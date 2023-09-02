There’s a deep curve in a narrow piece of wood, its shape looks like a flower stem grown awry. But instead of a flower, a bent house sits on top, with a roof like a pointy hat, tipped to one side. It’s one in a series of miniature treehouse sculptures that could be a grown-up version of Dr. Seuss’s neighborhood.

“These pieces of driftwood just have a shape that I have to do something with,” said artist Jim Boughton who created these sculptures from cereal boxes, toilet paper rolls cut into tiny precise squares and glued together to create a thatched roof. He made windows from Scotch tape and mixed it all together with pieces from real lilies and bee balm.

janellefaignant@gmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0