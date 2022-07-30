‘It’s my mother’s fault!”
So says cellist Peter Sanders, founder and artistic director of Randolph’s Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, which is now celebrating its 30th year Aug. 8-20.
A freelance professional musician at the time, Sanders had lost his position in a festival in Crested Butte, Colorado, because of rotation.
“I was kind of depressed — it was beautiful out there,” Sanders said by phone from his New Jersey home. “I called my parents. I flew to New York, then headed up to Vermont.”
Sanders’ parents had a summer home in Randolph, and Peter spent much of his youth there.
“Between the time I called my parents and got to Vermont, my mother called Laura Morris, who was then the executive director of Chandler,” Sanders said. “Frankly, I had never set foot in the building — which I found odd at that point, but I hadn’t — my mother had made this arrangement where I would meet Laura and chat with her about the possibilities of creating something.
“I went in and played a few notes on the stage — and it was great,” Sanders said. “We had that meeting, and the festival was born,” Sanders said. “The first season was in 1993.”
For the first season, the festival was under the financial umbrella of Chandler so he could do some fundraising.
“That following year, we filed for our own 501c3 (nonprofit status), and as they say, ‘The rest was history,’” Sanders said. “As I said, it’s my mother’s fault. Had she not done that, I don’t know ….”
Sanders has titled this 30th season “Voila, Viola!,” as each major concert program includes a duo featuring the viola. As each year, there are free open rehearsals, two major Saturday concerts at Chandler, the first repeated in Woodstock, and more.
The first week’s Saturday performance, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, includes a string quartet by Fanny Mendelssohn, a duo for violin and viola by Jean Sibelius, and Beethoven’s Opus 29 String Quintet. Performers will be violinist Joanna Mauer, violist Michael Roth and Sanders on cello. New this year are violinist Ari Isaacman-Beck and violist Erica Gailing. The following afternoon at 4 p.m. they will perform an encore of this concert at the Woodstock Unitarian Universalist Church.
“I had been hearing a lot about the Fanny Mendelssohn,” Sanders said. “The quartet is really quite challenging actually. It’s become my warmup every day because there are a lot of notes and they don’t always go quite where you expect them to go, the fast notes, so you really have to keep your eyes ahead. I’m speaking for the cellist. I’m looking forward to playing it.”
The second week’s Saturday performance, Aug. 20 at Chandler, includes strings and piano, with Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Polish composer Witold Lutoslawski’s duo for viola and cello “Bucolics,” and the F minor Piano Quintet by César Franck. Performing the second week will be violinists Arturo Delmoni and Roth, violists Katarzyna Bryla-Weiss and Roth, cellist Sanders, and new to the festival, pianist Mika Sasaki.
“We had a last-minute switch-out of (pianist) Adrienne Kim, which was challenging,” Sanders said. “She had to pull herself out for personal reasons. To my great amazement I was able, literally in 24 hours, to find Mika Sasaki to cover for her. You know, it’s not a small program.”
As for Lutoslawski’s “Bucolics,” “It’s a wonderful piece,” Sanders said. “It was Kaya’s (Katarzyna Bryla-Weiss) suggestion, the good Polish woman that she is, that we play this piece. It’s a wonderful work. It’s beautiful music. In Chandler, it will be really enjoyable to play because it won’t be hard to make a rich sound happen.”
New this year will be the Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet, regular participants in the Stowe Tango Festival, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Chandler. Giraudo has become an active cultural ambassador for the music of his native Argentina and has garnered both a Grammy and a Latin Grammy for his recordings.
In place of the usual Brunch with Bach, the festival is presenting a master class with students from the Vermont Youth Orchestra, coached by festival artists, at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 in Chandler’s Main Gallery.
“The four kids who are going to play for this master class are finalists of the VYO competition,” Sanders said “That’s going to be fun. We’ll listen and try to help the kids. It’s nice to continue having that relationship with the VYO.”
As in the past there will be Thursday evening open rehearsals, at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 18, when people can come and go at their leisure and observe how an ensemble prepares for performances.
For the 30 years, Sanders has been pretty much the entire administrative staff of the festival.
“I have pictures from that first year when literally we were stuffing envelopes with my parents in their apartment on the Upper West Side (of New York City) because the original patrons list was friends and family. I mean, who else were we going to send it to?” Sanders said. “Now, that’s all on me.”
Well, perhaps not all. There has been one particular longtime active supporter.
“Janet Watton, when she was president of the (Chandler) board, was very gung ho,” Sanders said. “Even though she’s not president anymore, we are going to have a gala at her house a week before the festival starts. So, she’s still doing stuff for me, like setting up housing for the artists, which has become more challenging because of COVID. She’s a Godsend!”
“Who am I to complain?” Sanders said. “I get to play chamber music with great players for wonderful people. You remember that when you get up on the stage and rehearsing. Oh, right, this is what it’s all about!”
