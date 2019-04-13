Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Lost Nation Cabaret
MONTPELIER – Celebrate the start of Lost Nation Theater’s 31st season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at City Hall Arts Center with the Kick-Off Cabaret!
Featured Vermont music stars will include indie artist Mark LeGrand, western swing band Rick & the Ramblers with award-winning vocalist Taryn Noelle, and folk duo Dana and Susan Robinson. The show will be hosted by Rick Ames, with sound support from Bennett Shaprio of Mad Tech Sound. Food and a cash bar will be available. The concert is a benefit for LNT.
For tickets or information, call 802-229-0492 or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
‘Sharp Ears, A Sly Fox’
BARRE – At 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, No Strings Marionettes return to the Barre Opera House with their newest production, “The Adventures of Sharp Ears, A Sly Fox.”
On a stroll in the woods on a sultry summer morning, forester Bartos encounters a fox kit. He nabs the young vixen to bring home as a pet for his grandson. The family dog, Catcher, teaches Sharp Ears how to live within the constraints of human rules. But will a full belly and a safe life in a confined farmyard be enough for the vixen to compromise her wild ways?
A cast of handcrafted marionettes, both wild and tame, populate the forest and farmyard of “The Cunning Little Vixen.” The performance, a tribute to the classic 1920 Czechoslovakian novel by Rudolf Tesnohlidek, engages the senses in a seamless blend of movement, music and masterful marionette manipulation.
Puppeteers Dan Baginski and Barbara Paulson originally crafted a shorter version of this puppet play to open for the children’s opera “Brundibar.” Sharp-Ears’ compelling story warranted further investigation, and so this longer stage version was born. It’s told with minimal dialogue to a soundtrack of eclectic music, and No Strings Marionette Company hopes this story about triumph over injustice will allow audiences to connect with their own true nature.
Tickets are $7.50; call 802-476-8188, or go online to www.barreoperahouse.org.
Ballet Hispánico
BURLINGTON – America’s premier Latino dance organization for more than 45 years, Ballet Hispánico performs on the Flynn main stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20.
Ballet Hispánico brings its bold and eclectic brand of contemporary dance with an all-female program. The engagement features Michelle Manzanales’s “Con Brazos Abiertos,” an exploration of iconic Mexican symbols that Manzanales was reluctant to embrace as a Mexican-American child growing up in Texas; “Línea Recta,” by Belgo-Colombian Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, a work pairing the hallmark passion of flamenco dance with highly inventive and intricate partnering, set to music by flamenco guitarist Eric Vaarzon Morel; and “Catorce Dieciséis,” by Tania Pérez-Salas, one of Mexico’s most noted contemporary choreographers.
Tickets start at $15; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Poet Nancy Mitchell
JOHNSON – Award-winning Maryland poet Nancy Mitchell will give a reading at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Stearns Performance Space at Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
Mitchell’s work has appeared in Green Mountains Review, an award-winning literary magazine based at NVU-Johnson. The poet, who teaches at Salisbury University, received the 2012 Pushcart Prize for poetry, a national award given by Pushcart Press for literary works published by small presses. Mitchell’s poetry collections include “The Near Surround,” “Grief Hut” and “The Out-of-Body Shop.” She is an associate editor of “Plume Poetry.”
Admission is free; for more information, email Elizabeth.Powell@NorthernVermont.edu.
Flynn comedy
BURLINGTON – Founded in 2005 by Josie Leavitt, the Flynn’s comedy series, Stand Up, Sit Down, and Laugh, continues in FlynnSpace at 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, with a lineup of both emerging and established comedians.
Owen Foley is a pharmacist, comedian, and burrito enthusiast based out of Burlington. Kyle Gadapee, a Vermont native from the Northeast Kingdom, is performing in HBO’s Women in Comedy Festival in May. Five-time winner of the Seven Daysies for Best Comic, Leavitt premiered her one-woman play, “So This Happened,” at the Flynn in September 2018. CarrieRae Shamel has performed standup comedy for about four years. With nearly 10 years of experience, Mike Thomas is a fixture in Vermont comedy.
Tickets are $12; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Fly fishing art
WATERBURY CENTER – Across Roads Center for the Arts is presenting “On The Fly,” a visual arts exhibition celebrating the art of northeast fly-fishing, through May 17, at the Grange Hall Cultural Center.
Curated by Clark Amadon and Monica Callan, the exhibition features artwork by regional artists: Larry Antonuk, Samantha Aronson, Jeb Bouchard, Kristian Brevik, Kurt Budliger, Nancy Daigle, Marnie DeFreest, Matt Hart, Janice Kenyon, Judd Levine, Rachel Laudon, Nick Mayer, Shannon Morrison, Tisa Rennau, John Snell, Lisa Therrien, Tyler Venditouli and Susan Winter.
Viewing hours are most weekday evenings through the exhibit or by chance; call 802-244-4168, email info.acrossroads@gmail.com or go online to www.grangehallcc.com.
Jefferson dance
CABOT – The Cabot Old Time Family Contra and Square Dance will host a special dance to celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s birthday, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Willey Building. The caller for the evening will be Lausanne Allen, with live music provided by David Carpenter, Jason Bergman and the Hull’s Union Victory String Band.
Born on April 13, 276 years ago, Thomas Jefferson was the author of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Later, when Jefferson was president of the United States, residents of Jefferson County in Vermont disapproved of his foreign policy, notably the Embargo Act, so the county was renamed Washington.
The dances are taught and are easily learned by young and old. The contra and square dances are traditional Vermont and New England social dances that have been danced for many generations in the town halls, barns and kitchens around Vermont.
Admission is by donation; call David Carpenter, 802-426-3225, or email samlyman@fairpoint.net.
Green Mountain Cabaret
BURLINGTON – Green Mountain Cabaret, a 2017 and 2018 Seven Daysies Award finalist for Best Local Theater Company, comes to FlynnSpace at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20.
Redefine what it means to be wicked as Green Mountain Cabaret brings to the stage the villains from the house of mouse you love to hate. The evening, hosted by Beaux and Snow Peepers, features local comedian Mike Paterno, theatrical bellydance troupe The Accaliae, drag performers Nikki Champagne and Emoji Nightmare, local singers Rowan Derby-Burras and Owen Leavey, and a very special guest from Richmond, Virginia, Ellie Quinn. Delight in performances from Sugar Shakers Adora Bourbon, Alice Von Derland, Ginge O’Lolly, Ruthless Retribution, Salsera Starr, Kitten Ma’Pants and local performers Alexa Luthor, Golden Mystique, Katniss Everqueer and Molly Mack.
Green Mountain Cabaret, home of the Sugar Shakers, is a burlesque variety show bringing sass, class, and astronomically talented New England performers to the stage.
Tickets are $20, $30 VIP; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
