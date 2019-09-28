Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
EagleMania
BARRE – EagleMania, the world’s greatest Eagles tribute band, appears at The Barre Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Eagles’ heartfelt ballads and rock anthems with their unmistakable vocal and guitar harmonies have positioned them as one of the most successful and popular acts in music history. One of the world’s best-selling bands, they have sold more than 200 million records, including 100 million albums sold in U.S. alone.
EagleMania has evolved into a nationally touring tribute, performing to sold-out audiences everywhere they go. They perform all of the hits of the Eagles, as well as Don Henley, Glen Frey, and Joe Walsh’s solo albums, and their attention to detail and their ability to reproduce the Eagles’ sound exactly leaves their fans with an experience that they do not soon forget.
Tickets are $29-$38; call 802-476-8188, or go online to www.barreoperahouse.org.
Garnet Rogers in concert
CABOT – Canadian guitarist and songwriter Garnet Rogers (https://garnetrogers.com) has established himself as one of the major talents of our time. Cabot Arts presents Garnet Rogers in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Willey Building Auditorium at 3084 Main St.
Hailed as a charismatic performer and singer, Garnet is a man with a powerful physical presence — close to six and a half feet tall — with a voice to match. With his smooth, dark baritone, his incredible range, and thoughtful, dramatic phrasing, Garnet is widely considered by fans and critics alike to be one of the finest singers anywhere. Garnet’s music, like the man himself, is literate, passionate, highly sensitive and deeply purposeful.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance; call 802-793-3016, or go online to www.cabotarts.org.
‘Mother Jones’
BARRE – The “grandmother of all agitators” will appear at Barre’s historic Old Labor Hall when “Mother Jones in Heaven” has its Vermont premier at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. Written by Si Kahn, the one-woman musical is as timely today as it was when Mother Jones was organizing the working class a hundred years ago.
Longtime Labor Hall supporter Kahn has worked for over 50 years as a professional civil rights, labor and community organizer and musician, touring and recording with such artists as Pete Seeger. He appeared at the Hall in a 2017 Labor Day concert. “Mother Jones” is his eighth musical.
In Kahn’s play, actress Vivian Nesbitt portrays Mary Harris (Mother Jones), with musical accompaniment by John Dillon. The one-woman, one-act play has one foot in the tradition of folk storytelling and music and the other in musical theater.
The rousing musical surveys the life and work of the famous labor organizer who led the charge for better working conditions and fair pay for miners, mill workers and child laborers. A West Virginia judge dubbed Jones “The Most Dangerous Woman in America.”
Tickets are $25 and $20 for students, union members and seniors; for reservations, call 802-479-5600, or email info@oldlaborhall.org. For information, go online to http://oldlaborhall.org.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
HYDE PARK – Never take candy from strangers. Or, as is the case in “Arsenic and Old Lace,” beware of elderberry wine offered by sweet little old ladies. The Lamoille County Players brings this American comedy classic to the stage in their 67th season, Oct. 4-6 and 11-13, at the historic Hyde Park Opera House. Curtain is 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Welcome to Brooklyn c.1940 and the warped, wacky world of the Brewster family. Aunt Abby and Aunt Martha, who are known throughout the neighborhood for their many acts of kindness, are a bit misguided, while their nephew Teddy — aka Teddy Roosevelt — is downright batty. Enter Mortimer — the “normal” nephew — an author who has just gotten married to Elaine Harper and is hoping to announce his good news to the family. Before long, Mortimer is caught up in the craziness with no clear exit plan.
Tickets are $18 ($10 Oct. 6), $12 for students and seniors; call 802-888-4507, or go online to www.lcplayers.com.
The Reven
ants
RANDOLPH – Chandler Center for the Arts will present The Revenants at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Chandler’s Upper Gallery, as part of its Live & Upstairs Series.
Bluegrass Gospel Project alums Taylor Armerding, Andy Greene and Kirk Lord have continued together to present original, time-honored, and contemporary Americana music to venues throughout New England. Showcasing compelling, intricately braided vocals and richly textured instrumental work, as well as solid, innovative rhythm, the three Vermont-based band members bring decades of performance experience to the stage.
Admission is by donation; call 802-728-9878, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
Bow Thayer
JOHNSON – Guitarist and banjoist Bow Thayer and Perfect Trainwreck will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 in the new monthly “Live from Dibden” music series at Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus, at Dibden Center for the Arts.
Thayer, based in Stockbridge, has a career that spans more than two decades with bands including the Seven League Boots, Elbow, and Jethro and The Benders, as well as solo work.
The “Live from Dibden” series focuses this fall on Vermont-grown Americana. The shows will be streamed live on https://northernvermont.edu and recorded for rebroadcast on Vermont PBS, which will promote the series with the new Ken Burns documentary “Country Music.”
Tickets are $5; call 802-635-1476, or go online to https://northernvermont.edu.
Foliage bells
MONTPELIER – The historic tower bells of Trinity United Methodist Church will again be heard on “leaf peeper” weekends this year. Half-hour recitals will begin at 3:58 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 28 and 29, Oct. 5 and 6 and Oct. 12 and 13, weather permitting. Programs will be available at the front door of the church.
Michael Loris will play the unrestored 1908 McShane chime of 10 bells (the only completely original tower bell instrument in Vermont), and the matching 1872 bass bell (or bourdon), one of the heaviest bells in the Green Mountain State (2,552 lb.). Additional tower bell recitals planned for 2019 include Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and for the ninth consecutive year, the Advent and Christmas seasons.
Northern Vermont Artists
MONTPELIER – The T.W. Wood Art Gallery will present an exhibit by the Northern Vermont Artist Association (NVAA) Oct. 1-Nov. 1. The public opening reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
The NVAA was founded in 1931 by Harold S. Knight and several of his fellow Burlington-area contemporaries. The mission has always been “To encourage the study, improve the practice, evaluate the standards and advance the cause of creative art.” Maxfield Parrish was one of the first NVAA artists, and over the decades many important regional artists such as Francis Colburn, Roy Kennedy, Ruth Mould and Stan Marc Wright have been members. Membership is open to all northern Vermont visual artists, working in any media.
Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; admission is free; 802-262-6035, or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org. The gallery is located at 46 Barre St., in the Center for Arts & Learning.
