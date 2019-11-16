Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Vermont VirtuosiMONTPELIER – The various combinations of flute, guitar, viola and cello produce myriad musical colors, and because the first concert of Vermont Virtuosi’s 2019-2020 season employs those instruments, it is simply titled “Colors.” Performances are:
Saturday, Nov. 23: Montpelier – Unitarian Church, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24: Richmond – Richmond Free Library, 3 p.m.
The program draws from the compositional palettes of Franz Schubert, Jacques Ibert, Sergio Assad, Johann Sebastian Bach, Heitor Villa-Lobos, and Vermont composer David Gunn, whose “Through Maulden Wood” will be premiered. Performing are Laurel Ann Maurer, flute; Daniel Gaviria, guitar; Stefanie Taylor, viola; and John Dunlop, cello.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); call 802-881-9153, or go online to www.lamaurerflute.com.
LNT AidMONTPELIER – Lost Nation Theater presents LNT Aid — “Vermont Stars Come Out for Lost Nation Theater” — at 7:30 p.m. Thursday Nov. 21 at City Hall Arts Center. A cash bar and other tasty treats will also be available.
It’s the sixth annual mega concert with mega-talented and fun artists doing their remarkable respective things to raise much-needed funds for Lost Nation Theater. Stars include Jon Gailmor, Ben & Pen Again! (Ben Koening & Penny Towers), Contemporary Dance & Fitness Studio’s Hip Hop, Kathleen Keenan & Cabaret Friends, and George Woodard, plus special guests and emcee G. Richard Ames. Soundman Bennett Shapiro of MadTech Sound provides the audio engineering.
Tickets are $25; call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
Dance Theatre of HarlemBURLINGTON – Foundational dance company Dance Theatre of Harlem celebrates 50 years as a company with a national tour stopping at the Flynn Center main stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Now a singular presence in the ballet world, the Dance Theatre of Harlem Company tours nationally and internationally, presenting a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st century. The 17-member multi-ethnic company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics, neoclassical works by George Balanchine and resident choreographer Robert Garland, as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture. Through performances, community engagement and arts education, the company carries forward Dance Theatre of Harlem’s message of empowerment through the arts for all.
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Women composersRANDOLPH – At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, the Neave Trio — Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; Eri Nakamura, piano — is presented by Chandler Center for the Arts. A greet-the-artists reception will be held in the Chandler Gallery following the concert.
The program features works by four distinguished women composers spanning the Romantic era through the modern day, including Rebecca Clarke’s Piano Trio; Amy Beach’s Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 150; Cécile Chaminade’s Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 11; and Jennifer Higdon’s Piano Trio.
The trios by Beach and Clarke are on Neave’s latest recording, “Her Voice,” along with Louise Farrenc’s Piano Trio No.1 (released Oct. 4 on Chandos Records). Violinist Anna Williams says, “There is so much great repertoire that is under-performed, especially from women composers, and we feel it is essential to program and record these masterworks alongside the more well-known catalogue of piano trio repertoire. These women really broke down barriers and paved the way for future generations, and we are excited to honor their unique contributions and voices.”
For tickets or information, call 802-728-9878, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
Burlington Choral SocietyBURLINGTON – For its fall concert, “Baltic Heartbeat: Music from Lithuania,” the Burlington Choral Society will present a joyful Magnificat, along with festive traditional works from a country rich in song. In recent years, the chorus has performed concerts featuring Estonia and Latvia. On Saturday, Nov. 23, they complete their musical tour of the three Baltic nations. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at College Street Congregational Church.
Artistic Director Richard Riley leads the chorus, soloists and guest instrumentalists. Jenny Bower, pianist and organist, accompanies many of the pieces. Other instrumentalists are Berta Frank, flute; Katie Evans-Oprea, oboe; and Jim Duncan, trumpet.
Riley says, “Lithuania’s distinctive choral style features ‘music of the people,’ as political turmoil has greatly influenced how Lithuanian music is disseminated and heard internationally. There’s rich repertoire for the church, but equally interesting and distinctive are pieces from folk traditions. I have tried to enter into this remarkable culture by arranging three of the traditional songs myself.”
Tickets are $25, $20 for students; call the FlynnTix Box Office, 802-863-5966, or go online to www.flynntix.org.
Poet Patty CraneHARDWICK – Enjoy an evening of poetry at The Galaxy Bookshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Craftsbury poet Patty Crane will read from her debut poetry collection, “Bell I Wake To.” This volume has received praise for its keen attention to the minute details of the natural world. Fellow poet Betsy Sholl says of Crane’s work, “indeed under her gaze everything is blessedly alive with song and shimmer.”
Crane’s book-length poem, “something flown,” was winner of the 2017 Concrete Wolf Chapbook Award. A third-generation Cape Cod native, she divides her time between the hill towns of western Massachusetts and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
Admission is free; call 802-472-5533, or go online to https://galaxybookshop.com. The Galaxy Bookshop, located at 41 S. Main St.
NVU faculty artLYNDONVILLE – An exhibit of work by fine arts and visual arts faculty at Northern Vermont University’s campuses in Johnson and Lyndon will open Nov. 20 and run through Jan. 18, at Quimby Gallery at NVU-Lyndon. A reception will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The exhibit, “Come Together,” will feature paintings, digital work, photography, prints and other media. The reception and exhibit are free for the public.
Hours are: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday; go online to www.northernvermont.edu/events.
