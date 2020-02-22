Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
State House rocksMONTPELIER – Get ready to rock! From 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, youth bands from around the state will rock the cradle of Vermont democracy in the House Chamber at the State House, 115 State St., as part of the 2020 Farmers Night Series.
Don’t miss this high-energy evening of teen-powered music, showcasing three top youth bands from around the Green Mountain State. This 2020 Farmers Night concert will feature some of Vermont’s most talented youth musical artists, representing the top acts from of this year’s Brattleboro Youth Rock Festival (BratRock).
Performers include 13-year-old singer-songwriter, Emily Matthew-Muller of Guilford, who joins Brattleboro’s award-winning indie-rockers Moxie and Addison County funk phenoms Squig Heart in a triple whammy that’s sure to light up the golden dome and bring down the House.
Held in downtown Brattleboro every fall, the annual BrattRock festival provides an opportunity for youth musicians and bands from Vermont and the surrounding region to connect, learn, perform, inspire and be inspired.
The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition of over a century. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during most of the legislative season, from late January through mid-April.
Admission is free; for information, call 802-828-0749, or email jack.zeilenga@vermont.gov.
Le Vent du NordRANDOLPH – Internationally acclaimed, award-winning folk band Le Vent du Nord will bring its soulful sounds back for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Chandler Center for the Arts.
The Quebec-based group was last in town in 2018 for Chandler’s New World Festival, and became a favorite with their vast repertoire of traditional pieces and original compositions. Dubbed “classy and rousing” by The Guardian and “earthy, rough-hewn” by the Boston Herald, Le Vent du Nord’s hard-driving music is rooted in the Celtic diaspora with a broad range of global influences.
As a leading force in the francophone folk movement, the five members of Le Vent du Nord are not content with standard approaches. Their stage performances are intense and joyful, expanding the bounds of tradition in striking global directions. They describe their music as the modern sound of tradition, a music of the here and now.
Tickets are $13-$36; call 802-728-9878, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
‘The Little Prince’MONTPELIER – Lost Nation Theater presents the culminating project of its one-week Dance-Theater Storytelling Camp, “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Performances are 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St. The performance runs approximately 30 minutes (recommended for ages 4 and older). It’s “Theater for Kids by Kids”
Follow the Little Prince and the Aviator as they visit various planets, meet an array of characters from sly to sincere, and explore friendship, love, loss and adventure. “The Little Prince” is an original dance-theater piece created by campers and aspiring pros ages 9 and older, directed by Taryn Noelle and Lost Nation Theater Artistic Director Kim Allen Bent.
All tickets (including toddlers) are $5; call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
Cuban danceBURLINGTON – Malpaso Dance Company, Cuba’s first independent dance company, makes its Flynn Center debut on the main stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Across three interconnected, tightly choreographed movements, Havana-based Malpaso will explore different aspects of Cuban culture with “a blend of unfussy ballet technique and lushly earthy modern dance, spiked with now-soft, now-explosive capoeira” (Boston Globe).
In “24 Hours and a Dog,” an invisible canine forces dancers to keep pace in a hectic world, set to music written and performed by Grammy-winning Cuban-American jazz composer Arturo O’Farrill. In “Porque Sigues (Why You Follow),” New York choreographer Ronald K. Brown blends African, Cuban and western dance while exploring beats and rhythms within music and our bodies. And in “Ser,” company member Beatriz Garcia brings the troupe full circle, arranging an exemplary showcase for Cuba’s distinctive flavor of dance choreography and expression.
Established in 2012, Malpaso Dance Company has already become one of the most sought-after Cuban dance companies, building a strong international profile. Emphasizing a collaborative creative process, the troupe is committed to working with top international choreographers while also nurturing new voices in Cuban choreography. The company tours with 11 dancers and is led by its original three founders: resident choreographer and Artistic Director Osnel Delgado, Executive Director Fernando Sáez, and dancer and co-founder Daileidys Carrazana.
Tickets start at $15; call 802-86-FLYNN (63-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Vermont musical starsRANDOLPH – Four of Vermont’s unique and innovative musical voices, Masefield, Perkins, Bolles & Ross, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, as part of the “Live & Up” series at Chandler Center for the Arts.
The longtime acoustic collaboration consists of Jamie Masefield on mandolin, Doug Perkins on acoustic guitar, Tyler Bolles on upright bass, and Patrick Ross on fiddle and cello. Fans know Perkins and Ross from Acoustic Hot Flannel, Bolles from playing bass with Burlington-based Swale, and Masefield from the Jazz Mandolin Project.
The string players’ Chandler performance will feature compositions by Masefield and Perkins, as well as familiar pieces from Appalachia and American jazz.
The ongoing Live & Up series invites community members to enjoy an evening of casual, live music in Chandler’s Upper Gallery. All Live & Up shows are BYOB.
Admission is by donation; call 802-728-9878, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
‘The Tempest’BURLINGTON – Actors From The London Stage (AFTLS), one of the oldest touring Shakespeare theater companies in the world, comes to the Flynn Center for a weeklong residency, including presentations of “The Tempest” in Flynn Space at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 20-22.
Filled with romantic machinations, political scheming, and some of Shakespeare’s most vivid characters, “The Tempest” is a perennially popular tale now seen as one of the Bard’s greatest works, resonating more strongly with every passing year.
Founded in 1975 (and co-founded by Sir Patrick Stewart), AFTLS is one of the most established Shakespeare theater companies in the world, bringing together actors from such prestigious companies as the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal National Theatre of Great Britain, and Shakespeare’s Globe.
Tickets start at $35; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.