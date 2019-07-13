Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Into the Woods’
HYDE PARK – The Tony Award-winning musical Into the Woods comes to life on the Hyde Park Opera House stage, as the Lamoille County Players continues their 67th season. Performance dates for this mature, modern twist on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales are July 18-21 and 25-28, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, at the historic Hyde Park Opera House.
“Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk” and Rapunzel are all tied together by an original story involving a baker, his wife and the witch (Julianna Banach) who has put a curse on them. During their travels they meet a variety of fairytale characters.
Tickets are $18, $12 for students and seniors ages 60 and over; call 802-888-4507, or go online to www.lcplayers.com.
Fire District reunites
BARRE – The genre-defying sounds of the reunited Inner Fire District will enliven Barre’s Old Labor Hall, 46 Granite St., at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15.
Founded in Burlington by accordionist/singer David Symons in 2006, Inner Fire District’s repertoire ranges from Yiddish and Balkan folk music, to intricate original compositions, to old revolutionary songs, and to whatever else tickles the musicians’ fancy.
The group currently consists of Symons (accordion and vocals), Tim Lang (guitar, accordion and whistling), Jennie Lavine (clarinet), John Thompson-Figueroa (upright bass and tuba) and Chris Schroth (drums).
Tickets are $20, $18 for seniors, students, and union members; email info@oldlaborhall.org, or go online to http://oldlaborhall.org.
Onion Fiddlers’ Reunion
MARSHFIELD – Musicians in all the traditional styles will gather again at the Onion River Campground, 61 Onion River Road off Route 2, for the third annual Old Time on the Onion Fiddlers’ Reunion July 19-21. The three days of include workshops, jam sessions and tuneful or aquatic recreation with easy access to the Winooski (aka Onion) River. The gate opens at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19.
All acoustic instruments and all traditions are welcome, and all activities are open to players at any skill level. Though old-time music predominates, Irish and Scandinavian players are invited to jam in their special repertoires. Scheduled workshops include banjo with Don Borchelt, fiddle with Emily Horne Jeffries and guitar with Wendy Robinson; otherwise, this festival is created entirely and spontaneously by its participants. Dances, performances and unscheduled workshops can be organized on the spot.
Food vending on Friday is by Nacho Mama, potluck dinner on Saturday. The campground can accommodate up to 100 tents, and 26 RV hookups are available at no additional cost.
Admission is $30 for the weekend, $20 for Saturday, and $15 for Friday or Sunday. There’s no advance ticketing, but RV reservations are advised by email to: rdeno@fairpoint.net. For information, go online to www.summit-school.org.
Kane and Gellert
CABOT – Cabot Arts presents Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St.
Kane has been referred to as “the godfather of Americana music.” His seminal work in The O’Kanes and Kane Welch Kaplin laid the foundation for the contemporary world of Americana music. His songs have been recorded by John Prine, Emmylou Harris and many more. His playing is always understated, groove-oriented, and always serving the song.
Gellert’s prodigious fiddle playing and songwriting, has led a new revival of American string band music. Her work with the acclaimed roots band Uncle Earl and artists such as Abigail Washburn, Scott Miller, Toubab Krewe, and Robyn Hitchcock has made her one of the most in-demand fiddle players in Americana music.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance; go online to www.cabotarts.org.
Cellist Peter Stumpf
At 7:30 p.m. Friday July 19, the Rochester Chamber Music Society presents cellist Peter Stumpf and pianist Cynthia Huard in a concert of solos and duos in the Rochester Federated Church. In a long association with the RCMS, both as a member of the Johannes Quartet and as solo performer, Stumpf has continued to draw a wide audience and remains a fan favorite. A preconcert talk begins at 7 p.m. with Larry Hamberlin.
Stumpf is a professor of cello at Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Prior to his appointment, he was the principal cellist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for nine years. The concert will include works by Beethoven, Schumann, Dvorák and Fauré.
Admission is by donation; call 802-767-9234, or go online to www.rcmsvt.org.
Art on Park
STOWE – Local art vendors will display their products on Park Street during the Art on Park Summer Series on 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. This weekly artisan market will feature handmade items from local artisans, live music and area food vendors. Art on Park musicians include:
- July 18: Vermont’s Easy Street
- July 25: Scott Forrest
- Aug. 1: Josh Panda
- Aug. 8: The Blue Diamonds
- Aug. 15: Lloyd Tyler Band
- Aug. 22: Cooie DeFrancesco
For event information, go online to www.gostowe.com.
Vermont Holocaust Memorial
MONTPELIER – The Vermont Holocaust Memorial (VTHM), a volunteer organization dedicated to educating Vermonters about the Holocaust and its lessons of survival and tolerance, announced today the nonprofit has been invited to present its educational exhibits in support of the productions of “Caberet” produced by Lost Nation Theater, a professional company in Montpelier, July 11-28; and “The Diary Anne Frank,” by the Stowe Theater Guild, July 17-Aug. 3.
“VTHM’s role will be to introduce audiences to the Holocaust survival stories of a few of their Vermont neighbors, and to provide information on how this horrible episode in history can teach us about the absolute need for tolerance, understanding for those not like ourselves, and support for refugees,” said Debora Steinerman and Miriam Rosenbloom, cofounders of VTHM.
VTHM exhibits will be available for audience view one hour prior to each performance, as well as during intermissions and after each show. Additional information, including contacts for interested Vermont educators and residents, can be found at www.holocaustmemorial-vt.org.
Short stories
HARDWICK – Join Dede Avery and Charli Mills at the Galaxy Bookshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, for a night celebrating their recent literary adventures. Avery’s latest book is “After Ever: Little Stories for Grown Children.” Mills is the editor of “The Congress of Rough Writers,” an anthology of flash fiction.
Avery grew up in Hardwick. She now lives on an island off the coast of Massachusetts with a husband and a cat, and teaches middle school mathematics. Avery enjoys kayaking, baking sourdough bread, and reading. She sometimes writes, and she is a Rough Writer at Mills’ Carrot Ranch. She has previously published two books of poetry, “Chicken Shift” and “For the Girls.”
Mills is the founder of the online literary community Carrot Ranch, challenging writers to embrace the flash fiction format, which restricts the writer to 99 words or less. Her greatest passion is to publish western historical novels about women.
Admission is free; call 472-5533, or go online to https://galaxybookshop.com. The Galaxy Bookshop is located at 41 S. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.