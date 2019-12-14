Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘The Snow Queen’
“The Snow Queen,” the musical, comes to Plainfield Opera House Dec. 20-22, presented by Vermont Youth Theater. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday.
A holiday family classic by Vermont Youth Theater, the timeless tale of steadfast love through the perils of an enchanted world is a delight for one and all. Music is by Grieg, Schumann, Tchaikovsky, Bach, plus Russian folk songs and more.
Tickets $15 at the door; for information, go online to www.vermontyouththeater.com.
GM Youth Symphony
BARRE — The Green Mountain Youth Symphony Fall Concert, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Barre Opera House, will showcase three orchestras. The Repertory, Concert and Senior Orchestras will each perform their own musical offerings. The Repertory Orchestra is under the baton of Paul Perley, Concert and Senior Orchestras under GMYS Artistic Director Bob Blais.
The Repertory Orchestra is preparing several holiday season favorites, including excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” The Concert Orchestra program includes familiar tunes from Mussorgsky and Leroy Anderson, along with other less familiar pieces.
Blais and the Senior Orchestra will perform Dvorák’s Symphony No. 8 in its entirety along with two concerti. Senior soloists for this concert are Laila Reimanis, of South Strafford, playing Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 1 in G major, and Kathryn Meyer, of Stowe, playing the Cimarosa (arr. Benjamin) Concerto for Oboe and Strings.
Admission is by donation — $15 suggested, $12 for seniors, $5 K-12 (under 5 free); go online to www.gmys-vt.org. For directions visit www.barreoperahouse.org.
‘For the Season’
MONTPELIER — Celebrate this beautiful time of year with Lost Nation Theater’s “Stories for the Season” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St.
Many favorite Lost Nation Theater artists will gather to present dramatic readings of stories, poems and songs from around the world. The return of the light and the peaceful magic of this winter season are heralded in tales from a host of different traditions.
In this year’s “Stories of the Season,” you’ll hear Dr. Seuss, Dvora Zipkin and Dickens alongside Native American, Pagan and African legends, poems and myths — plus a Beatles tune or two!
Admission is free; call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
‘For a Winter’s Eve’
EAST MONTPELIER — “Stories for a Winter’s Eve” creates the magic and warmth of gathering around the fireplace with friends and family to share stories and songs of the season. Featuring original short stories by Vermont authors and songs by Vermont musicians Pete Sutherland and Patti Casey, this truly local production will grace the stage of the Old Meeting House on Saturday, Dec. 21 for two shows, at 3 and 7 p.m. This year’s show features four of the most requested stories from past performances.
Former Vermont Stage Company Artistic Director Mark Nash is joined by actress Kathryn Blume to share funny, poignant and heartwarming tales of friendship, generosity and community, stories that remind us of the connections we feel during this special time of year. Ornamented by Casey and Sutherland’s original music, “Stories for a Winter’s Eve” brings warmth to the season’s long, cold nights and celebrates the turning from dark to light up here in the north country.
Although this is absolutely a family-friendly event, small children may find it difficult to sit quietly through the stories. Refreshments will be available at intermission.
Tickets are $18, $15 in advance, $10 for 12 and younger; call 802-249-7071, or go online to www.oldmeetinghouse.org.
Holiday Variety Show
HYDE PARK — Lamoille County Players will present its Holiday Variety Show to benefit the “Let There Be Light” campaign at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the historic Hyde Park Opera House.
Created and hosted by George Woodard with special guests Carrie Cook, Lesley Grant and a cast of LCP favorites, the show features skits, songs, a brass quintet and an audience sing-along.
Woodard’s original script will set the scene in 1951, just before the founding of Lamoille County Players.
All seats are $20; go online to www.lcplayers.com.
Christmas bells!
MONTPELIER — For the ninth consecutive year, noon-hour recitals of Christmas carols will be played on the historic tower bells of Trinity United Methodist Church. The programs will begin at 11:58 a.m. Dec. 16-21, 23, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The bells will also be played for half an hour before the 10 a.m. worship services on the third and fourth Sundays of Advent and after the Christmas Eve service.
Michael Loris will play the unrestored 1908 McShane chime of 10 bells (the only completely original tower bell instrument in Vermont), and the matching 1872 bass bell (or bourdon), one of the largest bells in the Green Mountain State (2,552 lb.). The 11 un-tuned bronze bells weigh more than five tons, and are played by hand. The diatonic chime is completely mechanical and was designed for the keys of C major and F major.
Each recital will begin with two four-bell peals using the five notes of the Introit of the Christmas Midnight Mass, Dominus dixit ad me, and Psalm 2, “Quare fremuerunt gentes?”
‘Fiddler on the Roof’
BURLINGTON — The Flynn Center presents the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof” on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
“Fiddler on the Roof” is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Sunrise Sunset,” “Matchmaker” and “Tradition.”
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome, or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.