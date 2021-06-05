Chandler Arts is bringing five live acts, four of them local musicians, to the outdoor stage at Farr’s Hill in Randolph this summer. The first ski slope in the area has been transformed into an entertainment venue with its outdoor stage and picnic style seating. There is room for a large audience.
All five concerts will also be streamed live on Facebook and Chandler’s website.
“We wanted broadly popular acts and Vermont musicians who have been financially impacted by the pandemic,” explained Karen Dillon, Chandler’s executive director. A fan of country music, she was able to book up-and-coming singer-songwriter Morgan Myles from Nashville for the July 3 show.
The series opener is Trifolium at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. The trio of Justin Park (guitar, mandolin, vocals), Chloe Powell (cello, fiddle) and Andy Mueller (guitar, mandolin, fiddle) hail from the Randolph area and, since 2017, have been performing together. They draw their musical influences from New England, Ireland, Appalachia, Quebec and popular acoustic — and not so acoustic — music. The band gets its name from Vermont’s state flower, trifolium pratense aka red clover.
For 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3 concert goers-will be treated to Myles, a new voice in country music. She’s a singer-guitarist with a five-octave vocal range.
Originally from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, she has already earned critical acclaim from outlets such as Billboard, Rolling Stone and CMT for the way that she seamlessly blends her own brand of soul, pop and rock. Myles’ booming voice can be heard alongside recording artist Cody Johnson’s current single “Nothing On You.”
Myles has been influenced by a number of top women singers including Janis Joplin, Bonnie Raitt and Susan Tedeschi, while admiring luminaries like Eva Cassidy and Carole King because of their songwriting. “I was influenced by any woman that had a big voice because I wanted to be just like them. You name it — any diva — I was trying to imitate,” she said in a recent interview.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, The Sky Blue Boys — Dan and Will Lindner — will perform. Well-known to Vermonters, the brothers played for many years in the bluegrass band Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Plowboys. More recently, with the retirement of the Plowboys, Dan and Will have performed as a duo.
The Lindners play an impressive number of instruments including banjo, guitar, mandolin and autoharp. Beyond their instrumental prowess, the brothers have a large repertoire of old ballads, parlor songs, heart songs and sacred numbers. They are masters of the genre and highly entertaining.
Patrick Ross & The Fiddler’s Crew will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Highly sought-after session musician, Ross’ fiddle parts have graced many Vermont-made albums. He’s also a multi-instrumentalist and singer. This show is the result of the pandemic layoff of live performing that Ross, and most of the Vermont musician community faced the past 14 months. Ross put all his creative energy into writing and rehearsing songs about life in Vermont.
The band includes bassist and trumpet player Mike Conerty and drummer Chad Brunet. Ross plays fiddle, guitars, mandolin, banjo, cello and is lead vocalist. Ross’ Vermont roots run deep in folk traditions. “My mother is Quebecois, my father is Acadian, and I’m a fifth-generation fiddle player,” proclaims Ross.
The final concert, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, will features Bow Thayer and Company, a duo with Krishna Guthrie. A well-known Vermont performer, Thayer has recorded a slew of albums in styles from bluegrass through rock and experimental rock-jazz. He performs on guitar and guitar-banjo with a list of songs a mile long.
Guthrie is a scion of the Guthrie family from his great-grandfather Woody to his grandfather Arlo. He performs in the tradition of his family and with music from his own generation. He has made the Rutland area his home since 2013 and performs with his own band.
The shows in this concert series are “pay what you can.” Dillon suggests that attendees bring a blanket to sit on in this natural amphitheater. “It’s a great hillside that the music sets against.” The venue is just a quarter mile from the Chandler Music Hall, and there is parking on site.
