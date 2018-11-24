‘The Arsonists’
WAITSFIELD – The Valley Players will present “The Arsonists” by Max Frisch Nov. 30-Dec.16. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St.
The story concerns Gottlieb Biedermann, who thinks his world could go up in flames at any moment. He is fortunate to have had some recent success in business, but questions the loyalty of his associate of 12 years. His wife Babette is happy enough, but Biedermann just can’t help but worry about keeping her, and himself, safe at night. With a rash of intentional fires burning throughout the city and the possibility of an arsonist knocking on his very door, Gottlieb must reconcile his idea of humanity and the human instinct of survival.
Featuring dark humor, witty dialogue, and poignant societal commentary, the play, written in 1958 and adapted by Alistair Beaton in 2007, is sure to leave you thinking about the world we live in and the one we came from.
Tickets are available at the door or in advance; call 802-583-1674, or go online to www.valleyplayers.com.
North Country Chorus
PEACHAM – North Country audiences will have two opportunities to enjoy NCC’s fall program, featuring “Laud to the Nativity” by Ottorino Respighi and “Lux Aeterna” by Morten Lauridsen. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at First Congregational Church, Littleton, NH, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Peacham Congregational Church.
Soloists will include tenor Phil Brown and sopranos Katharine DeBoer and Jennifer Zabelsky, in her NCC debut. She has performed opera, musical theater, and oratorio roles across the United States and throughout Europe. Singers will be accompanied by an orchestra of woodwinds and keyboards, all directed by Alan Rowe, musical director.
Tickets are $15, $15 in advance, $5 for students; go online to https://tickets.catamountarts.org. For information, visit northcountrychorus.org.
‘Gift of the Magi’
PLAINFIELD – “One dollar and 87 cents. That was all she had and the next day would be Christmas.” David Conté’s musical rendition of O. Henry’s classic short story is a touching tale of Della and Jim, who have vowed not to give each other Christmas gifts due to their poor financial situation. However, on Christmas Eve, they both decide to sell their most precious possessions in order to purchase what they believe the other wants most.
Viva la Musica Vermont presents “Gift of the Magi” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House, directed by Jessica Della Pepa-Clayton, with regional singers, and a chamber orchestra of Vermont instrumentalists.
Tickets are $10 (under 18 free) at the door; for information, go online to www.vivalamusicavermont.com.
Guitarist Julian Lage
BURLINGTON – One of the most prodigious jazz guitarists of his generation, Julian Lage brings his trio to FlynnSpace at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.
Lage is of the “highest category of improvising musicians, those who can enact thoughts and impulses as they receive them” (New Yorker). The California-born, New York-based guitarist has evolved from collaborator (with such giants as Gary Burton, Jim Hall, David Grisman, Béla Fleck, and Charles Lloyd) to band leader. On “Modern Lore,” Lage’s second studio recording with his trio, the composer and guitarist focuses on the groove, building his melodies and solos around the work of the prodigious rhythm section of double bassist Scott Colley and drummer Kenny Wollesen.
UK’s Jazzwise describes “Arclight” as “a bright light shone on very specific, finely wrought musical miniatures that unfold untold pleasures.”
Tickets are $40; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Lorrie Morgan country
RANDOLPH – Lorrie Morgan, the multiple award-winning country music artist who debuted at the Grand Ole Opry at age 13, brings her current international tour to Chandler Center for the Arts for one night only, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.
Morgan — a four-time winner of the Country Music Association’s “Female Vocalist of the Year” award — has left a strong, contemporary woman’s mark on country music history with 14 Top Ten hits, including the feisty “What Part of No,” “Five Minutes,” and “Except for Monday,” as well as the powerful torch song, “Something in Red.” Other iconic Morgan chart-toppers over the years have included “I Don’t Know My Own Strength,” “Watch Me,” “Go Away,” and “A Picture of Me (Without You)”.
Special VIP ticket holders for Morgan’s Chandler performance will be seated in the first two rows of the Chandler Music Hall and will be admitted to a private, post-concert meet-and-greet with the celebrated country music artist.
For tickets or information, call 802-728-6464, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
Folksinger Bill Staines
SHARON – Folksinger Bill Staines will be appearing at Seven Stars Arts Center (SSAC) for a special fundraising concert to benefit the center. This special concert, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, will help with the operating costs of the nonprofit arts center, which provides lessons and workshops in performing and visual arts to scores of people in the Upper Valley.
“Staines is one of the best songwriters in folk music today, penning lyrics that evoke a sense of place and a generous spirit to go along with his pretty melodies,” according to The Associated Press.
Singing mostly his own songs, Staines has become one of the most popular and durable singers on the folk music scene today, performing nearly 200 concerts a year and driving over 65,000 miles annually. He weaves a blend of gentle wit and humor into his performances, and one reviewer wrote, “He has a sense of timing to match the best stand-up comic.”
Tickets are $25, $12 under 15, $20 and $10 in advance; call 802-763-2334. Seven Stars Arts Center is located at 5126 Vt. Route 14. More details can be found at www.facebook.com/sevenstarsartscenter.
‘Something Rotten!’
BURLINGTON – “Something Rotten!” comes to the Flynn MainStage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. The completely original new musical, originally directed and choreographed on Broadway by Casey Nicholaw, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book by Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, is “a deliriously entertaining new musical comedy that brings down the house!” (New York Post).
This musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star Will Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world’s very first musical.
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
NU faculty art
LYNDONVILLE – The opening reception for an exhibit of art by faculty in the visual arts department at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Quimby Gallery on campus. The reception and the exhibit, which runs through Jan. 18, are free for the public.
The exhibit will feature work in varied media by gallery director Barclay Tucker, Kate Renner, Harry Mueller and other faculty. The theme is “north,” to reflect the unification this year of Lyndon State College and Johnson State College as Northern Vermont University, with campuses in Lyndon and Johnson.
Hours are: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; for information, email barclay.tucker@northernvermont.edu.
Old shorts/new music
BURLINGTON – Llamadoll performs an original live soundtrack over a series of short films in FlynnSpace at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29.
Twice during the 2018-19 season, the Flynn presents artists crafting live soundtracks to films. First up is Llamadoll, a group of Vermont musicians featuring Harry Leavey (bass and guitar), Tess Hadley Durand (drums), Johnnie Day Durand (keys, mbira, saw), Matt Saraca (electric guitar), Annabel Moynihan (violin), and Curt Prestash (percussion).
Llamadoll gives music to a series of animated and live-action silent short films, including one of the oldest clay-mation shorts, Joseph Sunn’s “Long Live the Bull,” from 1924.
Tickets are $20; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
NVU student art
JOHNSON – Two exhibits this semester of work by students in the studio arts bachelor of fine arts program at Northern Vermont University-Johnson will run Nov. 26-Dec. 14 at Julian Scott Memorial Gallery on campus. Both exhibits and related receptions are free for the public.
The reception for the first exhibit will be 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. The exhibit will feature work by seniors Shastina Ann-Wallace of Jericho; Kiersten Slater of Canterbury, New Hampshire; and Savannah LesCord of Portsmouth, Virginia.
The second exhibit will run Dec. 3-14 at the Black Box Gallery in the campus Visual Arts Center. The reception will be 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. The exhibit will feature the art of Luke Hungerford and Sam Reynolds.
Julian Scott gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; the Visual Arts Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information, call 802-635-1469, or email phillip.robertson@northernvermont.edu.
