Music in the Alley
WATERBURY – Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop and TURNmusic will once again host the Music in the Alley series. This is an opportunity to hear innovative music in an unusual setting. Join your friends and neighbors 6 to 9 p.m. on a summer Friday evening for new music, great food by the Blackback Pub, and a deep sense of community.
- June 28: The Sklarkestra Jazz Trio – Bruce Sklar, piano; Clyde Stats, bass; and Andy Gagnon, drums.
- July 26: Andy Gagnon Presents: Lovecraft – Brian Boyes, Evan Crandell, Michael Hartigan and Ed Owens join Gagnon for an immersive evening of instrumental jazz.
- Aug. 9: Mimi and the Podds – feisty, fun, soulful and honkey-tonk all at once, Mimi and the Podd brothers will take you from Harlem to New Orleans, to France and the tin-pan alley.
- Aug. 23: TURNmusic – performing music including Sufjan Stevens’ experimental electronic LP “Enjoy Your Rabbit” which was recast as a modern classic by many of NYC’s hippest young composers, as well as Vermont’s Kyle Saulnier.
Admission is free; go online to www.axelsgallery.com/events or www.turnmusic.org.
Patrick Ross Music Fest
NEWBURY – Rock Farmer Records will present Patrick Ross’s Camping & Music Festival 2019 June 28 — 30 at Harvest Moon Orchard, with a weekend-long experience to raise money for music scholarships.
The view of the White Mountains along the Connecticut River makes this the music festival for the whole family. Performances will be by Lula Wiles, Rusty DeWees, Chad Hollister, Bow Thayer, Patrick Ross, Hunter Paye, Senayit and many more. Enjoy jam sessions, local food trucks, Alchemist Brews, Champlain Orchard Cider, campsites and more. Bring an instrument if you want to play along.
Camping is optional. Proceeds will benefit the Vermont Folklife Center Master-Apprenticeship Program.
Tickets are $15-$100, under 16 free with an accompanying adult; go online to http://patrickrossmusic.com.
Emma Back in concert
CALAIS – Local live-looping singer-violinist Emma Back performs “Strife and Joy: Traversing the Inner Landscape of Human Experience” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday June 22, at Maple Corner Community Center, 64 West County Road. Doors open at 7 p.m. The evening will begin with a community gathering that includes opportunities for audience participation feeding into the formal concert portion of the evening.
Back uses a loop pedal to create lush layers of rhythm and harmony, accomplishing a sonic and poetic lyricism that reaches deep into the past and far into the future simultaneously. Her multi-dimensional performance features vocal percussion, melodic storytelling, jazz and klezmer-inspired violin riffs and harmonic influences ranging from Eastern European to American roots.
Back’s 2018 debut release “Little World” investigates how to heal personal and global conflict through bearing witness to issues of feminine power, racial and religious oppression, war and ancestry.
Tickets are $15, $10 in advance; go online to https://emmabackjune22.eventbrite.com. For information, visit www.emmabackmusic.com.
‘Fractured Fables’
MONTPELIER – Lost Nation Theater presents the culminating project of its one-week storytelling camp, “Fractured Fables,” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St., theater “For Kids By Kids.” The performance runs approximately 30 minutes.
“Fractured Fables” is an original theater piece created by campers ages 9 and older and directors Amanda Rafuse and Avalon Diziak. They draw inspiration from fables, fairy tales, myths and legends by Aesop, the Brothers Grimm, and “Peter Pan.” The show was developed from scripted sources and through improvisation.
All tickets are $5; call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
Flynn Youth Theater
BURLINGTON – Flynn Youth Theater Company presents a musical take on “The Emperor’s New Clothes” in FlynnSpace at 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, and 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29.
This family friendly adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson satirical tale features two con men, Stitch and Sew, who wreak havoc at Wits Ends Palace. They present the Emperor with a special gift: an exquisitely beautiful “magic” suit of clothes, invisible to all but the wisest of men. Each summer, talented teens from across the state gather at the Flynn to produce high-quality theatrical productions under a professional team of artist-educators.
Tickets are $17, $15 for students; call 802-86- FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or online at www.flynncenter.org.
‘Rendering’ art
RANDOLPH – Chandler Gallery is presenting its summer’s invitational show, “Rendering: Cause to Become,” June 29-Sept. 1. A public opening reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29; “Artist Open House with Chris Wilson” will be noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
This unique group exhibition showcases the art of creating images and brings together Chris Wilson’s portrait sculptures, Joan Feierabend’s paintings and Stephanie Suter’s and Nick DeFriez’s drawings.
Hours are: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; call 802-728-9878, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org. Chandler Gallery is located Chandler Center for the Arts, 71 Main St.
‘Small Island’
BURLINGTON – National Theatre Live presents “Small Island” at Palace 9 Cinemas at 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel “Small Island” comes to life in an epic new theater adaptation. Experience the play in cinemas, filmed live on stage as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday. A company of 40 actors takes to the stage of the National Theatre in this timely and moving story.
“Small Island” embarks on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, through the Second World War to 1948, the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury. The play follows three intricately connected stories. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer, and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots. Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as the play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the U.K.
Tickets are $18; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
