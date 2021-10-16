Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.