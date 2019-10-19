Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
The Moon ShellsCABOT – Cabot Arts presents The Moon Shells in concert at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7) Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Landmark Schoolhouse, 1643 Route 215 in Lower Cabot, and, old-time banjo and fiddle workshops at 4 p.m.
The Moonshells (www.themoonshells.com) are a Connecticut-based trio featuring Brian Slattery, Maggie Shar and Laura Murawski. Grounded in the Appalachian fiddle tradition, drawing on Louisiana, West Africa and Eastern Europe, they create a fusion of traditional old-time string band music with deep rhythms and joyful songwriting.
Fresh off the release of the band’s first two albums — “Seaside Asylum,” an album of original songs and tunes, and “Screech Plank,” traditional fiddle tunes done in neo-traditional style — the Moon Shells are embarking on a series of shows that will take them across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont throughout October.
Tickets are $20, $16 in advance (potluck/BYOB); call 802-793-3016, or go online to www.cabotarts.org.
Pink Martini’s 25thST. JOHNSBURY – The “world’s greatest lounge act,” Pink Martini brings its glamorous chill cocktail of multilingual Latin jazz, cabaret, torch songs and Hollywood musicals to St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, as part of its 25th anniversary tour.
KCP Presents, produced by Catamount Arts, will host the globetrotting “little orchestra,” with original vocalist China Forbes, for an evening of genre-busting musical euphoria. The show will feature opening act Meow Meow and special guest star and Danville High School student Liza Morse of Kingdom All Stars.
“If the United Nations had a house band in 1962,” says Pink Martini bandleader Thomas Lauderdale, “we’d be that band.” Even Pink Martini’s wildly diverse, enraptured fans are hard-pressed to define the band’s wide-ranging sound. Influenced by Afro-Cuban rumba, Brazilian samba, and Japanese film noir, the 16-piece band creates a sound evocative of a romantic whirlwind jaunt around the world. Their full, lush orchestration includes violins, trumpets, trombone, cello, harp, piano, congas and vocals alternately soaring and sultry, mesmerizing fans around the world for a quarter-century.
For tickets, call 802-748-2600 or go online to www.catamountarts.org or www.kcppresents.org.
Dartmouth Gospel ChoirHANOVER, N.H. – Last summer, gathering ideas for the fall concert by his Dartmouth College Gospel Choir, Walt Cunningham listened to an album suggested by a friend: gospel star Kirk Franklin’s “OK,” released earlier this year.
Reflecting on personal and societal uncertainties — “One day I can feel the sun shining / Next day a bullet can leave a mama crying” — “OK” spoke to Cunningham, sharing a reassuring message — “I’m gonna be OK / We’re gonna be OK” — wrapped in an irresistible melody.
The Gospel Choir performs that song and others that speak to that theme at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College. As always, the choir is accompanied by a big band, led from the piano by Cunningham, and augmented by guest soloists.
Other songs on the program range from contemporary gospel-like “OK,” New Direction’s “I’m Gonna Wave My Hands,” Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” and Joshua’s Troop’s “I Found a Savior,” to traditional songs of inspiration and consolation like “It is Well.”
For tickets or information, call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/gospel-choir.
Benefit concertMONTPELIER – Bethany Church presents a concert, “One Sky: Music for San Antonio Grande,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct, 27, with reception following, at the church, 115 Main St. Proceeds benefit projects for youth and women in Bethany’s Sister Parish in El Salvador.
Performers include: Diane Huling, concert pianist; Arthur Zorn, organist and vocalist; Denise Ricker, flutist; vocalists Erin McIntyre, Skip Potter, Nessa Rabin, Linda Radtke, Jessica Collins, Theresa Lever and Amy Papineau, performing piano, organ, flute and vocal music from a potpourri of composers and styles, 1800-2019.
Admission is by donation ($20 suggested, but pay what you can); for information, email vermontartmusic@gmail.com.
Stowe Mountain FilmSTOWE – Stowe Mountain Film Festival, presented by Acabay, in partnership with the VT Ski & Snowboard Museum, announces a lineup of 20 films, three screenings, two VIP guests, and one rousing party Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, on the mountain at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
The festival launches Friday with an education program being offered at People’s Academy, Morrisville led by Mountainfilm on Tour out of Telluride, Colorado. On Friday night, films kick off with a family-friendly screening of “Romance,” the final chapter of annual films by Level 1, which captures a modern-day golden age in skiing.
On Saturday, there are two Mountainfilm on Tour screenings featuring inspiring documentary short films in the broad categories of adventure, sports, environment and culture. The 3 p.m. screening includes films on topics as varied as skiing, climbing, mountain biking, wild horses, and ecology.
The 7 p.m. screening feature films on topics including mountaineering, boarding, running, activism and biking. There will also be two very VIP guests in attendance: director Simon Perkins and Jon Wilson, subject of “Broken,” which will be part of the Saturday 7 p.m. screening. Wilson lost a leg to cancer at 23, but found joy some years later by developing a solitary routine of skinning and climbing up a ski mountain on his remaining leg, at night, to ski down.
For passes, tickets or information, call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.
African ‘Magic Flute’HANOVER, N.H. – One of Mozart’s best-loved operas is enchantingly transported to a South African township in “The Magic Flute: Impempe Yomlingo,” by the South African theater company Isango Ensemble, playing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 22 and 23, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College.
“Mozart would have loved it,” wrote one reviewer. And it’s easy to imagine the delight that wildly creative 18th-century Austrian would feel at seeing this reinvention of this tale of love, jealousy and magic. (“Impempe yomlingo” is “magic flute” in the South African language of Xhosa.) Internationally renowned for productions that transpose classical European works to South African settings, Isango retains the opera’s charming arias but re-orchestrates them for a marimba-based orchestra and trumpet player in the style of South Africa’s great Hugh Masakela. The story — a fusion of the opera’s original Masonic-based tale entwined with a Tsonga folktale also involving a magic flute — is punctuated with rollicking traditional dances.
Wrote The New Yorker, “A cast of 23, costumed variously in modern camouflage, tribal tunics and corseted black feathered gowns, gather as if in a village center to sing their story, in English and occasionally in Xhosa and Tswana.”
Tickets are $20-$50 (40 percent discount for 18 and younger); call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events.
