BURLINGTON — The Champlain Trio — violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda — will bring the magic of the holidays back to the stage with a heartwarming, family friendly, candlelit concert.
‘tis the season for holiday music, so save the date and join the Champlain Trio and guest soprano Mary Bonhag at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at College Street Congregational Church.
Celebrate the joy of the season with classical favorites, toe-tapping jazzy arrangements, and a family-friendly “ring-along” — a safe and interactive way for audiences to participate with small hand bells in place of singing!
The program will feature Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” Suite, selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” and many more of your favorite holiday melodies.
Tickets are $20, $10 for students; go online to www.champlaintrio.com Attendees over 18 must show proof of vaccination and must be masked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.