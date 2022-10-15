When the Champlain Trio decided to take on Arnold Schoenberg’s beloved “Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night),” based on Richard Dehmel’s 1896 poem of the same name, it felt that it needed to do something special.
“The theme of that poem is a couple walking in moonlight in the woods and she is pregnant with another man’s child,” explains pianist Hiromi Fukuda.” And the man assures her, ‘It is a blessing, and we will raise the child as our own.’”
“It’s very much a 19th-century masculine sentiment, and it didn’t feel quite relatable to us,” Fukuda said. “So we wanted to put a spin on it and highlight that mood and that energy from the moon and tie it to the Vermont landscape.”
“A real walk in the night through Vermont photographers’ eyes,” added violinist Letitia Quante.
“We didn’t want to lean into the poem too much,” said cellist Emily Taubl. “Four photographers agreed to collaborate with us and sent us these beautiful nighttime photos. They will be projected over our heads with the halls completely dark.”
“I’m really excited,” she said.
The Champlain Trio will take its latest program “Transfigured Night” Sunday to Northern Vermont University-Johnson; on Oct. 22 to the University of Vermont Recital Hall in Burlington; on Oct. 23 to the Brattleboro Music Center; and on Nov. 17 to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.
In addition to the Schoenberg, the program includes Franz Schubert’s Notturno in E-flat Major, Op. 148, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, “Ghost.” The featured photographers are Emir Horozovic, Michelle Leftheris, Caleb Kenna and Bernhard Wunder.
“We wanted a geographical and thematic tie — so Vienna and the nighttime music come in,” Fukuda said. “So the Schubert Notturno, a beautiful single-movement work that evokes the flavor of that nocturnal time, and Beethoven’s ‘Ghost’ Trio, and the Schoenberg’s ‘Verklärte Nacht’ — three composers of Vienna, each of a very different type.”
“Verklärte Nacht” was written for string sextet, but the Champlain Trio is performing an arrangement by Eduard Steuermann, one of Schoenberg’s students.
“It’s a wonderful, wonderful piano trio arrangement that we think is effective,” Fukuda said. “It has a little bit different feel than the original string sextet, but we very much fell in love with this version.”
Although “Verklärte Nacht” is easily the composer’s most popular work, the trio was concerned that people might confuse it with his later knotty 12-tone compositions. That was part of the impetus behind the visual presentation.
“We didn’t want people to be afraid of Schoenberg,” Taubl said.
“This Schoenberg is very Romantic. It almost feels like Wagner to me,” Fukuda said.
“We’ve fallen in love with it,” Taubl said. “It’s the biggest thing we’ve put together.”
The Champlain Trio, which came together during and because of the COVID pandemic, made a big splash with its first public project. With filmmaker Jay Craven, they traveled to six “dark” arts centers throughout the state, performing and interviewing local arts leaders. The resulting documentary “Empty Stages” premiered on Vermont Public television in June 2021. It can be viewed on the trio’s website www.champlaintrio.com/media online.
Since then, the trio has performed many live concerts and online concerts, at a chamber music festival and made a professional recording in September.
“I think each time we do these things, we learn something new about each other,” Fukuda said. “And we feel we respond better in a performance situation.
“Things happen in a live performance, but you know the other two are always there,” she said. “I think we are starting to feel we can take risks when we are performing and not just trying to hold it together.”
“We’ve come a long way,” Taubl said.
Three virtuoso-level Juilliard-trained musicians, the Champlain Trio is unique in Vermont. Rehearsing two and three times a week, they have committed for the long-run, to each other and to Vermont. Among their many upcoming concert commitments are two performances of Beethoven’s “Triple Concerto” with the Vermont Philharmonic in February 2023. In December, they will record a new trio by Barre composer David Gunn, and for the trio’s next touring program, Erik Nielsen is writing a trio for the three.
“We’re three women who live in Vermont intentionally,” Taubl said. “We care a lot about the people who come to our concerts and the people we teach, and we want to continue to play throughout the state, as well as branching out throughout New England.”
“It’s not just about quality of life, it’s quality of musicianship,” Quante said.
