RCMS memorial concert
ROCHESTER – Celebrating 25 years in the White River Valley, the Rochester Chamber Music Society presents a concert in memory of founding co-artistic director and violinist Marguerite Schenkman at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in the Federated Church.
Schenkman teamed up with pianist Cynthia Huard and forged a dynamic concert series, drawing upon established connections with fellow musicians. The RCMS summer concerts continue to draw audiences with talented artists and innovative programming. The afternoon program will include works by Schumann, Carolyn Shaw, Beethoven, and Nico Muhly.
One of the most interesting and exciting performers on the contemporary scene today, the innovative violinist Mary Rowell cannot be classified. Known for her work with the Grammy Award-winning Tango Project, the indie band The Silos and pop icon Joe Jackson, she has carved an indelible place in the contemporary classical music world with the post-classical quartet Ethel which she co-founded. A graduate of the Juilliard School, she is currently the concertmaster of the Radio City Music Hall Orchestra and a member of the Craftsbury Chamber Players.
Violist Paul Reynolds regularly performs with the Vermont Virtuosi, Opera Company of Middlebury, Eleva Chamber Players, and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, among others. Cellist Emily Taubl has appeared as a concerto soloist with the Hartford Symphony, Boston Virtuosi, Granite State Symphony, Nashua Chamber Orchestra, and New England String Ensemble. Huard has appeared as a featured soloist at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the Aston Magna Early Festival, and in recital as a pianist and harpsichordist throughout the United States and in Europe.
Admission is by donation; call 802-767-9234, or go online to www.rcmsvt.org.
‘Made in Vermont’
MONTPELIER – Central Vermont film buffs will have one chance to see the new comedy “Made in Vermont,” 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, at the Savoy Theater before it is submitted for festivals.
“Made in Vermont” is an independent feature-length comedy about good intentions, unintended consequences, and a parrot. A group of down-on-their-luck creative types concocts a scheme to win the coveted Golden Gizzard award, bringing together a whole host of personalities and dreams as they race to put together a movie on a tight budget and even tighter deadline.
The film features performances from beloved actors and business professionals including Rusty DeWees, Tim Kavanagh, Eva McKend, Scott Fleishman, Burr Morse and many more. The film was shot on location in Vermont using talent from all over the state.
Production of the film was a celebration of community. Lonnie Poland, the film’s producer said, “From the beginning the production team aimed to keep the talent, crew, props, and locations all Vermont-based. Everyone volunteered their time, and many businesses donated their services and locations for scenes.”
Central Vermont viewers will recognize some familiar local places and faces. It stars J. Louis Reid, Maggie York, Tyler Gillen, Roger Strauss, Jeffery Parry, Kenric Kite, Noni Stuart, Lonnie Poland, Mark Williams, Jim Hogue and Johannes Nikolai Ziegler. Made in Vermont was written by Roger Strauss and Jim Hogue, directed by J. Louis Reid & Noni Stuart, and produced by Lonnie Poland.
‘Then and Now’
JEFFERSONVILLE – Bryan Memorial Gallery presents “Then and Now,” a plein air landscape exhibition of works by 12 20th century masters of the medium, and 30 contemporary plein air landscape artists, through Sept. 2.
An artist’s roundtable featuring Eric Tobin, William Hoyt, Cindy House and Curator Tom Waters takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30. A reception in honor of the artists follows 2 to 4 p.m.
Paintings by the masters were selected for their identifiable and preserved locations in Vermont. Contemporary artists were then invited to paint at the same locations as their predecessors over the course of a year.
Locations such as Stowe Village, Mount Mansfield, the Peacham Church — all iconic Vermont locations — were visited and revisited by artists in every season. A chart of locations was posted privately on line, allowing the artists to self-select where they wished to paint.
Curated by Bryan Gallery Manager Tom Waters, the exhibit brings together works by 20th century masters alongside contemporary treatments of the same scenes, underscoring aesthetically the passage of time, the lineage of style and the diversity of vision.
Hours are: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment; call 802-644-5100, or go online to www.bryangallery.org. Bryan Memorial Gallery is located at 180 Main St.
‘Values’ at the Wood
MONTPELIER – The T.W. Wood Art Gallery will present “Values,” an art exhibit featuring the work of the Art Resource Association, July 5-Aug. 2. The opening reception will take place 5 to 7 p.m. July 11.
The Art Resource Association is an organization of Central Vermont artists whose goal is to promote and support its member artists. As part of that mission, they regularly hold group shows in venues in the Central Vermont area and member led workshops for the community.
Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment; call 802-262-6035, or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org. The gallery is located at 46 Barre St.
‘Footloose’ on stage
RANDOLPH – Chandler Center for the Arts presents “Footloose,” the 21st annual Fourth of July youth musical, featuring over 70 youth from the region. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 4-6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jul 7, at Chandler Music Hall.
When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to the small farming town of Bomont, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher.
As Ren challenges the reverend to relax the rules, the story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top-40 score and augmented with dynamic new songs for the stage adaptation, “Footloose” celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people and of keeping an open mind.
An ensemble of about 60 elementary and high school students is led by a directing team including Kim Nowlan Hathaway and Molly Clark.
For tickets or information, call 802-728-6464, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
Artist Chris Jeffrey
WATERBURY – Chris Jeffrey is a central Vermont-based artist whose work, through the use of color, light and very often the viewer’s own physical involvement, encourages people to experience a heightened awareness and sense of presence as they interact with the world around them.
Recent work, including a series of self-contained light boxes, strip paintings and wire paintings are on display and beg for the viewer to be physically involved in order to fully bring them to life, July 4-Aug. 3, at Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop. An opening artist reception is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5.
The series of self-contained light boxes show fluorescent objects bursting into color under UV light and then — through mirrors — seem to recede into infinity. Viewing these is more or less a physically passive experience, in which it’s the mind that, ideally, experiences a sense of movement and expansion.
For a more active counterbalance, the boxes are accompanied by what Jeffrey’s call “wire paintings” and “strip paintings.” These are examples of the type of kinetic art that requires the viewer to be physically involved in order to fully bring it to life.
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; call 802-244-7801, or go online to www.axelsgallery.com.
Heliand Consort
ROCHESTER – The Rochester Chamber Music Society continues its 25th season at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Federated Church of Rochester with the Heliand Consort. Known throughout Vermont for brilliance and innovative programming,
the ensemble’s afternoon program will include music of Schumann, Nancy Galbraith, Lily Boulanger, and Newsom.
Now in its 12th season, Heliand Consort is a virtuoso woodwind and piano chamber music ensemble whose dynamic performances – from the Baroque era through contemporary music and folk songs – have been winning audiences throughout Vermont and beyond.
Admission is by donation; call 802-767-9234, or go online to www.rcmsvt.org.
