Brasileiras #5” and works by several living composers from North and South America.
Friday, Nov. 16: Burlington – Swan Dojo, 19 Church St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 17: Richmond — Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 18: Middlebury – Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 2 Duane Court, 4 p.m.
Admission is by donation ($25 suggested, $5 for children).
‘The Last Waltz’
STOWE – Relive rock ’n’ roll at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, when Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center hosts an all-star recreation of The Band’s classic 1978 concert film “The Last Waltz,” featuring The Rev Tor Band as The Band.
Vermont musical talents will be performing the songs of the film’s original special guests. Local special guests include (in alphabetical order): Chad Hollister, Phil Hyjek, Bud Johnson, “Harmonica Bob” MacKenzie, Christine Malcolm, Rick Redington and Bow Thayer.
Tickets are $20-$45; call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.
BCS Bernstein
BURLINGTON – The Burlington Choral Society invites music lovers to hear a big chorus celebrate some big birthdays at a concert called “Birthday Odes.”
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at College Street Congregational Church, the BCS will honor the 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein with his best-known choral work, “Chichester Psalms.” The composer set six psalms to music that moves from majestic to boisterous to peacefully tender.
BCA Artistic Director Richard Riley will conduct. Guest artists are vocal soloists Mary Bonhag, soprano; Eric Jurenas, countertenor; and Andrew Padgett, bass. Featured instrumentalists include organist Jennifer Bower, harpist Grace Cloutier, percussionist Nicola Cannizzaro and the Burlington Birthday Orchestra, an orchestra made up of local professionals who, when they perform with the BCS, acquire a name reflecting the theme of each concert.
Tickets are $25, $20 for students and seniors; call the Flynn Regional Box Office, 802-563-8966, or go online to www.flynntix.org.
