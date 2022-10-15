Champlain Trio

The Champlain Trio — violinist Letitia Quante, pianist Hiromi Fukuda and cellist Emily Taubl — takes its latest touring program, “Transfigured Night,” music of Beethoven, Schubert and Schoenberg, to Johnson, Burlington, Brattleboro and Lyndonville, beginning Sunday.

 Photo by Emir Horozovic

When the Champlain Trio decided to take on Arnold Schoenberg’s beloved “Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night),” based on Richard Dehmel’s 1896 poem of the same name, it felt that it needed to do something special.

“The theme of that poem is a couple walking in moonlight in the woods and she is pregnant with another man’s child,” explains pianist Hiromi Fukuda.” And the man assures her, ‘It is a blessing, and we will raise the child as our own.’”

